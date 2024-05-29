Black and Mulato Owner’s in Pro Sports – Negros y Mulatos Dueños en el Deporte Profesional

“I do believe that sexual education should be given in schools. The problem is how, when, where and with whom to do the homework”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Samuel Abramovich, from Israel, asks: “Was Derek Jeter the first black team owner in Major League Baseball (MLB)? And if so, weren’t there any before, because of discrimination?

Dear friend Sammy: Magic Johnson has been the main owner of the Dodgers since 2012, when he bought them for two billion dollars. Since 1947, nothing has prohibited blacks from those ventures. It was not about discrimination. Simply put, no black had been interested before Johnson. But in 2002, another Johnson, Robert Johnson, came close to acquiring the Montreal Expos, and then he became the first black franchise owner in basketball, when he bought the Charlotte Bobcats. The Expos negotiations fell apart because at that time, Robert was in the middle of a complicated divorce, and his fortune became a problematic dispute. Omar Minaya was cooperating with him in the negotiations for the purchase that did not take place.

Jeter was part of a company that bought the Marlins, in August 2017, for $1.2 billion. And I inform you that Jeter is not pure black, but mulatto, the son of a charming couple, made up of a black preacher and a blonde pedagogue.

Donato Rinaldi of Manhattan asks: “When did they start using the DH in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Donis: On April 6, 1973, with Ron Bloomberg, of the Yankees, against Luis Tiant and the Red Sox.

Remigio Clatayud, from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that your column is also published in English, with the same material?”

Dear friend Miyo: True. You can find it at latinosports.com, along with more sports news.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, asks: “Has it ever happened that a pitcher, in extra innings, has pitched a zero with two pitches, as is possible now?”

Dear friend Yiyo: With the ghost runner in second gear, it is possible. First pitch, hit a ground ball to the shortstop, tags the runner trying to reach third, double play at first. And with the other pitch they make the third out. Also, if they surprise the ghost runner in second base. One out, zero pitches. Then two outs on two pitches. It hasn’t happened, but it could be.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Negros y Mulatos Dueños en el Deporte Profesional

“Sí creo que debe darse educación sexual en los colegios. El problema es cómo, cuándo, dónde y con quién hacer la tarea”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Samuel Abramovich, de Israel, pregunta…: “¿Fue Derek Jeter el primer negro propietario de un equipo en Major League Baseball (MLB)? Y si es así, ¿no los hubo antes por discriminación?”

Amigo Sammy: Magic Johnson es principal propietario de los Dodgers, desde 2012, cuando los compró por dos mil millones de dólares. Desde 1947, nada ha prohibido a los negros en esas posiciones. No se ha tratado de discriminación. Simplemente, ningún negro se había interesado antes que Johnson. Pero en 2002, otro Johnson, Robert Johnson, estuvo cerca de adquirir los Expos de Montreal, y después fue el primer negro propietario de una franquicia en el básquetbol, cuando compró los Charlotte Bobcats. Lo de los Expos se cayó porque entonces, Robert estaba en el litigio por su divorcio, y su fortuna se convirtió en una disputa problemática. Omar Minaya estuvo cooperando con él en las gestiones de la compra que no se dio.

Jeter era parte de una compañía que compró los Marlins, en agosto de 2017, por mil 200 millones dólares. Y te informo, que Jeter no es negro puro, sino mulato, hijo de una encantadora pareja, integrada por un predicador negro y una pedagoga rubia.

Donato Rinaldi, de Manhattan, pregunta: “¿Cuándo comenzaron a usar el designado en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Donis: El seis de abril de 1973, con Ron Bloomberg, de los Yankees, frente a Luis Tiant y los Medias Rojas.

Remigio Clatayud, de Culiacán pregunta: “¿Es verdad que su columna se publica también en inglés, con el mismo material?”

Amigo Miyo: Cierto. Puedes encontrarla en Latinosports.com, junto con más material deportivo.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta: “¿Se ha dado el caso de que un pitcher, en extra innings, haya hecho un cero con dos lanzamientos, como es posible ahora?”

Amigo Yiyo: Con el corredor fantasma en segunda, es posible. Un lanzamiento, roletazo al shortstop, tocan al corredor que va vía a tercera, doble play en primera. Y con el otro pitcheo hacen el tercer out. También, si sorprenden al fantasma en segunda. Un out, cero lanzamientos. Después dos outs con dos pitcheos. No ha ocurrido, pero puede ser.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

