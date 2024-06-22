Marilyn and DiMaggio, Married a Little While – Marilyn Monroe y Joe DiMaggio, Casados Un Ratito

“If Joe DiMaggio had loved the way he hit, he would have been the perfect man”… Marilyn Monroe.

“If I had followed all the Rules, I would never have gotten anywhere”… Marilyn Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The more I study the marriage of Marilyn Monroe, 27 years old that day, and Joe DiMaggio, 39, the more I find that it has been one of the strangest and most exciting unions I have ever known.

And many colleagues from the Baseball Writers Association agree on that.

Marilyn and Joe proclaimed that they loved each other madly, that the sex between them was epic. But that union lasted less than a year, 274 days. They had married on January 14, 1954, and after litigation, in January 1961, they were declared divorced. Marilyn said Joe’s jealousy was unbearable. And Joe said, even published in a book, that she didn’t bathe, so she smelled bad.

It was the second of three marriages for the famous actress.

Historians have written that Marilyn said to the father of relativity and the atomic bomb, Albert Einstein:

“You and I could have a child, who would come out with my beauty and your intelligence.”

And Einstein responded:

“But imagine, if he comes out with my beauty and your intelligence.”

Biographers claim that Marilyn had an IQ of 165, or five points above Einstein. Go figure!

She was born in 1926 and died in 1962. She was a notable reader. She had an immense library with nearly a thousand books, almost all of them on poetry, literature, theater and philosophy, which she read avidly every day. She boasted of having read all those works.

These are original phrases from Marilyn:

“The best thing that has happened to me in my life is that I am a woman.”

“People have said that I am a lesbian. I don’t mind. There is no wrong sex if there is love.”

“Humans bite more and more cruelly than dogs.”

“Laugh when you are sad. Crying is very easy.”

“A sex symbol always becomes a thing. I hate being a thing.”

“It is better to be unhappy alone than to be unhappy with someone.”

“It is better to make a fool of yourself than to be boring.”

“Disappointments open your eyes, but they close your heart.”

“Sex is part of nature, and I get along wonderfully with nature.”

“Sex is so valuable, so important, that it is what the world’s population is grateful for.”

“It is easier to love a man than to live with him.”

“Love is temporary. Life is until death.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Marilyn y DiMaggio, Casados Por Un Ratito

“Si Joe DiMaggio hubiera amado como bateaba, habría sido el hombre perfecto”… Marilyn Monroe.

“De haber seguido yo todas las Reglas, nunca hubiera llegado a ninguna parte”… Marilyn Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mientras más estudio el matrimonio de Marilyn Monroe, de 27 años aquel día, y Joe DiMaggio, de 39, más encuentro que ha sido una de las uniones más extrañas y apasionantes que he conocido.

Y en eso coinciden numerosos compañeros de la Baseball Writers Association.

Marilyn y Joe pregonaban que se amaban con locura, que el sexo entre ellos era épico. Pero esa unión duró menos de un año, 274 días. Se habían casado el 14 de enero de 1954, y después de un litigio, en enero de 1961, los sentenciaron divorciados. Marilyn dijo que los celos de Joe eran insoportables. Y Joe decía, incluso publicó en un libro, que ella no se bañaba, por lo que olía muy mal.

Fue el segundo de tres matrimonios de la famosa actriz.

Han escrito los historiadores, que Marilyn le dijo al padre de la relatividad y de la bomba atómica, Albert Einstein:

“Tú y yo podríamos tener un hijo, que saldría con mi belleza y con tu inteligencia”.

Y que Eistein le respondió:

“Pero imagínate, si saliera con mi belleza y con tu inteligencia”.

Los biógrafos aseguran que Marilyn tenía un coeficiente intelectual de 165, o sea, cinco puntos sobre Einstein. ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Ella nació en 1926 y murió en 1962. Fue notable lectora. Tenía una inmensa biblioteca con cerca de mil libros, casi todos sobre poesía, literatura, teatro y filosofía, los cuales leía a diario con avidez. Presumía de haber leído todas esas obras.

Estas son frases originales de Marilyn:

“Lo mejor que me ha ocurrido en mi vida es que soy mujer”.

“Han dicho que soy lesbiana. No me importa. No hay sexo incorrecto si hay amor”.

“Los humanos muerden más y de manera más cruel, que los perros”.

“Ríe cuando estés triste. Llorar es muy fácil”.

“Un símbolo sexual siempre se convierte en una cosa. Odio ser una cosa”.

“Es mejor ser una infeliz sola, que una infeliz acompañada”.

“Es mejor hacer el ridículo que ser aburrida”.

“Las decepciones te abren los ojos, pero te cierran el corazón”.

“El sexo forma parte de la naturaleza, y yo me llevo de maravillas con la naturaleza”.

“El sexo es tan valioso, tan importante, que es a lo que se agradece la población mundial”.

“Es más fácil amar a un hombre que vivir con él”.

“El amor es temporal. La vida es hasta la muerte”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

