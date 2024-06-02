Yogi Berra Among Normandy Invaders, at D-Day – Yogi Berra entre invasores de Normandy, en el D-Day

“I wouldn’t have had time to say everything they say I said”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Yogi Berra was not only inventing famous phrases and being a notable hitter and catcher for the Yankees, he was also a soldier in World War II, when the Allies invaded France through Normandy, in the Operation Overlord.

And on Thursday he will be six, 80 years old. It was the largest operation of its kind in the history of humanity.

Five thousand ships and 13 thousand airplanes participated, bringing 160 thousand soldiers to those coasts.Nine thousand of them died in less than five hours, the time of the operation.

Now, during all of World War II, 473 big leaguers and 4,076 minor league players were called to serve.

But in Normandy there was only one of the Majors, among those who by air, sea and land carried out such a feat, the left-handed knuckleball player, Larry French, who preferred war to climbing the stadium mounds to pitch.

French had played with the Pirates, Cubs and Dodgers in his 14 seasons in the Major Leagues. But, on August 3, 1944, he announced that he would not return to baseball because he would still be in a military uniform. He remained in the Navy for 27 years, until 1969, and died in 1989.

Also among the D-Day invaders was a minor league player named Larry Berra, later known as Yogi in the Major Leagues, and who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1972.

Berra, at 19 years old, was one of the thousands of young people who disembarked by jumping into the sea, to walk with more than half their body under water. Thus they advanced towards the beaches, holding the heavy military luggage on their shoulders, to confront the weapons of Adolph Hitler.

One more player in that military operation was Far from His, Leon Day, a Negro Leagues pitcher, elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1995.

That invasion is considered the beginning of the end of World War II, even though they were then 14 months away from the definitive victory over the antics of Adolf Hitler and his aspirations to be the dictator of the world.

Now we are distressed by the war activities Russia-Ukraine and Hamas-Israel, but in those June days, 80 years ago, everything was worse in Normandy.

In addition to D-Day being described by historians as “the largest amphibious military assault,” it is also considered “the most spectacular demonstration of military forces in history.”

Nobody has won a war. Everyone loses in wars.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Yogi Berra Entre Invasores de Normandy, en el D-Day

“No hubiera tenido tiempo para decir todo lo que dicen que dije”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo de Yogi Berra, no fue solo inventar frases célebres y ser bateador y receptor notable de los Yankees, también fue soldado en la II Guerra Mundial, cuando los Aliados invadieron Francia por Normandy, en la Operation Overlord.

Y de aquello hará el jueves seis, 80 años. Ha sido la operación de este tipo más grande en la historia de la humanidad.

Participaron cinco mil buques y 13 mil aviones, que llevaron a 160 mil militares a esas costas. Murieron nueve mil de ellos en menos de cinco horas, tiempo de la operación.

Ahora, durante toda la II Guerra Mundial fueron llamados a servir 473 bigleaguers y cuatro mil 76 peloteros de las menores.

Pero en Normandy hubo uno solo de las Mayores, entre quienes por aire, mar y tierra protagonizaron tal hazaña, el zurdo de las knuckleballs, Larry French, quien prefirió la guerra, que subir a las lomitas de los estadios para lanzar.

French había jugado con Piratas, Cachorros y Dodgers en sus 14 temporadas en las Grandes Ligas. Pero, el tres de agosto de 1944, anunció que no regresaría al beisbol porque seguiría uniformado de militar. Permaneció en la Naval durante 27 años, hasta 1969, y murió en 1989.

También estuvo entre los invasores del D-Day, un pelotero de las menores, llamado Larry Berra, después conocido como Yogi en las Grandes Ligas, y quien fue entronizado en el Hall de la Fama en 1972.

Berra, a los 19 años, fue uno de los millares de jóvenes que desembarcaron tirándose al mar, para caminar con más de medio cuerpo bajo el agua. Avanzaron así hacia las playas, sosteniendo sobre los hombros el pesado equipaje militar, para enfrenar las armas de Adolfo Hitler.

Un pelotero más en esa operación militar, fue Leon Day, lanzador de las Ligas Negras, elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1995.

A esa invasión se le considera el comienzo del final de la II Guerra Mundial, aún cuando estaban entonces a 14 meses de la victoria definitiva sobre las travesuras de Adolfo Hitler y sus aspiraciones de ser el dictador del mundo.

Ahora nos angustiamos por las actividades bélicas Rusia-Ucrania y Hamás-Israel, pero por aquellos días de junio, de hace 80 años, todo era peor en Normandy.

Además de haber sido calificado el D-Day, por los historiadores, como “el más grande asalto militar anfibio”, también se le considera, “la más espectacular demostración de fuerzas militares que recuerde la historia”.

Nadie ha ganado una guerra. Todos pierden en las guerras.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5