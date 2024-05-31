TV Is No Longer the Big Business of Baseball – La TV Ya No Es el Gran Negocio del Beisbol

“Just as the ball game is just one batter after the other, age is nothing more than one year after the other”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The super millionaire business in the Major Leagues is no longer the sale of the rights to broadcast games on television, but rather the revaluation of teams…

The Yankees were purchased in 1973, by George Steinbrenner, for $10 million. Now they are worth seven thousand 550 million…

** Magic Johnson and his group bought the Dodgers in 2012, for two billion dollars. Now they are worth five thousand 450 million…

** The Red Sox were acquired by John Henry in 2002 for $660 million, and now the value of that franchise is four thousand 545 million… They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well!…

** Jimmy Shapiro, from Bet Online, is very funny when he publishes that the worst umpire in the history of baseball, the Cuban Ángel Hernández, who was left without a job, will now be an optometrist, airline pilot, Braille instructor or surgeon…

** By the way, hundreds of managers, coaches and big leaguers, both retired and active, have expressed their satisfaction because Ángel went fishing. The loudest has been CC Sabathia, who had more than one altercation with the incapable Cuban…

“Age is a matter of thought and importance… That is, if you don’t think about it, you don’t care.”

** Shohei Ohtani has taken responsibility for everything that Ippei Mizuhara, his previous interpreter, has had to pay for having stolen 11 million dollars to settle debts with gamblers…

** And a friend of Ohtani and Mizuhara, infielder David Fletcher of the Dodgers, plays in Triple A, while he is investigated for alleged illegal betting. Furthermore, at 29 years old, he is no longer an infielder, but rather a specialist knuckleball pitcher. In one game, the day before yesterday, he threw 72 times for the plate and 60 were with his knuckles…

** The 31-year-old Puerto Rican pitcher Jorge López, who in eight seasons has worn six uniforms, was placed under the order of the other teams by the Mets.López threw his glove in the air and took his uniform shirt out of his pants after being ejected against the Dodgers at Citi Field. The visitors won, 10-3. Before journalists, López insulted the Mets and Major League Baseball…

“Old age is an incurable disease, with which we all want to become infected and hope that it does not disappear”… J.V.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La TelevisiónYa No Es el Gran Negocio del Beisbol

“Así como el juego de pelota es solo un bateador tras el otro, la edad es nada más que un año después del otro”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El negocio súper millonario en Grandes Ligas, ya no es la venta de los derechos para transmitir los juegos por televisión, sino la revaluación de equipos…

Los Yankees fueron comprados en 1973, por George Steinbrenner, por 10 millones de dólares. Ahora valen siete mil 550 millones…

** Magic Johnson y su grupo compraron los Dodgers en 2012, por dos mil millones de dólares. Ahora valen, cinco mil 450 millones…

** Los Medias Rojas, fueron adquiridos por John Henry en 2002, por $660 millones, y ahora el valor de esa franquicia es de cuatro mil 545 millones… ¡Van bien muchachos, van bien!…

** Jimmy Shapiro, de Bet Online, tiene mucha gracia, cuando publica que el peor umpire en la historia del beisbol, el cubano Ángel Hernández, a quien dejaron sin trabajo, será ahora optómetra, piloto de aviación, instructor de Braille o cirujano…

** Por cierto, centenares de mánagers, coaches y bigleaguers, tanto retirados como activos, han expresado su satisfacción porque Ángel se fue a pescar. El más sonoro ha sido CC Sabathia, quien tuvo más de un altercado con el incapaz cubano…

“La edad es cuestión del pensamiento y de la importancia… Es decir, si no piensas en eso, no te molesta”.

** Shohei Ohtani se ha hecho responsable de todo lo que a Ippei Mizuhara, su anterior intérprete, ha tenido que pagar por haberle robado 11 millones de dólares para saldar deudas con los apostadores…

** Y un amigo de Ohtani y de Mizuhara, el infielder, David Fletcher, de los Dodgers, juega en Triple A, mientras es investigado por presuntas apuestas ilegales. Además, a los 29 años, ya no es infielder, sino lanzador especialista en el knuckleball. En un juego, anteayer, tiró 72 veces para home y 60 fueron con los nudillos…

** El lanzador puertorriqueño de 31 años Jorge López, quien en ocho temporadas ha vestido seis uniformes, fue puesto a la orden de los otros equipos por los Mets. López tiró el guante al aire y se sacó la camisa del uniforme del pantalón, después de ser expulsado frente a los Dodgers, en Citi Field. Ganaron los visitantes, 10-3. Ante los periodistas, López insultó a los Mets y a Major League Baseball…

“La vejez es una enfermedad incurable, con la cual todos queremos contagiarnos y deseamos que no desaparezca”… J.V.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

