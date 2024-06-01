Injuries Are the Players’ Worst Enemy – Lesiones: Peor Enemigo de los Peloteros

“What would have been Mickey Mantle’s career without injuries?”… Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-The Mexican from Etchahuaquila, Fernando Valenzuela, could have been a better pitcher than he was, managed by a manager who took care of his arm in a way that Tom LaSorda did not.

The screwball lefty won 173 games and lost 153, with a 3.54 ERA, between 1980 and 1997.

But in his last seven seasons, 34-49, 5.72. Logically, his arm was not the same, it was injured.

The most pathetic injury story in the Major Leagues has been that of Mickey Mantle, who suffered from osteoporosis, so he needed to play with his legs bandaged up to the groin.

In 1961, when Roger Maris surpassed Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61, Mantle hit 54, despite being sidelined by injuries for more than a week.

Mantle has been the only player with notable batting power, from both side of the plate.

Injuries don’t forgive anyone. They attack both, the best and the most modest players. The only successful formula to avoid injuries is not to play.

There he is out of the game for the second time in his career with an injured knee, the young man from the coast, Ronald Acuña. His dedication to the game is one of the most intense, his abilities extraordinary. But no one is forgiven by injuries.

Mark (The Bird) Fidrych was sensational with the Tigers in his first season. He talked and sang to the ball in the middle of the game. He filled all the stadiums.

But after winning 19 times in his 1976 debut, with nine losses and a 2.34 ERA, he was never a good pitcher again. He could only survive in baseball for five years.

About Tony Conigliaro, we all thought he was going to be a historic hitter, until a fastball destroyed his face. He had to retire in 1975, at just 30 years of age.

David Wright, the Mets’ franchise third baseman, could barely play good baseball until he was 26, he retired at 28; and now, at 41, he was honor with a tribute from his team as he said his good byes.

346 baseball figures have been inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. More than four times that number have been forced to retire early due to injuries.

Like, Johan Santana in 2012; Grady Sizemore in 2015; Nomar Garciaparra in 2009; Brandon Webb in 2009; Dave Stieb in 1998; Don Mattingly in 1995; Eric Davis in 2001; J.R. Richard in 1980… And dozens more.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Las Lesiones Son el Peor Enemigo de los Peloteros

“¿Qué hubiera sido de la carrera de Mickey Mantle sin lesiones?”… Dick Young.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El mexicano de Etchahuaquila, Fernando Valenzuela, pudo ser mejor lanzador de lo que fue, manejado por un mánager que le cuidara su brazo como no lo hizo Tom LaSorda.

El zurdo de la screwball ganó 173 juegos y perdió 153, con efectividad de 3.54, entre 1980 y 1997.

Pero en sus últimas siete campañas, 34-49, 5.72. Lógicamente, su brazo no era el mismo, estaba lesionado.

La historia más patética de lesiones en Grandes Ligas ha sido la de Mickey Mantle, quien sufría de osteoporosis, por lo que necesitaba jugar con las piernas vendadas hasta la ingle.

En 1961, cuando Roger Maris superó con 61 el récord de jonrones de Babe Ruth en una temporada, Mantle disparó 54, no obstante permanecer fuera de la acción por lesiones, durante más de una semana.

Ha sido Mantle el único pelotero con poder al bate notable, tanto a lo derecho como a lo zurdo.

Las lesiones no perdonan a nadie. Atacan tanto igual al mejor de los jugadores, como al más modesto. La única fórmula exitosa para evitarlas es no jugar.

Ahí está fuera de juego por segunda vez en su carrera con una rodilla lesionada, el joven litoralense, Ronald Acuña. Su entrega al juego es de las más intensas, sus habilidades extraordinarias. Pero a nadie perdonan las lesiones.

Mark (El Pájaro) Fidrych fue sensacional con los Tigres en su primera temporada. Le hablaba y le cantaba a la pelota en pleno juego. Llenaba todos los estadios.

Pero después de ganar 19 veces en su debut de 1976, con nueve derrotas y efectividad de 2.34, nunca más fue buen pitcher. Solo pudo sobrevivir en el beisbol cinco años.

De Tony Conigliaro, todos pensábamos que iba a ser un bateador histórico, hasta que una recta le destrozó la cara. Tuvo que retirarse en 1975, a los 30 años de edad.

David Wright, el tercera base símbolo de los Mets, apenas pudo jugar buen beisbol hasta los 26 años, se retiró a los 28; y ahora, a los 41, es despedido con homenajes por su equipo de siempre.

Al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, han sido elevados 346 personajes del beisbol. Más de cuatro veces esa cifra se han visto obligados a retirarse antes de tiempo, debido a las lesiones.

Como, Johan Santana en 2012; Grady Sizemore en 2015; Nomar Garciaparra en 2009; Brandon Webb en 2009; Dave Stieb en 1998; Don Mattingly en 1995; Eric Davis en 2001; J.R. Richard en 1980… Y docenas más.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

