Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In three days, on Thursday, it will be 178 years since baseball was played under Rules for the first time. It happened on the afternoon of June 19, 1846, on a piece of land, next to which, there was a restaurant that also served as public bathrooms.

That was part of the small town of Hoboken, New Jersey, near New York. That town has been so small that in the 2022 census, it registered only 57,713 inhabitants.

Frank Sinatra was born there, on December 2, 1915, at 6:30 in the morning. They say that after the traditional spanking, he cried with the authentic quality of a fine ballad.

The world, then, lived before 1846, without Rules for baseball and before 1915, without the beloved voice of Sinatra.

Where Elysian Field used to be, a coffee roasting company built a huge building where it now operates. And the humble little house where the famous singer came into the world disappeared to make way for a luxurious mansion, the residence of a millionaire New York industrialist.

Baseball Then, A Tremendous Fun

Until that historic day in baseball, playing it was tremendously fun. Tremendous good times, but organized.

It was played by executives from banks, industries and other businesses, and professionals, such as doctors, lawyers, engineers, over 25 and 30 years old. The youth of the time were dedicated to track and field sports, bow and arrow, and martial arts.

But, baseball suffered a problem. Before each game, they needed hours to agree on the conditions of the game, such as: number of outs per innings, whether the team that reached a certain number of runs or the one that had the most scores in a set number of innings won, distance between the bases, how many bases there would be and other details.

The Knickerbockers, a New York team, wrote 21 Rules. Now there are more than 400. The team that first scored 21 runs won.

And since 1980, after the last out of every Yankee game at Yankee Stadium, Frank Sinatra’s voice can be heard singing New York New York.

I wanna wake up

in a city that doesn’t sleep.

And find I’m king of the hill.

Top of the heap.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Beisbol, Sinatra y Hoboken, New Jersey

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dentro de tres días, el jueves, hará 178 años, de haberse jugado beisbol bajo Reglas por primera vez. Ocurrió en la tarde del 19 de junio 1846, en un terreno, al lado del cual, funcionaba un restaurant que también daba servicio de baños públicos.

Eso era parte de la pequeña población de Hoboken, New Jersey, cerca de Nueva York. Tan chico ha sido ese pueblo, que en el censo de 2022, registró solamente, 57 mil 713 habitantes.

Ahí nació Frank Sinatra, el dos de diciembre de 1915, a las 6:30 de la mañana. Cuentan, que tras la tradicional nalgada, produjo llanto con auténtica calidad de fina balada.

El mundo, pues, vivió antes de 1846, sin Reglas para del beisbol y antes de 1915, sin la amada voz de Sinatra.

Donde estuvo el Elysian Field, funciona ahora una tostadora de café que construyó enorme edificio. Y la humilde casita donde vino al mundo el célebre cantor, desapareció para dar paso a lujosa mansión, residencia de un millonario industrial newyorkino.

El Beisbol Entonces, Un Tremendo Relajo

Hasta aquel día histórico en el beisbol, jugarlo era tremendo relajo. Tremendo relajo, pero organizado.

Lo jugaban, ejecutivos de Bancos, industrias y otros negocios, y profesionales, como médicos, abogados, ingenieros, mayores de 25 y 30 años. La juventud de la época, se dedicaba a los deportes de pista y campo, al arco y la flecha y a las artes marciales.

Pero, el beisbol sufría un problema. Antes de cada juego, necesitaban horas para ponerse de acuerdo en las condiciones del juego, como: número de outs por innings, si ganaba el equipo que llegara a cierto número de carreras o el que tuviera más anotaciones en una cantidad fijada de innings, distancia entre las bases, cuántas bases habría y otros detalles.

Los Knickerbockers, equipo de Nueva York, escribieron 21 Reglas. Ahora son más de 400. Ganaba el equipo que primero anotaba 21 carreras.

Y desde 1980, tras el último out de cada juego de los Yankees en Yankee Stadium, se oye la voz de Frank Sinatra cantando New York New York.

I wanna to wake up

in a city that doesn’t sleep.

And find I’m king of the hill.

Top of the heap.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

