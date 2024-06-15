Hours That Seemed Like Minutes or “Beisbol con Habichuelas” – Horas Que Parecen Minutos o “Beisbol con Habichuelas”

“When you think what you say, that’s when you say what you think”…… Jacinto Benavente.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-I was partying for a little more than two hours, because my dear colleague, Alfredo Villasmil, from the Dominican Republic, invited me to his podcast, Beisbol con Habichuelas.

For me the talk was so enjoyable that when I heard the farewell, I thought we had talked for about 30 minutes. But Alfredo and his video partner, Jorge Loreto, are a pleasant spectacle. And since they are well aware of the history of baseball at all times, they took me on a tour through Centuries and Centuries.

And I was delighted!

We talk equally about Babe Ruth and Elly De La Cruz, as well as Héctor Espino, Vinicio Castilla plus Vidal López, Luis Aparicio and Vitico Davalillo.

We spent a lot of time comparing Major League Baseball a few years ago, when Casey Stengel, Billy Martin and Sparky Anderson led, with what we see now, an era of designated hitters, in both Leagues, and an absolute lack of uniformity in the players, of little clocks as unnecessary as all this ghost runner in extra innings and lack of authority of the managers; it doesn’t matter if your name is Carlos Mendoza, Dave Robert, Pedro Grifol or Scott Servais.

“I the old days, the manager was a general in chief. He is now a public relations emissary.”

Of course, the topic about the Hall of Fame, Omar Vizquel and Miguel Cabrera could not be missed.

Of course I said what I always say: Vizquel, a very good bigleaguer, I have always admired him, but not worthy of a niche in Cooperstown, as an overwhelming majority of voters also believe.

Regarding Miguel Cabrera, I think that I think he will be elected to the Hall of Fame, but I will surely not vote for him, since in 2029, when he will be a candidate, I will have died, since I have no plans to reach one hundred years of age. .

Then I will write to you from The Beyond.

I spent comforting hours at Beisbol con Habichuelas, so I invite you to watch the show on YouTube and company.

Among the many notable and enjoyable things about baseball, when it is fully understood and respected, there are situations like this. It is possible that in a group we talk about the topic for long hours, believing that it is only minutes.

The problem is explaining it to the wives later and getting them to believe it.

That’s how exciting our favorite sport is and that’s how entertaining Alfredo and Jorge are.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota n Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Horas Que Parecen Minutos o “Beisbol con Habichuelas”

“Cuando se piensa lo que se dice, es cuando se dice lo que se piensa”… Jacinto Benavente.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Estuve de fiesta un poco más de dos horas, porque el querido colega, Alfredo Villasmil, desde Dominicana, me invitó para su podcast, Beisbol con Habichuelas.

Para mí fue tan amena la charla, que al oír la despedida, creí habíamos conversado unos 30 minutos. Pero es que Alfredo y su compañero de video, Jorge Loreto, son un agradable espectáculo. Y como están bien enterados de la historia del beisbol en todos sus tiempos, me llevaron a pasear por Siglos y Siglos.

¡Y yo encantado!

Hablamos igual de Babe Ruth que de Elly De La Cruz, como también de Héctor Espino y Vinicio Castilla más Vidal López, Luis Aparicio y Vitico Davalillo.

Dedicamos buen tiempo a la comparación del beisbol de Grande Ligas hace unos años, cuando dirigieron, Casey Stengel, Billy Martin y Sparky Anderson, con lo que vemos ahora, era de bateadores designados, en ambas Ligas, de ausencia absoluta de uniformidad en los peloteros, de relojitos tan innecesarios como todo esto de corredor fantasma en extra innings y de falta de autoridad de los mánagers, no importa si te llamas Carlos Mendoza, Dave Robert, Pedro Grifol o Scott Servais.

“Antes, el mánager era un general en jefe. Ahora es un emisario de relaciones públicas”.

Por supuesto, no podía faltar el tema acerca del Hall de la Fama, Omar Vizquel y Miguel Cabrera.

Desde luego que dije lo que digo siempre: Vizquel, muy buen bigleaguer, lo he admirado siempre, pero no merecedor de un nicho en Cooperstown, como también opina una mayoría abrumadora de los electores.

Acerca de Miguel Cabrera, opiné que pienso será elegido para el Hall de la Fama, pero seguramente no votaré por él, ya que en 2029, cuando será candidato, yo habré muerto, ya que no tengo planes de llegar a los cien años de edad.

Entonces le escribiré desde El Más Allá.

Reconfortantes horas pasé en Beisbol con Habichuelas, por lo que invito a ver el espectáculo en YouTube y compañía.

Entre lo mucho de notable y agradable que tiene el beisbol, cuando se le entiende y se le respeta a cabalidad, figuran situaciones como ésta. Es posible que en un grupo se hable del tema durante largas horas, creyendo que son minutos.

El problema es explicárselo después a las esposas y que lo crean.

Así de apasionante es nuestro deporte favorito y así de amenos son Alfredo y Jorge.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com