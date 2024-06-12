A Seminarian Pitches For the Tigers in the Majors – Seminarista Lanza Por los Tigres en Las Mayores

“In baseball, you have to be patient and accept the bad along with the good with resignation. After all, this is just a game”… Tom Yawkey, former owner of the Red Sox.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Nerio Swatt of Jupiter, Florida, asks: “When did Ty Cobb go up to the Highlanders, later Yankees, stands and hit a fan?”

Dear friend Yeyo: It happened on May 16, 1912, when the president of the American League, Ban Johnson, suspended Cobb indefinitely, which provoked a strike by the Detroit players, the first in baseball history.

Even after a day off, and because if they didn’t play the team would’ve been fined five thousand dollars a day, the Tigers showed up on the 18th, with the worst roster ever seen, because they were not professional players. The pitcher was a seminarian named Al Travers, who was ordained shortly thereafter. The Athletics, in Philadelphia, beat them 24-2.

Gualberto Paredes Q. from San Juan, Puerto Rico, asks: “How is it possible that in the Major League stadiums it is not remembered every year that June 19, 1846, was when baseball was played for the first time under the Rules written by Alexander Cartwright; and that the New York Nine beat the Knickerbocker 23-1? I think that is very important.”

Dear friend Beto: I think very few care, least of all, commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners, ESPN and FOX.

Jesús A. Hernández B. from Punto Fijo, asks: “Have you ever felt disappointed because a player was not elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chucho: I have never been disappointed nor will I be disappointed, by the opinion of the majority of my fellow journalists.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, offers his opinion, questions and answers: “Gambling addiction (Ludopia), is a disease characterized by a chronic and progressive failure to resist the impulses to gamble for money.

“If such a concept is true, why are these betting baseball players not subjected to treatment, to control and help these beings, humans as those of us who judge them?

“Or will it be easier to discard them to pretend to work with a crooked model of discipline, which applies only to those who they want to?… This is something to reflect on.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter:El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5 TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Un Seminarista Lanzó Por Los Tigres en Las Mayores

“En el beisbol, hay que tener paciencia y tomar con resignación lo malo junto con lo bueno. Después de todo, esto es solo un juego”… Tom Yawkey, quien fuera propietario de los Medias Rojas.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Nerio Swatt, de Júpiter, Florida, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue que Ty Cobb subió a la tribuna de los Highlanders, más tarde Yankees, y golpeó a un fanático?”

Amigo Yeyo: Ocurrió el 16 de mayo de 1912, cuando el presidente de la Liga Americana, Ban Johnson, suspendió a Cobb indefinidamente, lo que provocó una huelga de los peloteros de Detroit, la primera en la historia del beisbol.

Incluso, después de un día libre, y porque si no jugaban multaban al club con cinco mil dólares diarios, los Tigres aparecieron el 18, con el peor roster que se ha visto, porque eran peloteros improvisados. El pitcher fue un seminarista llamado Al Travers, quien se ordenó poco después. Los Atléticos, en Philadelphia, les ganaron 24-2.

Gualberto Paredes Q. de San Juan de Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible, que en los estadios de Grandes Ligas no se recuerde cada año, que el 19 de junio de 1846, fue cuando se jugó beisbol por primera vez bajo las Reglas escritas por Alexander Cartwright; y que los New York Nine les ganaron a los Knickerbocker 23-1? Considero que eso es muy importante”.

Amigo Beto: Creo que a pocos les importa y menos que a pocos, al comisionado Rob Manfred y a sus socios, ESPN y FOX.

Jesús A. Hernández B. de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Alguna vez se ha sentido usted decepcionado, porque un pelotero no sea elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Chucho: Nunca me ha decepcionado ni me decepcionará, la opinión de la mayoría de mis compañeros periodistas.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, opina, pregunta y se responde: “La ludopatía es una enfermedad caracterizada por un fracaso crónico y progresivo en resistir los impulsos de jugar apostando dinero.

“Si tal concepto es cierto, ¿por qué estos peloteros apostadores no son sometidos a un tratamiento, para controlar y ayudar a estos seres, humanos como quienes los juzgamos?

“¿O será más fácil desecharlos para aparentar trabajar con un torcido modelo de disciplina, que aplica solo para a quienes a ellos les conviene?… Esto es para reflexionar”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5