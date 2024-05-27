My very dear Luis:

What happened to Aaron Boone, the manager of the Yankees, with you, all the managers in the world wish for.

You came to the team as a worse-is-nothing, because someone had to take Gerrit Cole’s place in the rotation, and now, when that star is already recovered, there is no way to leave you out, because you have a 6-1 record , 2.11 in 10 appearances.

In your native land, Azúa, Dominican Republic, there is a non-stop party to celebrate such success.

By the way, let me tell you that I am a native of Havana and I was a pitcher in the Major Leagues from 1914 to 1935. I was the first pitcher, not born in the United States, to achieve a victory in the World Series, when as a reliever, in the classic 1933, with the New York Giants, we beat the Senators 4–3, the fifth and final game of that classic. I had already turned 43 years old.

Previously, I had been the first Latin American to pitch in a World Series, with the Reds in 1919. I pitched until 1935 and then I was a manager, especially in Mexico. They called me “Papa Montero.”

But the important thing now is you, who at 25 years of age, have shown that Pope God gave you all the conditions to be a winner on the Major League mounds.

Yes, he is the only one who can provide a powerful arm, and capable of putting the pitches where you need them, that is, so close to the plate that the umpire calls a strike, but so far away that the batters cannot connect well.

That’s the whole secret of pitching Now, what do I advise you, then?

Take good care of your arm and your entire body. That is the machinery of your profession. Consult with doctors and trainers as many times as you think necessary and pay attention to them, listen to their suggestions and obey their orders. They are professionals in the matter.

You have to concentrate on the fact that no team can beat you, no one is capable of hitting you comfortably, but only injuries and illnesses can beat you. Take care of yourself and let yourself be taken care of by them.

After you reach the Major Leagues, what you want with all your soul is to have a long career. In your case, I wish you no less than 15 years in the Majors, maybe 20.

And a gift for your children and grandchildren: You were big leaguer number, 22,470, when you made your debut on August 3, 2021.

By the way, the Twins gave you a miserable bonus of just $90,000 when they signed you in 2015. But as luck would have it, in 2018 they sent you to the Yankees in a trade. That’s why you have a bright and promising future within your reach.

In this More Here, which you call Beyond, I will be attentive to your work.

Hugs,

Adolfo.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Adolfo Luque Para Luis Gil

Mi muy estimado Luis:

Lo que le ocurrió a Aaron Boone, el mánager de los Yankees, contigo, lo desean todos los mánagers del mundo.

Llegaste al equipo como un peor-es-nada, porque alguien tenía que ocupar el sitio en la rotación del operado Gerrit Cole, y ahora, cuando ese estelar ya está recuperdo, no hay manera de dejarte fuera, porque tienes record de 6-1, 2.11 en 10 apariciones.

Luis Gil walks off the mound last Thursday afternoon, receiving a standing ovation from the Bronx crowd of 43,121 – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

En tu terruño nativo, Azúa, Dominicana, hay una fiesta sin descanso, para celebrar tal éxito.

De paso te informo, que soy nativo de La Habana y fui pitcher en Grandes Ligas desde 1914 hasta 1935. Fui el primer lanzador, no nacido en los Estados Unidos, en lograr una victoria en Serie Mundial, cuando de relevista, en el clásico de 1933, con los Gigantes de Nueva York, les ganamos a los Senadores 4–3, el quinto y último juego de ese clásico. Ya había cumplido mis 43 años de edad.

Antes había sido el primer latinoamericano en lanzar en una Serie Mundial, con los Rojos de 1919. Lancé hasta 1935 y después fui mánager, especialmente en México. Me llamaban “Papá Montero”.

Pero lo importante ahora eres tú, que a los 25 años de edad, has demostrado que Papa Dios te dio todas las condiciones para ser un triunfador sobre las lomitas de Grandes Ligas.

Sí, él es el único que puede aportar un brazo poderoso, y capaz de poner los lanzamientos donde los necesitas, es decir, tan cerca del home que el umpire sentencie strike, pero tan lejos que los bateadores no puedan conectar bien.

Eso es todo el secreto del pitcheo Ahora, ¿qué te aconsejo, entonces?

Cuídate mucho el brazo y todo tu cuerpo. Esa es la maquinaria de tu profesión. Consulta con los médicos y los trainers cuantas veces lo creas necesario y hazles caso, atiende sus sugerencias y obedece sus órdenes. Ellos son profesionales del asunto.

Tienes que concéntrate en que ningún equipo te puede ganar, nadie es capaz de batearte cómodamente, pero solo pueden vencerte las lesiones, las enfermedades. Cuídate y déjate cuidar por ellos.

Después que uno llega a Grandes Ligas, lo que se desea con toda el alma, es tener una carrera larga. En tu caso, te deseo no menos de 15 años en las Mayores, quizá 20.

Y un dato de obsequio para tus hijos y tus nietos: Fuiste el bigleaguer número, 22 mil 470, cuando el tres de agosto de 2021 hiciste tu debut.

Por cierto, los Twins te dieron un bono miserable, de apenas 90 mil dólares cuando te firmaron en 2015. Pero tu buena suerte quiso que en 2018 te mandaran a los Yankees en un cambio. Por eso tienes un brillante y prometedor futuro a tu alcance.

En este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, estaré pendiente de tus labores.

Abrazos,

Adolfo.