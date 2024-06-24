A Letter From Here: From Juan Vené, In His 77 Years As a Reporter – Carta desde el Más Acá: De Juan Vené, En Sus 77 Años de Reportero

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – This letter, before I become part of those people from the Beyond, goes directly to the readers who have helped me with their interest in my writings and to those who remain faithful friends through out my life.

Imagine that no one would have liked what I write. Surely I would have worked on something never as pleasant as telling life stories every day.

Thanks to the readers and so many friends who have helped me for almost eight decades.

Friends as broad and sincere as Miguel Ángel Capriles, Ciro Urdaneta Bravo, Joaquín Araujo Ortega, José Sardá, Teresita Reina, Ugas Morán, Januario (El Ciudadano) Granados, Carlos Ramírez McGregor, José Higuera Miranda.

Miguel Ángel Quevedo, Germán Carías, father and son, Ramón J. Velásquez, Oscar Yanes, Guillermo Tell Troconis, Rafael Poleo, the distinguished photographers, José Rodríguez Blasco, Spanish, and the Venezuelan Antonio Lugo; Eleazar Díaz Rangel, Felipe Saldivia, Hugo Chávez González, Miguel Otero Silva, Pedro Padrón Panza, Humberto Oropeza, Gustavo Aguirre, Dick Young, Richard Araujo Padilla, Jack Lang, Juan Manuel Ley, Mario Renato Menéndez.

They, and some others, guided me, helped me, to be happy and successful as a reporter, of any subject at the beginning, and dedicated to baseball later.

Aboard this vehicle, I interviewed Fidel Castro, his brother Raúl and Ernesto (Ché) Guevara in the Sierra Maestra (Camilo Cienfuegos was in El Escambray); I personally covered in Bogotá, the fall of Gustavo Rojas Pinillas, as well as the arrival of Fidel Castro and his soldiers to Havana on January 6. And, I also covered all the major political and police events in Venezuela and surrounding areas.

Since October 1960 I have dedicated myself to baseball. I covered as a reporter, and narrated 45 World Series on radio and television, from 1960 to 2005, there was no one in 1994, because of the players’ strike. Journalism led me to produce and write programs for television, especially about baseball.

Miguel Ángel Capriles offered me managing positions at his publications several times, but I have never been able to be locked up in an office, I always needed the streets, the travel and the emotion of greater risks.

Today I am celebrating my 77 years in journalism, and needed to express my sincere gratitude to so many people who have helped me, like those on the roster that appears above, as well as the no less than 90 thousand who read me daily in 11 different international publications.

I want to show off my modesty. I hate being conceited. But the truth is the truth, and it is also a reporter’s best friend.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas, Pero Esta desde el Más Acá

De Juan Vené, En Sus 77 Años de Reportero

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Esta carta, antes de formar yo parte de aquella gente del Más Allá, va de frente para los lectores que me han ayudado con su interés por mis letras y a los que siguen fieles amigos de mi ambiente.

Imagínense que a nadie le hubiera gustado lo que escribo. Con seguridad que habría trabajado en algo nunca tan agradable como contar la vida todos los días.

Gracias a los lectores y a tantos amigos que me han ayudado durante casi ocho décadas.

Amigos tan amplios y sinceros como Miguel Ángel Capriles, Ciro Urdaneta Bravo, Joaquín Araujo Ortega, José Sardá, Teresita Reina, Ugas Morán, Januario (El Ciudadano) Granados, Carlos Ramírez McGregor, José Higuera Miranda.

Miguel Ángel Quevedo, Germán Carías padre e hijo, Ramón J. Velásquez, Oscar Yanes, Guillermo Tell Troconis, Rafael Poleo, los insignes fotógrafos, José Rodríguez Blasco, español, y el venezolano Antonio Lugo; Eleazar Díaz Rangel, Felipe Saldivia, Hugo Chávez Gonzalez, Miguel Otero Silva, Pedro Padrón Panza, Humberto Oropeza, Gustavo Aguirre, Dick Young, Richard Araujo, Jack Lang, Juan Manuel Ley, Mario Renato Menéndez.

Ellos, y algunos más, me guiaron, me ayudaron, para ser feliz y triunfador como reportero, de todo caso al comienzo, y dedicado al beisbol después.

A bordo de sus favores, entrevisté en la Sierra Maestra a Fidel Castro, a su hermano Raúl y a Ernesto (Ché) Guevara (Camilo Cienfuegos estaba en El Escambray); cubrí personalmente en Bogotá, la caída de Gustavo Rojas Pinillas, igual que la llegada de Fidel Castro y sus guerrilleros a La Habana el seis de enero; y cubrí todos los grandes sucesos políticos y policiales de Venezuela y alrededores.

Desde octubre de 1960 me dedico especialmente al beisbol. Cubrí como reportero y narré por radio y televisión 45 Series Mundiales, desde 1960 hasta 2005, no la hubo en 1994, por la huelga de peloteros. El periodismo me llevó a producir y escribir programas para la televisión, especialmente acerca del beisbol.

Miguel Ángel Capriles me ofreció varias veces direcciones de sus publicaciones, pero nunca he podido estar encerrado en una oficina, siempre necesito la calle, los viajas y los mayores riesgos.

Celebro hoy mis 77 años en el periodismo, necesitado de expresar mi sincera gratitud a tanta gente que me ha ayudado, como esos del roster que aparece aquí arriba, igual que a los 90 mil que me leen diariamente en 11 medios internacionales.

Quiero presumir de modesto. Detesto ser presumido. Pero la verdad es la verdad, y también es la mejor amiga de los reporteros.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5