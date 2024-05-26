Yankees Manager Faces Pleasant Problem – Mánager de los Yankees Ante Agradable Problema

“In baseball the best prediction is ‘There is No Prediction’… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The lady covered in nachos and cheese, at the Philadelphia stadium, due to the impact of the ball from Corey Seager’s home run, has been invited to eat all the nachos with cheese she wants for free , when she attends the games there, at the Phillies home…

** Yankees manager Aaron Boone faces one of those problems every manager wants to have. When Gerrit Cole had surgery on his elbow, the Dominican Luis Gil was called up to take his place in the rotation. He was then only a “meanwhile” pitcher. But now, as Cole is about to return to the mound, the kid has pitched so well, he’s a candidate for Rookie of the Year. In other words, Boone will have to continue with Cole and Gil in the rotation, and he will have to resolve by taking out someone else…

** Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Juan Soto, have resurrected the nickname The Bronx Bombers…

“A true friendship is kinship without blood”… Pedro Calderón de La Barca.

** The Venezuelan manager of the Mets, Carlos Mendoza, believes that the Puerto Rican closer, from Naguabo, Edwin Díaz, can guarantee their passport to the postseason. He has expressed it this way: “Our rotation is powerful, but it needs that security that only relievers like him offer”. Edwin has saved 210 games since 2016…

** Speaking of good pitchers, Justin Verlander is now the tenth with the most strikeouts in history. This is the list:

Nolan Ryan: 5,71 Randy Johnson: 4,875 Roger Clemens: 4,672 Steve Carlton: 4,136 Bert Blyleven: 3,701 Tom Seaver: 3,640 Don Sutton: 3,574 Gaylord Perry: 3,534 Walter Johnson: 3,515 Justin Verlander: 3,377

Eva asks:

Adam: do you really love me?

The answer: Well, this is called Paradise, but, honestly, I don’t have much to choose from.

