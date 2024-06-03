Letters from Beyond: From George Steinbrenner to Juan Soto – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De George Steinbrenner a Juan Soto

Admired Juan:

I imagine you can already imagine why I am writing to you.

Yes, dear Juan: I wish, I hope, that you continue with the Yankees, as inevitably going to happen. But what worries me is that you will get distracted in the discussions and harm your game.

You should play as if you were signed by us for 15 more years for $750 million.

Obviously, you are one of the best big leaguers, not this season, but in history. But the intricacies that are discussed when player contracts are discussed can affect the conditions of the best of the protagonists.

In case you don’t know, even Babe Ruth was bothered by those anxieties.

But you enjoy two great details that Babe Ruth couldn’t enjoy. First, you have one of the best agents, Scott Boras. When the Babe played, the players themselves were forced to discuss their negotiations. Second, Ruth could not declare himself a free agent, as you will be able to do in October.

Of course, so far it hasn’t bothered you at all to be involved in what happens when Boras talks to our executives, sometimes including my son Hal. So I’m just warning you. Taking care of you.

Now you are hitting for .316 and in your seven seasons you have hit for .286. You have already hit 15 home runs this season, and 175 in your career.

Do you know, dear Juan, that Hal is nit just a good guy, but great guy! And he gets along very well with Boras.

Furthermore, this year you already earn 31 million dollars, so you will not be hired for less than $50 million annually, perhaps 60 or more. You have already earned in your career, since 2018, $80 million 300 thousand, very deserved, by the way, since, as we all proclaim, you are one of baseball’s elite player.

At 25 years of age, it is logical that you have your best years ahead of you, but more important than all that, is that you are a logical, typical Yankee player, like Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford were and Yogi Berra.

You have transformed our clubhouse, you have transformed our dugout and you have transformed all team action. Now we are winners.

Hear me, Juan: We’re going on 35 years without winning a World Series. Can you imagine the Bronx three and a half decades without enjoying its team in October baseball? Unheard of!

In summary: I believe that you should never wear a uniform other than that of the Yankees in your life. And you are going to help us get out of this funk of so many Octobers without the World Series-winning Yankees.

Calm down guy, calm down. Good things always come to good people, like us.

You already know what I wish for you from this More Here which you call Beyond.

Hugs,

George.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De George Steinbrenner para Juan Soto

Admirado Juan:

Me imagino que ya te imaginas por qué te escribo.

Sí, amigo Juan: Deseo, espero, que sigas con los Yankees, como impepinablemente va a ocurrir. Pero lo que me preocupa es que te distraigas en la discusiones y perjudiques tu juego.

Debes jugar como si estuvieras firmado por nosotros para 15 años más por $750 millones.

Evidentemente, eres uno de los mejores bigleaguer, no de esta temporada, sino en la historia. Pero

los vericuetos que se tratan cuando se discuten contratos de peloteros, pueden afectar las condiciones del mejor de los protagonistas.

Por si no lo sabes, hasta Babe Ruth se vio molestado por esas angustias.

Pero tú disfrutas de dos grandes detalles de lo cuales no podía disfrutar Babe Ruth. Primeramente, tienes a uno de los mejores agentes, como es Scott Boras. Cuando jugaba el Babe, los mismos peloteros estaban obligados a discutir sus negociaciones. En segundo lugar, Ruth no podía declararse agente libre, como tú podrás hacerlo en octubre.

Desde luego, hasta ahora en nada te ha molestado estar dentro de lo que ocurre cuando habla Boras con nuestros ejecutivos, incluido a veces, mi hijo Hal. Por lo que solo estoy previniéndote. Cuidándote.

Ahora bateas para .316 y en tus siete campañas has sumado .286; ya has sacado 15 jonrones y en tu carrera 175.

¿Sabes querido Juan, que Hal es un buen muchacho, ¡un gran muchacho!, y se lleva muy bien con Boras.

Además, ya este año cobras 31 millones de dólares, por lo que no serás contratado por menos 50 millones anuales, quizá 60 o más. Ya has recibido en tu carrera, desde 2018, 80 millones 300 mil, muy merecidos, por cierto, ya que, como todos lo pregonamos, eres de la élite del beisbol.

A los 25 años de edad, es lógico que tienes tus mejores años por delante, pero más importante que todo eso, es que eres un pelotero lógico, típico, de los Yankees, como lo fueron Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford y Yogi Berra.

Has transformado nuestro club house, has transformado nuestro dugout y has transformado toda la acción del equipo. Ahora somos ganadores.

Óyeme, Juan: Ya vamos para 35 años sin ganar una Serie Mundial. ¿Te imaginas, El Bronx tres décadas y media sin disfrutar a su equipo en el beisbol de octubre? ¡Inaudito!

En síntesis: Considero que jamás en tu vida debes vestir un uniforme que no sea el de los Yankees. Y tú nos vas a ayudar a salir de esta ineptitud de tantos octubres sin los Yankees ganadores de la Serie Mundial.

Tranquilo muchacho, tranquilo. Lo bueno siempre le llega a la buena gente, como nosotros.

Ya sabes lo que te deseo desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Abrazos,

George.