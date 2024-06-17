Father’s Week Started Yesterday. Ok, So What? – Comenzó Ayer la Semana del Padre. Bueno, ¿Y Qué? 

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As with many things, Mother’s Day quotes are better than today.

Father’s Day is a consolation prize.

Only advantages of men over women: We do not have to give birth and we can urinate standing up.

Why do you complain that your children love their mother more than you, if you also loved your mother more.

Dad brought the money home and Mom spent it. I never explained to myself why I loved mom more.

There is only one Padre (Father), unless it is San Diego, a city that has had hundreds of Padres since 1969, when the team was founded.

In San Diego, every day of the year is Father’s Day.

Quite suspicious that they call priests “Fathers”.

The best gift does not come wrapped in colored paper, because it comes from the heart.

Mothers deserve everything. But it is impossible for there to be mothers without fathers.

Restaurants and florists believe that Fathers should demand gender equality.

Before Mother’s and Father’s Weeks existed, when were they given any gifts?

Every irresponsible Father should have these five letters injected into their brain: C-O-N-D-O-M.

Very easy to forget Father’s Day. Nobody forgets Mother’s Day.

Everyone has their father, even those without a mother.

It is unfair that instead of insulting one, they insult our mother and never our father.

Okay, “there is only one mother”. But no one has started to count the Fathers.

Every mother and father who abandons a child deserves to be abandoned by Father God.

There are 573 songs of praise to mother in all the languages ​​​​of the world.

And there is only one song dedicated to the father, titled “Mi Viejo”. Thank you very much, Piero (music), and thank you very much José Tcherkaski (lyrics).

He is a good guy, my old man / who walks alone and waiting /, he has a long sadness /, from walking so much /.

I look at it from afar /, but we are so different ;/is that he grew up with the century /, with trams and red wine /…

Old man, my dear old man /, now he walks slowly /, as if forgiving the wind /.

I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time/…

He has good eyes/ and a heavy figure/, age has come upon him /, without carnival or troupe /.

I have the new years/ and the man, the old years/;the pain takes him inside / and he has a history without time /…

Old man, my dear old man/, now he walks slowly/, as if forgiving the wind/.

I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time/. I am your blood, my old man/; I am your silence and your time/.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Comenzó Ayer la Semana del Padre. Bueno ¿Y Qué?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como ocurre con muchas otras cosas, las frases del Día de la Madre son mejores que las de hoy.

El Día del Padre es un premio de consolación.

Únicas ventajas del hombre sobre la mujer: No tenemos que dar a luz y podemos orinar parados.

¿Por qué te quejas de que tus hijos quieran más a su madre que a ti, si tú también quisiste más a tu mamá.

Papá llevaba el dinero a la casa y mamá lo gastaba. Nunca me expliqué por qué yo quería más a mamá.

Padre hay uno solo, a menos que se trate de San Diego, ciudad que ha tenido centenares de Padres desde 1969, cuando fundaron el equipo.

En San Diego, todos los días del año son El Día del Padre.

Sospechoso que a los curas los llamen Padres.

El mejor regalo no viene envuelto en papel de colores, porque sale del corazón.

Las madres lo merecen todo. Pero imposible que haya madres sin padres.

Restaurantes y floristerías, opinan que los padres debemos reclamar igualdad de género.

Antes de existir las Semanas de la Madre y del Padre, ¿cuándo se les regalaba?

A todo padre irresponsable deben inyectarle en el cerebro estás cinco letras: C-O-N-D-Ó-N.

Muy fácil olvidar El Día del Padre. Nadie olvida El Día de la Madre.

Cada quien tiene su padre, hasta los que no tienen madre.

Injusto que en vez de insultar a uno, insulten a nuestra madre y nunca a nuestro padre.

Está bien, “madre hay una sola”. Pero nadie se ha puesto a contar a los padres.

Toda madre y todo padre que abandonen a un hijo, merecen ser abandonados ellos por Papa Dios.

Hay 573 canciones de elogios a la madre en todos los idiomas del mundo.

Y solo hay una canción dedicada al padre, titulada “Mi Viejo”. Muchas gracias, Piero (música), muchas gracias José Tcherkaski (letra).

Es un buen tipo mi viejo/ que anda solo y esperando/, tiene la tristeza larga/, de tanto venir andando/.

Yo lo miro desde lejos/, pero somos tan distintos/; es que creció con el siglo/, con tranvía y vino tinto/…

Viejo, mi querido viejo/, ahora ya camina lerdo/, como perdonando al viento/.

Yo soy tu sangre, mi viejo/; soy tu silencio y tu tiempo/…

Él tiene los ojos buenos/ y una figura pesada/, la edad se le vino encima/, sin carnaval ni comparsa/.

Yo tengo los años nuevos/ y el hombre, los años viejos/; el dolor lo lleva adentro/ y tiene historia sin tiempo/…

Viejo, mi querido viejo/, ahora ya camina lerdo/, como perdonando al viento/.

Yo soy tú sangre, mi viejo/; soy tú silencio y tu tiempo/. Yo soy tú sangre, mi viejo/; yo soy tú silencio y tú tiempo/.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5