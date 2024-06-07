Cheapest ticket at Yankee Stadium, $53 – El boleto más barato en Yankee Stadium, $53

“Platonic love is when one cannot put it on the plate”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Do you know how much the cheapest ticket costs to see each of the games this weekend at Yankee Stadium?… $53. The lowest price!…

** The city that never sleeps is excited, because the Dodgers and Yankees are playing…

** For tonight (7:05) Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cody Poteet are announced to occupy the mound…

** It’s also time to think about The All-Star Game, to be held in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 16. There could be a record of Latin Americans on the rosters…

** Meanwhile, in Chicago they make fun of the White Sox, a bottom team, voting en masse for the All-Star Game, for the 37-year-old Puerto Rican catcher from Naguabo, Martín Maldonado, who earns four million, 250 thousand dollars, but hit this year for 0.76…

** The Cuban umpire, Ángel Hernández, was simply in the way in the Major Leagues… I’m saying that, right?!…

-o-o-o-

“Nothing more dangerous than a woman with a thirst for revenge or a son-in-law with good ideas”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

** Galloping inconsistency: A lot of jealousy with Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara and Tucupita Marcano on behalf of Major League Baseball. But the A’s will play with Las Vegas as their home club. That is to say, all the staff of that team and the visiting teams will be in the heart of the betting world…

** Well, commissioner Rob Manfred and his fateful partners, ESPN and FOX, have never been consistent, or anything like that…

** Cuban left-handed reliever from Holguín, Aroldis Chapman, is now throwing the fastball up to 104 miles per hour, at 36 years of age. In 15 seasons he has worn six uniforms. This year he is with the Pirates…

**The Padres hoped that last night, with the Diamondbacks visiting, Manny Machado could reappear, who left the game on Wednesday with a small leg injury…

** Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are now considered, at least in New York, as the best power combination the Yankees have had in their history. Even in the comparisons made with Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle-Roger Maris, the two current sluggers appear superior. And that power is necessary now, to keep the winning team until the October ball…

-o-o-o-

“Every night, no matter how long and gloomy they are, always has its dawn”… La Ruleta de la Suerte

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El boleto más barato enYankee Stadium, $53

“Amor platónico es cuando uno no puede echársela al plato”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Saben cuánto cuesta el boleto más económico para entrar a ver cada uno de los juegos de este fin de semana en Yankee Stadium?… 53 dólares. ¡El de menor precio!…

** La ciudad que nunca duerme está alebrestada, porque juegan Dodgers y Yankees…

** Para esta noche (7:05) están anunciados a ocupar la lomita, Yoshinobu Yamamoto y Cody Poteet…

** También es hora de pensar en El Juego de Estrellas, a celebrarse en Árligton, Texas, el martes 16 de julio. Podría haber record de latinoamericanos en los rósters…

** Mientras tanto, en Chicago se burlan de los Medias Blancas, equipo colista, votando en masa para El Juego de Estrellas, por el catcher, boricua de Naguabo y de 37 años de edad, Martín Maldonado, quien cobra cuatro millones, 250 mil dólares, pero batea este año para 0.76…

** El umpire cubano, Ángel Hernández, simplemente estorbaba en Grandes Ligas… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

-o-o-o-

“Nada más peligroso que una mujer con sed de venganza o un yerno con buenas ideas”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

** Incongruencia galopante…: Mucho celo con Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara y Tucupita Marcano de parte de Major League Baseball. Pero los Atléticos jugarán con Las Vegas como home club. Es decir todo el personal de ese equipo y de los equipos visitantes estarán en pleno corazón del mundo de las apuestas…

** Bueeeno, el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus fatídicos socios, ESPN y FOX, jamás han sido congruentes, ni nada parecido…

** El relevista zurdo y cubano, de Holguín, Aroldis Chapman, está tirando ahora la recta hasta a 104 millas por hora, a los 36 años de edad. En 15 temporadas ha vestido seis uniformes. Este año está con los Piratas…

**Los Padres esperaban que anoche, con los Diamondbacks de visita, pudiera reaparecer Manny Machado, quien el miércoles se fue del juego con una pequeña lesión en una pierna…

** Aaron Judge y Juan Soto, son considerados ahora, al menos en Nueva York, como la mejor combinación de poder que han tenido los Yankees en su historia. Incluso, en las comparaciones que hacen con Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig y Mickey Mantle-Roger Maris, los dos sluggers de la actualidad aparecen como superiores. Y ese poder es necesario ahora, para mantener al equipo ganador hasta la pelota de octubre…

-o-o-o-

“Todas las noches, por largas y sombrías que sean, siempre tienen su amanecer”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5