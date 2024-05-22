1,096 Errors, The MLB Lifetime Record – 1,096 Errores, Récord de por Vida en MLB

“The point is not to receive the title, but to know how to use, for your benefit and for the benefit of humanity, what you have been taught”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Euberto Marte N. from Culiacán, asks: “Is there an RBI if, with a runner on third base, a fly ball is hit deep into the outfield and as the runner prepared for a hit-and-run, after the ball has made contact with the glove, the outfielder drops the ball?”

Dear friend Ube: The runner possibly would have scored on the hit-and-run, but he scored because of the error. There is no RBI.

Augusto Fuentes, from Petare, asks: “What is happening with the reappearance of El Morrocoy Azul, a humorous weekly, as you announced weeks ago. I think that would be a great success.”

Dear Amigusto: There is a group still working on it. I understand that it has been difficult to find enough people to write humor, while there are a good number of cartoonists.

I’ll keep you informed. I also believe in the success of such a project. There is no humor in Spanish, and we have always lived with many publications of the specialty. We need new generation of writers the like of Andrés Eloy Blanco, Aquiles Nazoa, Kotepa Delgado, Miguel Otero Silva, Morrocofín, Carlos Irazábal, Víctor Simone DeLima, Isaac Pardo, Claudio Cedeño, Gabriel Bracho Montiel, Carevaca Martínez.

Ludovina Quintero R. from Cancún, asks: “Who has the record for the most errors committed in a lifetime in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Vina: Herman Long, son of Germans, who played between 1889 and 1904, with five teams, including the Highlanders, who later became the Yankees, committed 1,096 errors in his career, which seems like an unbeatable record.

1,070 of those errors were at shortstop. Only three other big leaguers have committed a thousand or more errors: Bill Dahlen, 1,080; Deacon White, 1818; and German Smith one thousand nine.

Adalberto Aguerrevere A. from Caracas, asks: “What was his record when Denny McLain finished with 30 wins?”

Dear friend Triple A: From the history of Denny, the last winner of 30 or more games, 56 years ago, because it happened in 1968. Those numbers were, 31-6, 1.96. The Tigers won the World Series that year against the Cardinals in seven games, with McLain the winner of one game and Mike Lolich of three.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Mil 96 Errores, El Récord de por Vida en Las Mayores

“El asunto no es recibir el título, sino saber cómo emplear, en tu provecho y en beneficio de la humanidad, lo que te han enseñado”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Euberto Marte N. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Hay carrera impulsada, si con hombre en tercera elevan fly muy profundo al outfield y el corredor hace pisa y corre, después que la pelota ha hecho contacto con el guante, pero el outfielder no retiene la bola, se le cae?”

Amigo Ube: El corredor posiblemente, hubiera anotado en pisa y corre, pero anotó por el error. No hay carrera impulsada.

Augusto Fuentes, de Petare, pregunta: “¿Qué ocurre con la reaparición de El Morrocoy Azul, semanario humorístico, según anunció Ud. hace semanas. Creo que eso será un exitazo”.

Amigusto: Los gestores de la idea siguen trabajando en eso. Tengo entendido que han encontrado dificultades para lograr suficientes personas que escriban humorismo, mientras que sí hay buena cantidad de caricaturistas.

Te mantendré informado. Yo también creo en ese éxito. No hay humorismo en castellano, y hemos vivido siempre con muchas publicaciones de la especialidad. Necesitamos nuevos Andrés Eloy Blanco, Aquiles Nazoa, Kotepa Delgado, Miguel Otero Silva, Morrocofín, Carlos Irazábal, Víctor Simone DeLima, Isaac Pardo, Claudio Cedeño, Gabriel Bracho Montiel, Carevaca Martínez.

Ludovina Quintero R. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Quién tiene el récord de más errores cometidos de por vida en Grandes Ligas?”

Amiga Vina: Herman Long, hijo de alemanes, quien jugó entre 1889 y 1904, con cinco equipos, incluso los Highlanders, que después fueron los Yankees, cometió mil 96 errores, en su carrera, lo que parece un récord imbatible.

Mil 70 de esos errores fueron en el shortstop. Solo otros tres bigleaguers han cometido mil o más errores, Bill Dahlen, mil 80; Deacon White, mil 18; y German Smith mil nueve.

Adalberto Aguerrevere A. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue su récord cuando Denny McLain terminó con 30 victorias?”

Amigo Triple A: De la historia de Denny, el último ganador de 30 o más juegos, hace 56 años, porque ocurrió en 1968. Aquellos números fueron, 31-6, 1.96. Los Tigres les ganaron ese año la Serie Mundial a los Cardenales en siete juegos, con McLain pitcher ganador de uno y Mike Lolich de tres.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

