From Saturday to Saturday, I Keep Writing About Injuries – De Sábado a Sábado, Sigo Escribiendo de Lesiones

“As if it had trembled in New York, due to Juan Soto’s injury”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The thing about the Quisqueyan, Juan Soto, has been so spectacular in the life of the Yankees, that last night it was as if it had trembled in The Bronx, with the appearance of an earthquake.

All because, with the Yankees beating the Twins 8-5, after the fifth inning, they announced: “Juan Soto has been injured. Now Alx Verdugo will replace him.”

And there was a very deep noise of worry, like wooououououou! of more the than 40 thousand people who filled Yankee Stadium.

The action had been suspended due to rain for an hour. Soto had reached base twice on balls and was the first batter when play resumed.

Manager, Aaron Boone, announced that several days ago, the star slugger suffered from discomfort in his right arm. And yesterday, Friday, he added that doctors and trainers were treating him.

Juan has been one of the best hitters this season. He is hitting .318, with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs, in 64 games.

Last Saturday, when I wrote that injuries are the main enemy of professional baseball players, he recalled:

The most pathetic injury story in the Major Leagues has been that of Mickey Mantle, who suffered from osteoporosis, so he needed to play with his legs bandaged up to the groin.

In 1961, when Roger Maris surpassed Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61, Mantle hit 54, despite being sidelined by injuries for more than a week.

Mantle has been the only player with notable batting power, both right and left-handed.

Injuries are not forgiving. They attack the best of players as well as the most modest.

Mark (The Bird) Fydrich was sensational with the Tigers in his first season. He talked and sang to the ball in the middle of the game. He filled all the stadiums.

But after winning 19 times in his 1976 debut, with nine losses and a 2.34 ERA, he was never a good pitcher again. He could only survive in baseball for five seasons.

346 baseball players have been elevated to the Hall of Fame. More than four times that number have been forced to retire early due to injuries.

Like, Johan Santana in 2012; Grady Sizemore in 2015; Nomar Garciaparra in 2009; Brandon Webb in 2009; Dave Stieb in 1998; Don Mattingly in 1995; Eric Davis in 2001; J.R. Richard in 1980… And dozens more.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

De Sábado a Sábado, Sigo Escribiendo de Lesiones

“Como si hubiera temblado en Nueva York, por lesión de Juan Soto”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo del quisqueyano, Juan Soto, ha sido tan espectacular en la vida de los Yankees, que antenoche fue como si hubiera temblado en El Bronx, con pretensiones de terremoto.

Todo porque, con los Yankees ganándoles 8-5 a los Twins, después del quinto inning, anunciaron: “Juan Soto se ha lesionado. Ahora jugará por él, Alex Verdugo ”.

Y se oyó un ruido de preocupación muy profundo, como ¡uouououououou! de los más de 40 mil personas que plenaban Yankee Stadium.

La acción había sido suspendida por lluvia, durante una hora. Soto se había embasado dos veces por bolas y era el primer bateador al reanudarse el juego.

El mánager, Aaron Boone, anunció que hace varios días, el estelar slugger ha sufrido de molestias en el brazo derecho. Y ayer viernes agregó que médicos y trainers estaban atendiéndolo.

Juan ha sido uno de los mejores bateadores en la temporada. Batea para .318, con 17 jonrones y 53 carreras impulsadas, en 64 juegos.

El sábado pasado, cuando escribí que las lesiones son el principal enemigo de los peloteros profesionales, recordaba:

La historia más patética de lesiones en Grandes Ligas ha sido la de Mickey Mantle, quien sufría de osteoporosis, por lo que necesitaba jugar con las piernas vendadas hasta la ingle.

En 1961, cuando Roger Maris superó con 61 el récord de jonrones de Babe Ruth en una temporada, Mantle disparó 54, no obstante permanecer fuera de la acción por lesiones, durante más de una semana.

Ha sido Mantle el único pelotero con poder al bate notable, tanto a lo derecho como a lo zurdo.

Las lesiones no perdonan. Atacan igual al mejor de los jugadores, como al más modesto.

Mark (El Pájaro) Fydrich fue sensacional con los Tigres en su primera temporada. Le hablaba y le cantaba a la pelota en pleno juego. Llenaba todos los estadios.

Pero después de ganar 19 veces en su debut de 1976, con nueve derrotas y efectividad de 2.34, nunca más fue buen pitcher. Solo pudo sobrevivir en el beisbol cinco campañas.

Al Hall de la Fama han sido elevados 346 personajes del beisbol. Más de cuatro veces esa cifra se han visto obligados a retirarse antes de tiempo, debido a las lesiones.

Como, Johan Santana en 2012; Grady Sizemore en 2015; Nomar Garcíaparra en 2009; Brandon Webb en 2009; Dave Stieb en 1998; Don Mattingly en 1995; Eric Davis en 2001; J.R. Richard en 1980… Y docenas más.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

