A Home Run With Nachos and Cheese – Jonrón Con Sabor a Nachos y Queso

“They called that cannibal ‘El Inútil’, because he was a vegetarian”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The champion Texas Rangers played last night in Minnesota. And there the shortstop, Corey Seager, was talking, surrounded by reporters, about his “unforgettable game on Tuesday,” even though his team lost in Philadelphia, 5-2.

“I’ve hit 178 home runs in my career,” Seager said, “and, as will happen with that game, I won’t be able to forget that hit that night either. The thing is that the majority in the stadium, including the umpires and myself, believed that it was an automatic double. Thank goodness that now there is video review.”

Even the manager of the Texas team, Bruce Bochy, has confessed that he also considered a double, and that he made the claim only “just in case.”

The ball hit by Seager in the eighth inning, with the bases empty, flew towards the right center field area, and what he thought and the majority saw, was that it had bounced off the fence to fall into the grass. There the right fielder, Nick Castellanos, picked it up and through the cutoff man, he threw it to second, where the umpire called Seager safe, who was happy with his double.

What had really happened, as the video later revealed, was that a spectator tried to catch the ball, but instead of a glove, what she had in her hands was a plastic plate full of nachos with plenty of foamy cheese.

Of course, there was something like a cheese explosion, the fan was covered in yellow and the ball flew back to the field.

Manager Bochy commented with a laugh:

“That will have to be a home run against nachos and cheese.”

And looking at it deeper, without the help of television, it could also have been established whether he was a homer or not. That is, by simply examining the ball, everything would have been clear. That is, if it was decorated with cheese, it was a home run.

In 2021, a different spectator, also loaded with cheese and nachos, caught a home run ball with his bare hands at Dodgers Stadium. In other words, that time there was no food waste or video review.

Corey Seager, one of the best shortstops of the moment, has become a hitter of 30 or more home runs per season in recent years. He now has eight and has 178 in his 10 seasons, with a .290 average and 562 RBIs.

Bochy said: “That guy is one of the best at the position in history.”

(En Español)

Jonrón Con Sabor a Nachos y Queso en Philadelphia

“A aquel caníbal lo llamaban ‘El Inútil’, porque era vegetariano”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los campeones, Rangers de Texas, jugaron anoche en Minnesota. Y allá hablaba el shortstop, Corey Seager, rodeado de reporteros, de su juego “inolvidable del martes”, aún cuando entonces perdió su equipo en Philadelphia, 5-2.

“He conectado 178 jonrones en mi carrera”, comentó Seager, “y, como ocurrirá con ese juego, tampoco podré olvidar el batazo de esa noche. Es que la mayoría en el estadio, incluso los umpires y yo mismo, creíamos que era doble automático. Menos mal que ahora existe la revisión de los videos”.

Incluso, el mánager del equipo texano, Bruce Bochy, ha confesado que también consideraba el batazo.un doble, y que hizo la reclamación solamente “por si acaso”

La pelota bateada por Seager en el octavo inning, con las bases desocupadas, voló hacia el área right center field, y lo que creyó ver esa mayoría, fue que había rebotado en la cerca para caer en grama. Allí la recogió el right fielder, Nick Castellanos, y a través del cutoff man, la mandó a segunda, donde el umpire sentenció safe a Seager, quien estaba feliz con su doblete.

Lo que realmente había ocurrido, tal y como lo reveló después el video, fue que una espectadora trató de atrapar la pelota, pero en vez de guante, lo que tenía en sus manos era un plato plástico repleto de nachos con abundante y espumoso queso.

Por supuesto, se produjo algo parecido a una explosión de queso, la fanática quedó toda bañada de amarillo y la bola voló de vuelta al terreno.

El mánager Bochy, comentó entre risas:

“Eso tendrán que anotarlo jonrón en contra de los nachos y el queso”.

Y viéndolo más profundamente, sin la ayuda de la televisión, también se pudo haber establecido si era jonrón no. Es decir, con solo examinar la pelota, quedaba todo arreglado. O sea, si estaba decorada con queso, era cuadrangular.

En 2021, un espectador, también cargado de nachos con queso, atrapó a mano limpia la pelota de un jonrón en el Dodgers Stadium. O sea, aquella vez no hubo desperdicio de alimentos ni revisión de videos.

Corey Seager, uno de los mejores shortstops del momento, se ha convertido en los últimos años en bateador de 30 y más jonrones por temporada. Ahora lleva ocho y tiene 178 en sus 10 campañas, con promedio de .290 y 562 impulsadas.

Bochy expresó: “Ese muchacho es uno de los mejores de la posición en la historia”.

