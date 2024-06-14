Chicago Cubs Hire Boricua Jorge López – Cachorros Contratan al Boricua Jorge López

“The wise man is the one who admits to being ignorant; The ignorant is he who believes himself to be wise”… Confucius.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE)-The Cuban from Havana and Dodger rookie, Andy Pagés, seems to have thought that he knew more about base-running than the coach. In the ninth inning it could have been the tying run, and they sent him to stop at third, but he continued home, where he was an easy out. The Rangers beat them 3-2. At 23 years of age, he should already know how to play in the Major Leagues…

** Pitchers must be in very short supply, or the Cubs scouts are incapable. They have hired the 31-year-old Puerto Rican reliever from Caguas, Jorge López, who insulted the Mets, shouting when he was pitching for them and threw his glove into the stands in protest, while taking off his uniform shirt from his pants. He is rude, vulgar. Ah! but his new contract is not for Wrigley Field, but for the minors…

** Fans jumping into the field in the Major Leagues is an old tradition. I have even seen them throw themselves naked from head to toe; even without shoes! But I had never seen a police officer paralyze one of those invaders of the playing field with an electric shot (Taser). That just happened in Cincinnati. The intruder turned out to be William Hendon, 19 years old, who flew through the air, as if in an athletic jump, when he felt the electricity…

-o-o-o-

“The educated person is free to act; He who has no education is a slave to others”… Confucius.

-o-o-o-

** Luis Arráez emphasizes that he has never cared about the opposing pitcher, “because they all try the same thing, to make me out. What does worry me is the ball, when it comes towards the plate and I am at bat”…

** How are commissioner Rob Manfred, and his partners ESPN and FOX, going to ensure that bettors, in Las Vegas, do not invade baseball, when the A’s have their headquarters in that Nevada city, a world paradise of the bets, ah!?…

** In London, the Phillies won one game and the Mets the other, but those results took second place in importance, because the enthusiasm of the public has been outrageous. The two games brought a crowd of 108,956 spectators to the stadium, so they are already organizing the next trip in 2026. And the idea is to soon have teams in London, Paris, Rome and Madrid…

-o-o-o-

“Always the middle path, balance, moderation, is the best”… Confucius.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Cachorros Contratan al Boricua Jorge López

“El hombre sabio es el que reconoce ser ignorante; el ignorante es aquel que se cree sabio”… Confucio.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El cubanito habanero y novato de los Dodgers, Andy Pagés, parece haber pensado que sabía más del corrido de bases que el coach. En el noveno inning podía ser la carrera del empate, y lo mandaron a detenerse en tercera, pero él siguió para home, donde fue fácil out. Los Rangers les ganaron 3-2. A los 23 años, ya debería saber cómo se juega en Grandes Ligas…

** Deben estar muy escasos los lanzadores, o los scouts de los Cachorros son unos incapaces. Han contratado al relevista boricua de Caguas, de 31 años, Jorge López, quien insultó a los Mets, vociferando, cuando lanzaba para ellos y tiró el guante a la tribuna como protesta, a la vez que se sacaba la camisa del uniforme del pantalón. Es un maleducado, vulgarote. ¡Ah! pero el nuevo contrato no es para Wrigley Field, sino para las menores…

** Que los fanáticos se lancen al terreno en Grandes Ligas es una vieja tradición. Incluso, los he visto tirarse desnudos de pies a cabeza; ¡hasta sin zapatos!. Pero nunca había visto que un policía paralizara a uno de esos invasores del terreno de juego, con un disparo eléctrico (Taser). Eso acaba de ocurrir en Cincinnati. El intruso, resultó ser William Hendon, de 19 años, quien voló por los aires, como en salto atlético, cuando sintió la electricidad…

-o-o-o-

“La persona instruida es libre de actuar; quien no tiene instrucción es esclavo de los demás”… Confucio.

-o-o-o-

** Luis Arráez recalca que nunca le ha importado el pitcher contrario, “porque todos tratan lo mismo, hacerme out. Lo que sí me preocupa es la pelota, cuando viene hacia home y yo estoy al bate”…

** ¿Cómo van a lograr, el comisionado Rob Manfred, y sus socios ESPN y FOX, para que los apostadores, ¡en Las Vegas!, no invadan al beisbol, cuando los Atléticos tengan su sede en esa ciudad de Nevada, paraíso mundial de las apuestas, ¿¡ah!?…

** En Londres, los Phillies ganaron un juego y los Mets el otro, pero esos resultados pasaron a segundo lugar en importancia, porque ha sido escandaloso el entusiasmo del público. Los dos juegos llevaron al estadio una multitud de 108 mil 956 espectadores, por lo que ya organizan un próximo viaje en 2026. Y la idea es que pronto haya equipos en Londres, París, Roma y Madrid…

-o-o-o-

“Siempre el camino del medio, el equilibrio, la moderación, es lo mejor”… Confucio.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

