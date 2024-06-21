Corpse Forgotten in NY Must Be Taken to Colombia – Deben Trasladar a Colombia Cadáver Olvidado en NY

“My wife laughs at everything I do… That’s why we don’t have children”… Pantaleón Ríchardson.

“It is less bad to do something wrong than to do nothing”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he felt tired of wearing his hair so long, and cut it off. He now has more of a big leaguer image than a vulgar rapper, this boy, first baseman for the Blue Jays. He said that this is how he celebrates his five years in the Major Leagues…

** There is enthusiasm for baseball in Antioquia, the land of the first Latin American in the Major Leagues of the 20th Century, Luis Castro. Even a children’s league named after him, operates successfully in Medellín. Time to recover Luis’s remains, abandoned in New York, and take them to his native Medellín, Colombia…

** Desperate for the consecutive failures of the Caribbean Series, they have added Japan for the 2025 one in Mexicali. It will be the sixth team, and the 2nd none member of the Caribbean Confederation in the event. That is, two more than the authentic ones, Dominican, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Venezuela…

** Luisángel Acuña, Ronald’s brother, will be brought up to the Mets “very soon,” as stressed by manager Carlos Mendoza. The young man is destroying the pitchers in Triple A…

-o-o-o-

“This eye is black, because my wife found out that I have a lover… And this other eye is also black, because my lover found out that I have a wife”… Pachomio.

-o-o-o-

** By the way, Mendoza says that one of his pitchers asked him how to pitch to Luis Arráez. His response: “Without much concern. Throw it in the center of the plate and cross yourself”…

** Willie Mays said in the last days of him, very amazed that Rob Manfred and his partners ESPN and FOX, installed the A’s in Las Vegas, “World Capital” of betting. Because, in 1979, Commissioner Bowie Kühn suspended him from all baseball activities, along with Mickey Mantle, for appearing in a television advertisement promoting a casino…

** Juan Soto recommended Hal Steinbrenner hire 34-year-old left-handed reliever Tim Hill, who was his teammate for two years in San Diego. They signed him until October 2025…

** Alex Verdugo had to be stopped in the Yankees dugout, so that he wouldn’t go out on the field to fight with the Orioles, after they had hit Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres with pitches. Every game between these two teams is a threat of a pitched battle…

-o-o-o-

“My mother-in-law talks more than a drunk parrot”… Trapichito.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cadáver Olvidado en NY Debe Ser Llevado a Medellín

“Mi esposa se ríe de todo lo que hago… Por eso no tenemos hijos”… Pantaleón Ríchardson.

“Es menos malo hacer algo mal, que no hacer nada”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE). – Vladimir Guerrero hijo, se sintió cansado de llevar la melena tan larga, y se la cortó. Ahora tiene más estampa de bigleaguer que de vulgar rapero, este muchacho, primera base de los Blue Jays. Dijo que así celebra sus cinco años en Grandes Ligas…

**Hay entusiasmo por el beisbol en Antioquia, la tierra del primer latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas del Siglo XX, Luis Castro. Incluso, funciona con éxito en Medellín una Liga infantil. Hora de recuperar los restos de Luis, abandonados en Nueva York y llevarlos a Medellín…

** Desesperados por los fracasos consecutivos de la Serie del Caribe, le han agregado Japón para la de 2025 en Mexicali. Será el sexto equipo, no miembro de la Confederación del Caribe en el evento. O sea, dos más que los auténticos, Dominicana, Puerto Rico, México y Venezuela…

** Luisángel Acuña, el hermano de Ronald, será subido a los Mets “muy pronto”, como lo recalcó el mánager, Carlos Mendoza. El joven está destrozando a los pitchers en Triple A…

-o-o-o-

“Este ojo está morado, porque mi esposa se enteró que tengo una amante… Y este otro ojo también morado, porque mi amante se enteró que tengo una esposa”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** Por cierto, cuenta Mendoza, que uno de sus lanzadores le preguntó cómo lanzarle a Luis Arráez. Su respuesta: “Sin mucha preocupación. Tírale porn el centro del home y te santiguas”…

** Willie Mays se dijo en sus últimos días, muy asombrado de que Rob Manfred y sus socios ESPN y FOX, instalaran a los Atléticos en Las Vegas, “Capital Mundial” de las apuestas. Porque, en 1979, el comisionado Bowie Kühn lo suspendió de toda actividad en el beisbol, junto con Mickey Mantle, por aparecer en un anuncio televisado promoviendo un casino…

** Juan Soto recomendó a Hal Steinbrenner, contratar al relevista zurdo, de 34 años, Tim Hill, quien fue su compañero de equipo durante dos años en San Diego. Lo firmaron hasta octubre de 2025…

** Tuvieron que detener a Alex Verdugo en el dugout de los Yankees, para que no saliera al terreno para pelear con los Orioles, después que habían golpeado con lanzamientos a Aaron Judge y a Gleyber Torres. Cada juego de estos dos equipos es una amenaza de batalla campal…

-o-o-o-

“Mi suegra habla más que una cotorra borracha”… Trapichito.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5