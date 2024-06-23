Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Denton True Young, the pitcher with the most wins and the most losses in history, 511-316, who pitched from 1890 to 1911, was baptized Cy before throwing his first pitch as a professional.

And now, 113 years after his retirement from baseball, in addition to those two records, he maintains others, equally unbeatable.

But why was he such a winner?

The answer was known, the day when he was first called Cy.

It began in 1890, when Denton True, 23 years old, was taken to the Canton Ohio stadium, where there was a minor league team in the Tri-State League. The manager, the coach and a reporter would see him pitch, to see if it was worth hiring him.

The ball from one of his first pitches went over the catcher’s head, crashed into the backstop, knocked it down, and beyond, broke a chair.

The journalist published: “They have hired a young man for the city team who throws the ball with the speed of a cyclone.” Since then, he is famous as Cy, for cyclone.

No one could measure Cy’s speed. But experts assumed that he was throwing the fastball, constantly, between 90 and 105 miles per hour.

Very soon, on August 3rd, he was already pitching in the Major Leagues with the Cleveland team. Later he also wore the Boston uniform.

In 1901, Young rwon the Triple Crown with 33 wins, a 1.62 ERA and 158 strikeouts. In 1903, he won two games in the first World Series, helping the Boston Americans, now the Red Sox, defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made three starts and had a 1.85 ERA in 34.0 innings.

Cy Young died on November 4, 1955, at the age of 88, a victim of coronary illnesses.

He started 815 games, threw 749 complete games, faced 29,565 batters and had a 2.63 ERA.

120 years ago, because it happened in 1904, Young completed 14 consecutive seasons winning 20 or more games. In total he achieved 20 or more victories in 16 campaigns and 30 or more, five times.

He threw three no-hitters and in 1904 pitched the first perfect game of the 20th century. In 1912, Young chose to retire.

He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1937, with 153 of 201 votes.

(En Español)

Cómo Denton True Young se Convirtió en Cy Young

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Denton True Young, el pitcher con más victorias y más derrotas en la historia, 511-316, quien lanzó desde 1890 hasta 1911, fue bautizado Cy antes de lanzar su primera pelota como profesional.

Y ahora, 113 años después de su retiro del beisbol, además de esos dos récords, conserva otros, igualmente imbatibles.

Pero, ¿por qué era tan ganador?

La respuesta se conoció, el día cuando por primera vez fue llamado Cy.

Comenzaba 1890, cuando Denton True, de 23 años, fue llevado al estadio de Canton Ohio, donde había un equipo de las menores en la Tri-State League. Lo verían lanzar el mánager, el coach y un reportero, a ver si valía la pena contratarlo.

La pelota de uno de sus primeros lanzamientos pasó por encima de la cabeza del catcher, se estrelló contra el backstop, lo tumbó y más allá, rompió una silla.

El periodista publicó: “Han contratado para el equipo de la ciudad, a un joven que tira la pelota con la velocidad de un ciclón”. En inglés, cyclone. Desde entonces, es famoso como Cy, por cyclone.

Nadie pudo medir la velocidad de Cy. Pero los expertos suponen que tiraba la recta, constantemente, entre las 90 y las 105 millas por hora.

Muy pronto, el tres de agosto, ya lanzaba en Grandes Ligas con el equipo de Cleveland. Después vistió también el uniforme de Boston.

En 1901, Young alcanzó la Triple Corona con 33 triunfos, efectividad de 1.62 y 158 strikeouts. En 1903, ganó dos juegos en la primera Serie Mundial, colaborando para que los Boston Americans, ahora Medias Rojas, derrotaran a los Piratas de Pittsburgh. Completó tres aperturas y tuvo efectividad de 1.85 en 34.0 innings.

Cy Young murió el cuatro de noviembre de 1955, a los 88 años de edad, víctima de males coronarios.

Abrió 815 juegos, tiró 749 completos, enfrentó a 29 mil 565 bateadores y dejó efectividad de 2.63.

Hace 120 años, porque ocurrió en 1904, Young completó 14 temporadas consecutivas ganando 20 o más juegos. En total logró 20 o más victorias en 16 campañas y 30 o más, en cinco oportunidades.

Lanzó tres no hits y en 1904 fue autor del primer juego perfecto del siglo XX. En 1912, Young optó por retirarse.

Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1937, con 153 de 201 votos.

