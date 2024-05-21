Suspensions Are as Indicated, Days or Games – Suspensiones Según Se Indique, Días o Juegos

“The best contraceptive is the crossed-legged strike”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Very thankful.

-o-o-o-

Daniel Betancourt, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks: “Which games do you recommend I watch, since I will be going to New York any week in July?”

Dear friend Dano: I think there will be great events, the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, July 5 at 7:05; six at 1:05 and seven at 1:35. And at Citi Field, with the visiting Nationals, July 9, at 7:10; July 10, at 7:10 and July 11, at 1:10.

Raimer Arias, from Valencia, asks: “How are player suspensions estimated, by games or by days?”

Dear friend Rai: In most cases they refer to games. If the punishment is like this, for “games”, they take into account those established in the calendar. If it says “days”, which would be very strange, consecutive dates would apply.

Rigoberto J. Casadiego of Los Angeles asks: “The Orioles are hot again. As far as I remember, Brooks Robinson was the first one from this club to hit for the ladder or the circle. How was that please?”

Dear friend Rigo: He hit 5-for-5 on July 15, 1960, and drove in three runs, in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago. He completed the feat in the ninth inning, with a triple against Turk Lown’s pitch.

Mario Rekeistino, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “Is Luis Arráez such a special hitter that he does not need time to adapt to another League or another team?”

Dear friend Mayo: Without regretting it too much, I dare to inform you that yes, it is something special, very special. Batting is extremely difficult. Hitting the ball in the thickest part of its shape and with the thickness of the bat is not easy to achieve. If you achieve it in just three out of 10 chances, you are phenomenal and earn millions of dollars just for playing baseball.

Augusto Portuondo V. from Mexico City, asks: “Who is the best pitcher of the moment in the Majors?”

Dear friend Taste: It depends on how you see it. Or the left-hander from Pie de La Cuesta, Ranger Suárez, 28 years old, with seven seasons of experience, who is currently 8-1, 1.37, aboard the Phillies; or Justin Verlander, of the Astros, at age 41, with 259-143, 3.25 in 19 seasons, but this season 2-2, 3.97.

Choose the one you like the most. And congratulation’s!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Las Suspensiones Según Se Indique, Días o Juegos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde escribes. Muy agradecido.

-o-o-o-

Daniel Betancourt, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta: “¿Cuáles juegos me recomienda ver, ya que iré a Nueva York en cualquiera de las semanas de julio?”

Amigo Dano: Considero que te brindarían un buen espectáculo, los Medias Rojas en Yankee Stadium, julio cinco a las 7:05; el seis a la 1:05 y el siete a la 1:35. Y en Citi Field, con los Nationals de visita, julio 9, a las 7:10; julio 10, a las 7:10 y julio 11, a la 1:10.

Raimer Arias, de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Cómo se estiman las suspensiones de los peloteros, por juegos o por días?”

Amigo Rai: En la mayoría de los casos se refieren a juegos. Si el castigo es así, por “juegos”, toman en cuenta los fijados en el calendario. Si dice “días”, que sería muy extraño, se aplicarían las fechas consecutivas.

Rigoberto J. Casadiego, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “Los Orioles están de moda otra vez. Por lo que recuerdo que Brooks Robinson fue el primero de este club en batear para la escalera o el círculo. ¿Cómo fue eso, por favor?”

Amigo Rigo: Conectó de 5-5 el 15 de julio de 1960, e impulsó tres carreras, en victoria sobre los Medias Blancas, de 5-2, en Comiskey Park, de Chicago. Completó la hazaña en el noveno inning, con triple contra lanzamiento de Turk Lown.

Mario Rekeistino, de Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Es Luis Arráez un bateador tan especial que no necesita tiempo para adaptarse a otra Liga o a otro equipo?”

Amigo Mayo: Sin penarlo mucho, me atrevo informarte que sí, es algo especial, muy especial. Batear es algo en extremo difícil. Conectar la pelota en lo más gordo de su forma y con lo grueso del bate, no es fácil de lograr. Si lo consigues en apenas tres de cada 10 chances, eres fenomenal y cobras millones de dólares solo por jugar beisbol.

Augusto Portuondo V. de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Quién es el mejor pitcher del momento en las Mayores?”

Amigo Gusto: Depende de cómo lo veas. O el zurdo larense de Pie de La Cuesta, Ranger Suárez, 28 años, con siete temporadas de experiencia, quien en la actual va con 8-1, 1.37, a bordo de los Phillies; o Justin Verlander, de los Astros, a los 41 años, con 259-143, 3.25 en 19 campañas, pero esta vez 2-2, 3.97.

Escoge el que más te agrade. Y ¡felicidades!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

