Leads In Hitting for Six Years in a Row – Líder Bateador Por Seis Años Seguidos

“Even the butterfly cow has the internet”… Simón Díaz.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me from. Very thankful.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks, “What is the record for the most consecutive years of being the leader at bat in the Major Leagues and who has it?”

Dear friend Jeity: The record is six years old, and it has been held since 1925 by Rogers Hornsby, second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. In 1920, he was champion with a .370; in 1921, .397; 1922, .401; in 1923, .384; in 1924, .424; 1925, .403.

Several readers, from different countries, complain because the column is not appearing with the usual regularity. I was informed yesterday Monday that there are difficulties with the Internet. They say they are repairing it. I write and send every day, as always. Thanks for worrying. And let’s be patient.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, sent this message: “Old age says goodbye in the morning, when I bathe, shave and enjoy the company of my friends around the steaming coffee.”

Néstor Zambrano, from Maracaibo, asks: “Can a pitcher decide if he is a starter or a reliever?”

Dear friend Nes: That decision is not necessary. The academies and minor leagues, prepare each pitcher for the specialty that he can best perform, according to his abilities.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago, Chile, asks: “What do you think of Major League Baseball’s decision to incorporate the stats of the 2,300 Negro Leagues players, which places Josh Gibson as the all-time leader in various departments?”

Dear friend Endo: It seems very good to me. That is integration, and it facilitates the study of the Negro Leagues.

Rosiland Procuna, from Los Angeles, requests: “I don’t know if you have already answered my question, because there have been several days here without your column appearing. Please, I’m the one who asked you, “Is it true that there are Mexican Major League players who never played in Mexico?”

Dear friend Shila: According to Puro Beisbol, that is true, and they say there have been 10. But there are only nine. Ben Greenwood, whom they included, is Irish. The nine truly natives of Mexico are the following and the first four are already retired: Jesse Flores, Luis Gómez, Yovani Gallardo, Marco Estrada, Luis Cessa, Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Muñoz, Luis González.

By the way, they included Andrés Nuñoz (sic), but is Muñoz, born in Mochis.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Líder Bateador Por Seis Años Seguidos

“Hasta la vaca mariposa tiene internet”… Simón Díaz.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta, “¿Cual es el récord de más años consecutivos siendo líder al bate en Grandes Ligas y quién lo tiene?”

Amigo Jeity: El récord es de seis años, y lo tiene, desde 1925, Rogers Hornsby, segunda base de los Cardenales de San Luis. En 1920, fue campeón con .370; en 1921, .397; 1922, .401; en 1923, .384; en 1924, .424; 1925, .403.

Varios lectores, de diferentes países, se quejan porque la columna no está apareciendo con la regularidad de siempre. Me informaron ayer lunes que hay dificultades con la Internet. Dicen que están reparando. Yo escribo y mando todos los días, como siempre. Gracias por la preocupación. Y tengamos paciencia.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, Tamaulipas, envió este mensaje: “La vejez se despide en la mañana, cuando me baño, me rasuro y disfruto la compañía de mis amigos alrededor del humeante café”.

Néstor Zambrano, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Un pitcher puede decidir si es abridor o relevista?”

Amigo Nes: Esa decisión no es necesaria, ya que desde las academias y las ligas menores, preparan a cada lanzador para la especialidad que mejor puede desempeñar, según sus habilidades.

Ender Juvencio, desde Santiago de Chile, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de la decisión de Major League Baseball, de absorber los números de los dos mil 300 jugadores de las Ligas Negras, lo cual ubica a Josh Gibson como líder de todos los tiempos en varios departamentos?”

Amigo Endo: Me parece muy bien. Eso es integración, y facilita el estudio de las Ligas Negras.

Rosiland Procuna, de Los Ángeles, solicita: “No sé si ya respondió a mi pregunta, porque ha habido varios días aquí sin aparecer su columna. Por favor, soy quien le preguntó “¿Es cierto que hay jugadores mexicanos de Grandes Ligas, que nunca jugaron en México?”

Amiga Shila: Según Puro Beisbol, eso es cierto y dicen que han sido 10. Pero solo son nueve, ya que Ben Greenwood, a quien incluyen, es irlandés. Los nueve realmente nativos de México son los siguientes y los cuatro primeros ya están retirados: Jesse Flores, Luis Gómez, Yovani Gallardo, Marco Estrada, Luis Cessa, Julio Urías, Alejandro Kirk, Andrés Muñoz, Luis González.

Por cierto, incluyen a Andrés Nuñoz, pero es Muñoz, nacido en los Mochis.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

