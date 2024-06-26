Rule Changes Over a Century Ago – Los Cambios de Reglas Hace Más de un Siglo

“If you cry for not having seen the sun, your tears will not let you see the beauty of the stars”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Carter Rodríguez, from Caracas asks: “How many managers have been elevated to Cooperstown?”

Dear friend C.Rod: As managers, there have been 23: Walter Alston, Sparky Anderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Foster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Jim Leyland, Al López , Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Robinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver… Nine others were elevated as players, and later became managers… Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau , Bob Lermon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Two who were already managers were elevated in 2015, due to their careers as players; Ryne Sandberg, with the Phillies and Paul Molitor, of the Twins.

Jorge Puértolas, from Mazatlán, requests: “Please publish about 10 Rules changes in the 19th and 20th centuries.”

Dear friend Yoyo: 1.– From 1867 to 1887, hitters demanded high, low, inside or outside pitches, wherever they were most hittable.

2.– Fair flays caught from a boat were outs until 1864 and foul balls until 1883.

3.– They played cricket style, without gloves. They didn’t exist. And they believed that any protection on the hands was a lack of manliness.

4.– The first glove was invented and used by the catcher, Charles Waitt in 1875. The spectators, the players on the opposing team and also those on his team made fun of him. They called him a coward.

5.– At the end of the 19th century, Albert Goodwill Spalding began mass-producing gloves and promoting them. He imposed them.

6.– One side of the bat was flat, from 1885 to 1893.

7.– Walks were accredited as hits only in 1887. 17 players had batting averages of more than .400.

8.– The umpires of the 19th century worked very comfortably, because they sat in a comfortable chair, near home plate.

9.– Until the beginning of the 20th century, catchers, instead of crouching, stood about two meters behind home plate.

10.– Balls that bounced off the field and went fair over the fences were home runs, until 1930, since then they have been doubles.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter through: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Cambios de Reglas Hace Más de un Siglo

“Si lloras por no haber visto el sol, las lágrimas no te dejarán ver la belleza de las estrellas”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Carter Rodríguez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuántos mánagers han sido elevados a Cooperstown?”

Amigo C. Rod: Como mánagers, hn sido 23: Walter Alston, Sparky Anderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Foster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Jim Leyland, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw, Bill McKechnie, Wilber Robinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver… Otros nueve fueron elevados como peloteros, y después fueron mánagers… Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lermon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst, Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Dos que ya eran managers, fueron elevados en el 2015, por sus carreras como peloteros; Ryne Sandberg, con los Phillies y Paul Molitor, de los Twins.

Jorge Puértolas, de Mazatlán, solicita: “Favor publicar unas 10 Reglas cambiadas en los Siglos XIX y XX”.

Amigo Yoyo: 1.- Desde 1867 y hasta 1887, los bateadores exigían los lanzamientos altos, bajos, adentro o afuera, donde les fueran más bateables.

2.- Los flays en fair, capturados de un bote fueron outs hasta 1864 y los de fouls hasta 1883.

3.- Jugaban al estilo del cricket, sin guantes. No existían. Y opinaban que cualquier protección en las manos era falta de hombría.

4.- El primer guante lo inventó y lo usó el catcher, Charles Waitt en 1875. Se burlaron de él los espectadores, los peloteros del equipo contrario y también los de su equipo. Lo tildaron de cobarde.

5.- A fines del Siglo XIX, Albert Goodwill Spalding comenzó a fabricar guantes en serie y a promoverlos. Los impuso.

6.- Un lado del bate era plano, desde 1885 hasta 1893.

7.- Las bases por bolas fueron acreditadas como incogibles solamente en 1887. 17 peloteros obtuvieron promedios de más de .400.

8.- Los umpires del siglo 19, trabajaban muy a gusto, pues se sentaban en cómoda silla, cerca del home plate.

9.- Hasta principios del Siglo 20, los catchers, en vez de agacharse, se paraban a unos dos metros tras el home plate.

10.- Las pelotas que rebotaban en el terreno y salían de fair por encima de las cercas, eran jonrones, hasta 1930, desde entonces son dobles.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

