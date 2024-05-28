Open Two Games a Day; Invented Doubleday – Abría Dos Juegos Diarios e Inventó a Doubleday

“If CAA Sports managed to sign Shohei Ohtani for 700 million dollars, how much do you think I should demand for my client, Juan Soto?… Scott Boras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Rosiland Procuna, from Los Angeles, asks: “Is it true that there have been Mexican Major League players who never played in Mexico?”

Dear friend Shila: According to Puro Beisbol, that is true and they say there have been 10. But there are only nine, since Ben Greenwood, whom they included, is Irish. The nine truly natives of Mexico are the following and the first four are already retired: Jesse Flores, Luis Gómez, Yovani Gallardo, Marco Estrada, Luis Cessa, Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Muñoz, Luis González.

They also include Andrés Nuñoz, but it is Muñoz, born in Los Mochis.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, asks: “What is the cause of the reduction in the number of Puerto Rican players in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Chalo: Borinquen has always had tremendous big leaguers like Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar and Iván Rodríguez. But they have never been numerous per season, like the Cubans before and the Dominicans now.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “Is it true that pitcher Al Spalding started two games in the same day, Spalding balls were manufactured by him and he is in the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Jeity: Albert Goodwill Spalding pitched in the Major Leagues from 1871 to 1878, his record was 252-65, 2.14, 248 strikeouts, he batted .313 and drove in 338 runs. Yes, he several times started two games in one day. Spalding balls and bats were his industry, as well as gloves later, when they were invented. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1939.

He also made up the lie that Abner Doubleday was the creator of baseball.

Roberto M. Elston of the Bronx asks: “Where is a Cubs shortstop named Jefferson Rojas from?”

Dear friend Beto: He is from Puerto Plata, Dominican, 19 years old, ranked among the best. He hit very well in 2023 and is an athlete of remarkable skills.

Ramayo Peñaloza M. from Caracas, asks: “Is there a difference between how Casey Stengel and Sparky Anderson managed and how managers do it today?”

Dear friend Mayo: Of course. Those managers were generals in chief, those of now are public relations executives.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Abría Dos Juegos Diarios e Inventó a Doubleday

“Si CAA Sports logró firmar a Shohei Ohtani por 700 millones de dólares, ¿cuánto creen que debo exigir por mi representado, Juan Soto?... Scott Boras

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Rosiland Procuna, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “Es cierto que ha habido jugadores mexicanos de Grandes Ligas, que nunca jugaron en México?”

Amiga Shila: Según Puro Beisbol, eso es cierto y dicen que han sido 10. Pero solo son nueve, ya que Ben Greenwood, a quien incluyen, es irlandés. Los nueve realmente nativos de México son los siguientes y los cuatro primeros ya están retirados: Jesse Flores, Luis Gómez, Yovani Gallardo, Marco Estrada, Luis Cessa, Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Muñoz, Luis González.

También incluyen a Andrés Nuñoz, pero es Muñoz, nacido en los Mochis.

Carlos Castro, de Baruta, pregunta: “Cuál es la causa de la reducción de la cantidad de peloteros puertorriqueños en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Chalo: Borinquen siempre ha tenido tremendos bigleaguers como Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar e Iván Rodríguez. Pero nunca han sido numerosos por temporada, como los cubanos antes y los dominicanos ahora.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que el pitcher Al Spalding, abría dos juegos en un mismo día, las pelotas Spalding las fabricaba él y está en el Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Jeity: Albert Goodwill Spalding lanzó en Grandes Ligas desde 1871 hasta 1878, su récord, 252-65, 2.14, 248 strikeouts, bateó para .313 e impulsó 338 carreras. Sí, abrió varias veces dos juegos en un día. Las pelotas y los bates Spalding fueron su industria, igual más tarde los guantes, cuando los inventaron. Lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 1939.

También inventó la mentira de que Abner Doubleday fue el creador del beisbol.

Roberto M. Elston, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿De dónde es nativo un shortstop de los Cachorros, llamado Jefferson Rojas?”

Amigo Beto: Es de Puerto Plata, Dominicana, de 19 años, clasificado entre los mejores. Bateó muy bien en 2023 y es un atleta de notables habilidades.

Ramayo Peñaloza M. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Hay alguna diferencia entre cómo dirigían Casey Stengel y Sparky Anderson y cómo lo hacen los mánager de hoy día?”

Amigo Mayo: Claro que sí. Aquellos mánagers eran generales en jefe, los de ahora son ejecutivos de relaciones públicas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

