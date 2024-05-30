May Umpire Ángel Hernández Rest in His House! – ¡Qué Descanse en su Casa el Umpire Ángel Hernández!

“Without umpires there is no baseball. But, with umpires like Ángel Hernández, what there is is chaos”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Hitting a home run in a Major League game is a feat. But there are 18 who served the ball four times in a game. Score 11 points for each one you remember.

The Answer: Carlos Delgado, J.D. Martinez, Josh Hamilton, Scooter Gennett, Mike Cameron, Shawn Green, Mark Witten, Mike Schmidt, Willie Mays, Bob Horner, Rocky Colavito, Joe Adcock, Gil Hodges, Pat Seerey, Chuck Klein, Lou Gehrig, Ed Delahanty, Bobby Lowe.

Told to Resign Or Be Fired Immediately

Finally, what should have happened years ago happened:

The worst umpire in the history of baseball, the Cuban Ángel Hernández, 62 years old, is at home, with his family, instead of causing so many inconveniences on the baseball fields, due to such poor quality of work, that produced disgust.

Hernández exhibited his stupid quality in the Majors, since 1992, when he also worked in Venezuela.

Some managers, coaches and players were horrified to learn that they would have games with him as a judge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

“When Ángel Hernández appeared on the field, there was terror in the entire atmosphere, and not on just one side, but on both teams.”

“Even if you don’t love your father, lie to him from time to time by telling him that you do love him. It is a very good work of charity”… Dick Secades.

“Your parents have loved you all your life for free”… Joseph McKadew.

Amazing Pitch Never Seen in Baseball

The world of the minors, and especially that of the scouts, has fallen in amazement at the unknown pitch thrown by a right-handed prospect from the Cardinals, named Ettore Guilianelli.

The young man, 21 years old, is in his fourth season in the minors, now in Class A, Palm Beach, here in Florida, and all he lacks is control to be incorporated into the San Luis roster.

The ball thrown by Ettore falls 32 inches like a curve, while also behaving like a screwball, it slides eight inches to the right of him, at more than two thousand revolutions per minute.

The scouts believe that, if he manages to control that pitch, no one will be able to hit it. And this is confirmed by hitters who have suffered it, such as the Dominican right-hitter José De La Cruz, from the Lakeland team (Tigres).

“God can forgive you, but time never”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

¡Qué Descanse en su Casa el Umpire Ángel Hernández!

“Sin umpires no hay beisbol. Pero, con umpires como Ángel Hernández, lo que hay es un caos”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Conectar un jonrón en un juego de Grandes Ligas, es una hazaña. Pero hay 18 que sacaron la bola cuatro veces en un juego. Anótate 11 puntos por cada uno que recuerdes.

La Respuesta: Carlos Delgado, J.D. Martínez, Josh Hamilton, Scooter Gennett, Mike Cameron, Shawn Green, Mark Witten, Mike Schmidt, Willie Mays, Bob Horner, Rocky Colavito, Joe Adcock, Gil Hodges, Pat Seerey, Chuck Klein, Lou Gehrig, Ed Delahanty, Bobby Lowe.

Le Pidieron la Renuncia o lo Botaban Enseguida

Finalmente ocurrió lo que hace años debía haber ocurrido:

El peor umpire en la historia del beisbol, el cubano Ángel Hernández, de 62 años de edad, está en su hogar, con la familia, en vez de causar tantos inconvenientes en los terrenos del beisbol, por una calidad de trabajo tan deficiente, que producía asco.

Hernández exhibió su estúpida calidad en las Mayores, desde 1992, cuando también trabajó en Venezuela.

Algunos mánagers, coaches y peloteros, se horrorizaban al conocer que les tocaba juegos con él como juez.

El mánager los Yankees Aaron Boone, dijo:

“Cuando aparecía Ángel Hernández en el terreno, había terror en todo el ambiente, y no de un solo lado, sino en los dos equipos”.

“Aún cuando no quieras a tu padre, miéntele de vez en cuando diciéndole que sí lo quieres. Es una muy buena obra de caridad”… Dick Secades.

“Tus padres te han querido toda la vida gratis”… Joseph McKadew.

Tremendo lanzamiento que nunca se había visto

El mundo de las menores, y especialmente el de los scouts, ha caído en el asombro por el desconocido lanzamiento que tira un prospecto derecho, de los Cardenales, llamado Ettore Guilianelli.

El joven, de 21 años, está en su cuarta temporada por las menores, ahora en Clase A, Palm Beach, aquí en Florida, y todo lo que le falta es control para ser incorporado al roster de San Luis.

La pelota tirada por Ettore, cae a 32 pulgadas como una curva, a la vez que, en forma de screwball, se desliza ocho pulgads a su derecha, a más de dos mil revoluciones por minuto.

Los scouts opinan que, si logra controlar ese pitcheo, nadie lo podrá batear. Y así lo confirman bateadores que lo han sufrido, como el derecho dominicano, José De La Cruz, del equipo de Lakeland (Tigres).

“Dios te puede perdonar, pero el tiempo, nunca”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓNB: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

