The Big Leaguers Then and How They Dress Now – Bigleaguers de Antes y Cómo se Visten Ahora

“When a man flies like Superman, he is a hero; but if the one flying is a woman, she’s is a witch”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Amaury Diez R. of Newark, New Jersey, asks: “Who was it that said the famous phrase, “Baseball stadiums are like Catholic Churches, many people come, but very few understand?”

Dear friend Mury: Leo Durocher.

Pedro L. Cairo, from Los Angeles, asks: “Why have you narrated so little Venezuelan baseball, while with so much success, you broadcasted Major League baseball on radio and television for decades and you were producer, writer and narrator of the programs: Lo mejor de la Semana, Así va el Beisbol and Magazine TV?”

Dear friend PeEle: The team owners in Venezuela always thought that I was a very bad narrator.

Henry W. López R. of Chicago says: “Willie Mays was one of the most beautiful fragments of baseball history. “My favorite baseball player.”

Constantino Liñares, from Madrid, asks: “Does David Concepción still have a chance to be elected by the Veterans Committee to the Hall of Fame, and how many times can he be a candidate there?”

Dear friend Tino: Now there are Committees by time periods and there is no limit to the candidatures. There would be another chance when it again corresponds to David’s playing time period, 1970-1988.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, asks: “What is happening? When Sparky Anderson and the Big Red Machine, the players traveled in suits and had an excellent appearance. Now they look like transvestites or can collectors.”

Dear friend Toño: If the team management complain or try to impose order on them, they protest alleging that their rights are being violated.

Dulce María Peña, from Caracas, asks and protests: “Why do you always defend those vicious deranged homosexuals? Don’t you realize that they are a threat to children and young people?

Duche Friend: Most abuses against children and young people are perpetrated by heterosexuals and family members.

Ricardo Armada M. from Culiacán, asks: “How do you rate Vinicio Castilla?”

Dear friend Chardo: Very good player, honest, dedicated to the public, with power at bat and permanent enthusiasm. The fans of México and Latin America can be happy as they were very well represented in the Majors, between 1991 and 2006.

Now in his 56th year of age, Vinicio, son of beautiful Oaxaca, will be enjoying the precious memories playing in the Majors brings to retired players.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los Bigleaguers de Antes y Cómo se Visten Ahora

“Cuando un hombre vuela como Superman, es un héroe; pero si vuela una mujer, es una bruja”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Amaury Diez R. de Newark, New Jersey, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el que dijo la célebre frase, “Los estadios de beisbol son como las Iglesias Católicas, mucha gente acude, pero muy pocos entienden?

Amigo Mury: Leo Durocher.

Pedro L. Cairo, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Por qué usted ha narrado tan poco beisbol venezolano, sin con tanto éxito, transmitió durante décadas, beisbol de Grandes Ligas por radio y televisión y fue productor, escritor y narrador de “Lo mejor de la Semana”, “Así va el Beisbol” y “Magazine TV”?”

Amigo PeEle: Los propietarios de equipos en Venezuela pensaron siempre que yo era muy mal narrador.

Henry W. López R. de Chicago, dice: “¿Willie Mays fue uno de los más hermosos fragmentos de la historia del beisbol. Mi pelotero favorito”.

Constantino Liñares, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Tiene David Concepción aún oportunidad de ser elegido por el Comité de Veteranos para el Hall de la Fama, y cuántas veces puede ser candidato allí?”

Amigo Tino: Ahora son Comités por épocas y no hay límite para las candidaturas. Cuando otra vez corresponda a la época de David, 1970-1988, puede ser.

Antonio León, de Tenerife, pregunta: “¿Qué ha ocurrido. Cuando Sparky Anderson y la Gran Maquinaria Roja, los peloteros viajaban trajeados y con excelente presencia? Ahora parecen travestis o recoge-latas.”

Amigo Toño: Si les reclaman o tratan de imponerles el orden, protestan alegando que se violan derechos de su vida privada.

Dulce María Peña, de Caracas, pregunta y protesta: “¿Por qué usted siempre defiende a esos viciosos desquiciados que son los homosexuales. No se da cuenta que son una amenaza para niños y jóvenes?

Amiga Duche: La mayoría de los abusos contra niños y jóvenes, son perpetrados por heterosexuales y familiares.

Ricardo Armada M. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cómo califica a Vinicio Castilla?”

Amigo Chardo: Muy buen pelotero, honrado, entregado al público, con poder al bate y entusiasmo permanente. La afición de México y de Latinoamérica puede estar feliz de haber tenido ese representante en las Mayores, entre 1991 y 2006.

Ahora en sus 56 años, Vinicio, hijo de la linda Oaxaca, estará disfrutando sus valiosos recuerdos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet entrando por Google a: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5