Between Acuña and Arráez; Luis is the Logic Choice – Entre Acuña y Arráez; Lógico Escoger a Luis

“They say you have to be a good ballplayer to have good luck. But I believe that, on the contrary, you have to have good luck to be a good baseball player”… Pedro Martínez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Ludovico Infante, from Culiacán, asks: “Whose phrase is it, “Other sports are a show once a week, but baseball is our daily show?”

Dear friend Ludo: It is by Peter Ueberroth and was repeated many times by Greg Maddux.

Antonio Sánchez, from Caracas, asks: “If you could choose only one for your team, between Ronald Acuña and Luis Arráez, who would you take?”

Dear friend Toño: To Luis, who is a very educated young man, with good manners and a player with few injuries.

Ricardo Marte, from Santo Domingo, asks: “When was baseball first played with the Rules written by Alexander Cartwright?

Dear friend Chardo: It happened on June 19, 1846, at Elysian Field, in Hoboken, New Jersey. The New York Nine played against the Knickerbocker. The Nine won.

Rutilio Santos M. from Orlando, asks: “Is it true that the good Babe Ruth was a tremendous delinquent in his adolescence?”

Dear friend Aligo Yiyo: More like his childhood. Must be noted, that his parents managed to place him at “St. Mary`s Industrial School for Boys”, in Baltimore, because they could not control him. The priests at that school did a great job with him. Not only did they educated him very well, but they also taught him how to play baseball.

José M. Pérez, from Los Angeles, asks: “How is it that you have written several times, that in the Major Leagues people played without gloves? I doubt it, because I haven’t read it from anyone else.”

Dear friend Cheché: You are free to doubt it. But the first Big League, the National Association, played all the time, 1871-1875, with bare hands. And the National League also in its first 10 years, 1876-1885.

Albert Goodwill Spalding had been experimenting with gloves since 1877. They were not prohibited, so some players used them on a trial basis. But it was not until 1886, when an entire team, the New York Giants, used gloves for the first time. However, they were very small, and barely cushioned the impact of the ball against the hand.

It is Ok to doubt, but the truth is history, and sooner or later, it emerges for the better.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Entre Acuña y Arráez es Lógico Escoger a Luis

“Dicen que uno tiene que ser buen pelotero para tener buena suerte. Pero yo creo que, al contrario, hay que tener buena suerte para ser buen pelotero”… Pedro Martínez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Ludovico Infante, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿De quién es la frase, “Otros deportes son espectáculo una vez por semana, pero el beisbol es nuestro espectáculo diario?”

Amigo Ludo: Es de Peter Ueberroth y la repitió muchas veces Greg Maddux.

Antonio Sánchez, de Caracas, pregunta: “Si Ud. pudiera escoger uno solo para su equipo, entre Ronald Acuña y Luis Arráez, a quién se llevaría?”.

Amigo Toño: A Luis, quien es un joven muy educado, de fino trato y un pelotero de pocas lesiones.

Ricardo Marte, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que se jugó beisbol por primera vez con las Reglas escritas por Alexander Cartwright?

Amigo Chardo: Ocurrió el 19 de junio de 1846, en el Elysian Field, de Hoboken, New Jersey. Jugaron los New York Nine frente a los Knickerbocker. Ganaron los Nine.

Rutilio Santos M. de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Es cierto que el buenote de Babe Ruth fue tremendo delincuente en su adolescencia?”

Aligo Yiyo: Más bien en su infancia. Fíjate que sus padres lograron internarlo en el orfanato “St. Mary`s Industrial School for Boys”, de Baltimore, porque no podían dominarlo. Los curas de ese colegio hicieron un gran trabajo con él. No solo lo educaron muy bien, sino que también le enseñaron a jugar beisbol.

José M. Pérez, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Cómo es eso que usted ha escrito varias veces, de que en Grandes Ligas se jugaba sin guantes? Lo dudo, porque no se lo he leído a más nadie”.

Amigo Cheché: Estás en libertad de dudarlo. Pero la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, jugó todo el tiempo, 1871-1875, a mano limpia. Y la Liga Nacional también en sus primeros 10 años, 1876-1885.

Albert Goodwill Spalding, había estado experimentando, acerca de los guantes desde 1877. No estaban prohibidos, por lo que algunos peloteros los usaban a manera de prueba. Pero fue en 1886, cuando todo un equipo, los Gigantes de Nueva York, los utilizó por primera vez. Sin embargo, eran muy pequeños, y apenas aliviaban el golpe de la bola contra la mano.

Es permitido dudar, pero la verdad es la historia, y tarde o temprano, surge para bien.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5