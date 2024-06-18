Aparicio Transformed White Sox and Orioles – Aparicio Transformó a Medias Blancas y Orioles 

“To love each other we do not need to understand each other”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me from. Very thankful.

A survey revealed that in the United States, the favorite holiday is Christmas. Number two, Mother’s Day. Father’s Day was placed in place 23.

Ricardo J. Blanco, from Maracay, asks: “Why have the Red Sox played with number 617 on a sleeve this year?”

Dear friend Chardo: That is the area code of Fenway Park, home of the team; and they do it to remember the attack in April 2013, when two bombs exploded in the middle of the marathon, leaving five dead and 282 injured. There were two perpetrators, one dead and the other imprisoned.

Juan Hernández, from Maracay, asks: “Why did Martín Dihigo, champion with the Leones del Caracas, not return to direct them, and he had played in Venezuela?”

Dear friend and namesake: Dihigo, the most complete of Latin American baseball players, was moody and spiteful. He had difficulties with the team owners after his success as manager in 1953. And yes, he played in Venezuela with Santa Marta and Concordia.

Néstor Zambrano R. from Maracaibo, asks: “Can an active big leaguer be co-owner of a team; and an owner have shares in more than one team?”

Dear friend Nes: No and no.

William Mercado, from Atlanta, asks: “How many years had it been since the White Sox went to a World Series, when in 1959 they played it with the Dodgers?”

Dear friend Yiyan: It had been 40 years, since 1919. But in 1956 Luis Aparicio arrived, who transformed the club. And something similar happened when he was sent to Baltimore.

Constantino Liñares D. from Madrid, asks: “Which players are entitled to a pension, how much do they earn, and how do those who live in a country other than the United States collect it?”

Dear friend Tino: All those who reach the Major Leagues receive a pension, even if they stay only one day; The amount depends on how much he has contributed during his career to The Players Association pension fund. Those who live outside the United States receive it through the Bank where they have an account.

Teófilo Piñate, from Caracas, asks: “Why did Alfonso Carrasquel never win a Gold Glove, if he was as good as they say?”

Dear friend Teo: The Rawling trophy began to be awarded in 1957 and Alfonso retired in 1959. Those last two years of his career were not the best.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Aparicio Transformó a Medias Blancas y Orioles

“Para amarnos no necesitamos comprendernos”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Una encuesta reveló que en Estados Unidos, el día festivo favorito es el de Navidad. Número dos, El Día de la Madre. Al Día del Padre lo ubicaron en el sitio 23.

Ricardo J. Blanco, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Por qué los Medias Rojas han jugado este año con el número 617 en una manga?”

Amigo Chardo: Ese es el código de área de Fenway Park, casa del equipo; y lo hacen para recordar el atentado de abril de 2013, cuando estallaron dos bombas en pleno maratón, que dejaron cinco muertos y 282 heridos. Fueron dos los autores, uno muerto y el otro preso.

Juan Hernández, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Por qué Martín Dihigo campeón con los Leones del Caracas, no regresó a dirigirlos, y él había jugado en Venezuela?”.

Amigo y tocayo: Dihigo, el más completo de los peloteros latinoamericanos, fue malhumorado y rencoroso. Tuvo dificultades con los propietarios del equipo después de su éxito como mánager en 1953. Y sí, jugó en Venezuela con el Santa Marta y el Concordia.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Puede un bigleaguer activo ser co-propietario de un equipo; y un propietario tener acciones en más de un equipo?”

Amigo Nes: No y no.

William Mercado, de Atlanta, pregunta: “¿Cuántos años hacía que los Medias Blancas no iban a una Serie Mundial, cuando en 1959 la jugaron con los Dodgers?”

Amigo Yiyan: Iban 40 años, desde 1919. Pero en 1956 les llegó Luis Aparicio, quien transformó al club. Y algo parecido ocurrió cuando lo mandaron a Baltimore.

Constantino Liñares D. de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Cuáles peloteros tienen derecho a pensión, cuánto cobran y cómo la cobran quienes viven en un país diferente a Estados Unidos?”

Amigo Tino: Reciben pensión todos los que llegan a Grandes Ligas, así permanezcan un solo día; el monto depende de cuánto haya aportado durante su carrera para fondos de la Asociación de Peloteros; los que viven fuera de Estados Unido la reciben a través del Banco donde tengan cuenta.

Teófilo Piñate, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué Alfonso Carrasquel nunca ganó El Guante de Oro, si fue tan bueno como dicen?”

Amigo Teo: Ese trofeo, de la Rawling, comenzó a entregarse en 1957 y Alfonso se retiró en 1959. Esos dos últimos años suyos no fueron los mejores.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5