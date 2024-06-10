Letters from Beyond: From Joe Nuxhall To José Berríos – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Joe Nuxhall Para José Berríos 

Valuable José:

I write to you from this More Here that you call Beyond, because it seemed logical to me to do so.

You were this year the glorious Major League pitcher under 30 years old, with the most games won, 88. Well, you are no longer under 30, because you turned 30 on May 27. By the way, this year you have a record of 5-4, 2.80. Remarkable. Your most complete numbers, 88-70, 4.06 and 1,250 strikeouts in 1,293 innings pitched.

Very good career, so your hometown, Bayamón, where they are such party animals, they must be throwing their houses out of the windows.

Allow me to inform you. The relationship that I found between you and me was that I pitched in the Major Leagues with the Reds and against the Cardinals, with Stan Musial and all the others, when I was just 15 years old, on June 10, 1944, ago. today Monday 80 years old. My performance: Zero wins, zero losses. ERA 67.59 in two thirds of an inning. I allow2ed two hits, five earned runs scored, walked five, I threw a wild pitch, faced nine batters. It couldn’t have been worse.

Of course, they hadn’t taken me out of the game yet, and I was already on my way to the minors. That is, I started in the Major Leagues and continued in the branches. And when they called me back to the majors, I had already turned 23, because it was eight years later. And then, in 16 seasons, I improved on that memory, with 135-117, 3.90 and 18 saves. When I retired I became a commentator, until November 2007, when I came to this More Here.

Dear friend José: Now, the Venezuelan from San Félix, Germán Márquez, of the Rockies, is the leader of those under 30 years old, with 65-56, 4.41, and in his 29 until February 22, but he is out of the game , recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In short, the fact that you, with your 88 victories, are one of the best at 30 years old, shows that the winners of 300 games may have disappeared. If you win another 88 games until you are 40, you will only add 176.

However, you must be proud and optimistic, because whatever numbers you have, you are one of the best at this moment.

By the way, the pitchers with the most wins, until yesterday: Justin Verlander, 244; Max Scherzer, 203; Clayton Kershaw, 200; Gerrit Cole, 163, and Johnny Cueto, 145.

As you can see, there is no candidate in sight to reach 300 games won. And those of 200 are very few.

What to think, when one remembers that Cy Young won 511 times in 22 years!?

It is true that the winners of 300 games have been only 24 and four since 1990.

I hope your game wins multiply. A wish I send you, with the strongest of hugs.

I will always follow you…

Joe.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Joe Nuxhall Para José Berríos

Valioso José:

Te escribo desde este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, porque me pareció lógico hacerlo.

Fuiste este año el glorioso lanzador de Grandes Ligas, menor de 30 años, con más juegos ganados, 88. Bueno, ya no eres menor de 30, porque los cumpliste el 27 de mayo. Por cierto, este año vas con 5-4, 2.80. Notable. Tus números más completos, 88-70, 4.06 y 1250 strikeouts en 1293 innings lanzados.

Carrera muy buena, por lo que tu ciudad natal, Bayamón, donde son tan fiesteros, deben estar tirando las casas por las ventanas.

Te informo. La relación que encontré entre tú y yo, fue que lancé en Grandes Ligas con los Rojos y frente a los Cardenales, con Stan Musial y todos los demás, cuando estaba apenas en mis 15 años de edad, en 10 de junio de 1944, hace hoy lunes 80 años. Mi actuación: Cero ganados, cero perdidos. Efectividad 67.59 en dos tercios de inning. Recibí dos hits, me anotaron cinco carreras limpias, regalé cinco bases por bolas, tiré un wild pitch, me enfrente a nueve bateadores. Peor no pude ser.

Por supuesto, todavía no me habían sacado del juego, ya estaba yo camino a las menores. O sea, comencé en Grandes Ligas y continué en las sucursales. Y cuando me llamaron otra vez a las Mayores, ya había cumplido mis 23, porque fue ocho años más tarde. Y entonces, en 16 temporadas, mejoré aquel recuerdo, con 135-117, 3.90 y 18 salvados. Al retirarme me hice comentarista, hasta noviembre del 2007, cuando me vine a este Más Acá.

Amigo José: Ahora, el venezolano de San Félix, Germán Márquez, de los Rockies, es el líder de los menores de 30 años, con 65-56, 4.41, y en sus 29 hasta el 22 de febrero, pero está fuera de juego, recuperándose de la cirugía Tommy John.

En fin, que tú, con tus 88 victorias, seas de los mejores a los 30 años, demuestras que los ganadores de 300 juegos, quizá han desaparecido. Si ganas otros 88 hasta tus 40, solo sumarás 176.

No obstante, debes estar orgulloso y optimista, porque tengas los números que tengas, eres de los mejores en este momento.

Por cierto, los activos con más victorias, hasta ayer: Justin Verlander, 244; Max Scherzer, 203; Clayton Kershaw, 200; Gerrit Cole, 163 y Johnny Cueto, 145.

Como puedes observar, no hay candidato alguno a la vista para llegar a los 300 juegos ganados. Y los de 200 son muy pocos.

¿¡Qué pensar, cuando se recuerda que Cy Young ganó 511 veces en 22 años!?

Cierto que los ganadores de 300 juegos han sido solamente 24 y cuatro desde 1990.

Espero que tus juegos ganados se multipliquen. Deseo que te hago llegar con el más fuerte de los abrazos.

Te seguiré siempre…

Joe.