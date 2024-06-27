When Ted Williams Hit For .406 in 1941 – Cuando Ted Williams Bateó .406 en 1941

“When I was young I loved women, dancing and singing… Now, at 95, I just like to sing”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The Japanese, Shohei Ohtani, has been the most notable novelty in the Major Leagues in the last seven years, especially because he earns from the Dodgers, 700 million dollars for 10 seasons. And the Dominican Juan Soto is a forced in comparison with him, because he is an extraordinary contact hitter, with power and lots of patience at the home plate. Who was the first native big leaguer from the Dominican Republic and the first from Japan?

The Answer: They both made it to the Majors with the Giants. The utility man Oswaldo Virgil, a native of Montecristi, in 1956, when that team was from New York; and left-handed pitcher Masanori Murakami, from Otsuki Yamanashi, in 1964, when the Giants were already based in San Francisco.

** Dominican Orelvis Martínez, Blue Jays infielder, suspended without pay for 80 games, for consuming Clomiphene, affirms that he was unaware of the prohibition of the performance drug…

** Lesson: Guys, in addition to learning hitting and pitching, also learn what is prohibited…

“Psychology is the science that tells one what one already knows, but in words that are not understood”… Joey Adams.

** The Brewers, one of the five teams that have never won the World Series, have declared themselves in a battle to reach the October ball this time. After acquiring Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, they got another one with that trophy, left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who has been featured in the All-Star Game twice…

** Milwaukee leads the Central Division, 47-33 and, when they were in the American League, in 1982, they lost the World Series to the Cardinals, 3-4…

** The five teams that have never drank the victory champagne in October: Rockies, Padres, Mariners, Rays and Brewers…

** The next hitter of .400 or more may not be the Yaracuyan Luis Arráez, who is now hitting .317, but the 26-year-old Californian, left fielder for the Indians, Steven Kwan, who until yesterday was hitting .385 , with 16 home runs…

** When in 1941, Ted Williams batted .406, had 183 hits, in 456 at-bats, 37 home runs, received 147 walks, drove in 120 runs, suffered 27 strikeouts. The Red Sox were second, behind the Yankees…

“That friend of mine, the flight attendant, falls in love with every pilot… Even the autopilot”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

