Ty Cobb: Nine Consecutive Batting Titles – Ty Cobb: Nueve Títulos de Bateo Consecutivos

“My dog ​​is a Doberman”…

“So what!? My cat is a Hydraulic.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: Just in his second season of the Major Leagues, and at 22 years of age, the Dominican Elly De La Cruz, of the Reds, astonishes with his speed, and skills to steal bases. This year he has already stolen 32 in 37 attempts, and there is a good chance he could reach 100 or more. Who were the last to steal 100 bases in a season?

The Answer: The 1980s were prolific in stolen bases. Vince Coleman, with the Cardinals, stole more than a 100 bases three years in a row, and he was the last one to accomplish such feat. He stole 110 in 1985, 107 in 1986 and 109 in 1987. And Rickey Henderson, with the A’s, had stolen 100 in 1980; 130 in 1982 and 108 in 1983.

Correction Right On Time… I greatly appreciate the help of my dear readers, Eleazar Leal, Sinecio Peñaranda, Ignacio Chap and Luigio Semprún. They reported that Ty Cobb won nine consecutive batting championships in the American League, 1907-1915. I had mistakenly published only the leader of the National League, with six titles in a row, Rogers Hornsby, Cardinals, since 1925… With readers like these, the column will always be immaculate!…

“They Won’t Get You Wet, But They Can Soak You Up”… Yankees manager Aaron Boone used a phrase in English that says, more or less that, to refer to the Dominican Azúa, the right-handed pitcher, Luis Gil, and the Caracas infielder Gleyber Torres . He noted Boone that “on numerous occasions, they have been the unexpected keys to important victories.” By the way, I think all victories are important…

-o-o-o-

“It is not the same, ‘I am reinventing myself’ as ‘I am bursting’… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Change of Guard in Chicago… White Sox executives, led by new general manager, Chris Getz, yesterday put in the hands of the majority owner of the organization, Jerry Reinsdorf, the need to fire manager Pedro Grifol, a native of Miami , and who has been in charge of the “white-legs” since 2023, when he made his debut in the Major Leagues.

This club, from the south of Chicago, lost 12 games in a row, including one that they were winning 5-0, and their record, before last night’s game at the Cubs home, was only 15-46.

The atmosphere in the White Sox clubhouse yesterday was quite gloomy.

-o-o-o-

“If Superman had been invented today, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster would have introduced him with a long beard. And if Quino had invented Mafalda today, instead of a skirt, she would have dressed her only with a tanga”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Ty Cobb: Nueve Títulos de Bateo Consecutivos

“Mi perro es un doberman”…

“¡¿Y qué?!… mi gato es hidráulico”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Apenas en su segunda temporada de Grandes Ligas, y con 22 años de edad, el quisqueyano, Elly De La Cruz, de los Rojos, asombra con su velocidad y habilidades para robar bases. Este año ya ha robado 32 en 37 intentos, por lo que podría alcanzar el centenar. ¿Quiénes fueron los últimos en robar 100 bases en una temporada?

La Respuesta: La década de 1980 fue pródiga en robos de bases. Vince Coleman, con los Cardenales, robó más de cien bases tres años consecutivos, y ha sido el último por esas alturas. Robó 110, en 1985, 107 en 1986 y 109 en 1987. Y Rickey Henderson, con los Atléticos, había robado 100 en 1980; 130 en 1982 y 108 en 1983.

Corrección a tiempo… Agradezco en grande la ayuda de mis queridos lectores, Eleazar Leal, Sinecio Peñaranda, Ignacio Chap y Luigio Semprún. Ellos informaron que Ty Cobb ganó nueve campeonatos de bateo consecutivos en la Liga Americana, 1907-1915. Yo había publicado erróneamente, solo el líder de la Nacional, con seis títulos seguidos, Rogers Hornsby, Cardenales, desde 1925… ¡Con lectores como los estos, la columna será siempre inmaculada!…

“No mojan, pero empapan”… El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, utilizó en inglés una frase que dice, más o menos eso, para referirse al dominicano de Azúa, el lanzador derecho, Luis Gil, y al infielder caraqueño Gleyber Torres. Señaló Boone que “en numerosas ocasiones, ellos han sido las inesperadas claves de importantes victorias”. Por cierto, creo que todas las victorias son importantes…

-o-o-o-

“No es lo mismo, ‘Estoy reinventándome’ que ‘Estoy reventándome”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Cambio de mánager… Los ejecutivos de los Medias Blancas, encabezados por el nuevo gerente-general, Chris Getz, pusieron ayer en manos del propietario de la organización, Jerry Reinsdorf, la necesidad de despedir al mánager Pedro Grifol, nativo de aquí, de Miami, y quien está al frente de los pati-blancos desde 2023, cuando hizo su debut en Grandes Ligas.

Este club, del sur de Chicago, perdió 12 juegos seguidos, incluso uno que iban ganando 5-0, y su récord, antes del encuentro de anoche en la casa de los Cachorros, era de solo 15-46.

El ambiente en el clubhouse de los Medias Blancas, era ayer tétrico.

-o-o-o-

“Si a Superman lo hubieran inventado hoy, Jerry Siegel y Joe Shuster lo hubieran presentado con una larga barba. Y si a Mafalda la hubiera inventado Quino hoy, en vez de falda, la habría vestido solamente con un hilo dental”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5