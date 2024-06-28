Ohtani Wants to Go to the Derby, Roberts is Against -Ohtani Quiere Ir al Derby, Roberts se Opone

“I’m not getting old, I’m getting wise”… Juan Ferrer Blanes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If we were living through that bygone but not forgotten era, when managers were Field Marshals, Dave Roberts would order Shohei Ohtani:

“You will not compete in the Home Run Derby, because it is dangerous, when you are recovering from surgery on your right elbow. “Making ten or twelve swings in the two and a half or three hours of a game is not the same as making 150 swings in 15 minutes.”

Such a prohibition, military type, could provoke this response today:

“And who are you to stop me?!”

Because now big leaguers, and especially one who earns 70 million dollars per season, have to be treated with as much special care and affection, as the rich students of a school run by poor nuns.

In most cases, nothing unpleasant happens to those who take part in that event, which, by the way, does not do anything for the team’s ranking or the player’s record. However serious injuries have been reported during the effort.

Despite the usual discipline of the Japanese, Ohtani has said publicly that he does want to take part in the show of power before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16, in Texas.

Meanwhile, Robert has gotten Ohtani to agree to put the matter in the hands of doctors and trainers, who will examine him carefully and determine whether or not he will be able to swing during the Derby.

In any case, the question is another question: Will Shohei Ohtani respect what doctors and trainers order, if the decision is contrary… It will be dawn and we’ll see!

“I will accept what they say,” said the manager.

Ohtani does not say it publicly, but it is possible that he wants revenge, because in 2021, Juan Soto eliminated him in the quarterfinals, 31-28, in what they described as a “memorable duel.” That time, in the Denver stadium, Pete Alonso won the contest in the final’s duel with Trey Manzini, 23-22.

The Home Run Derby amuses the participating players more than the public. And it’s not a bad show. But it’s not the healthiest thing for baseball either.

The most notable players of each team go to the All-Star Game and the most powerful go to the Derby. Anyone who gets injured would be a big loss, not only for the team, but for all of baseball.

If someone is injured during a game of the regular season, it happens in the fight for classification. But, what does someone who is out for a period of time, because of an injury, in a competition that is of no use to the positions on the standing?

(En Español)

Ohtani Quiere Ir al Derby Roberts Trata de Prohibirlo

“No me estoy volviendo viejo, me estoy volviendo sabio”… Juan Ferrer Blanes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si viviéramos aquella época ida, pero no olvidada, cuando los managers eran Mariscales de Campo, Dave Roberts le ordenaría a Shohei Ohtani:

“No competirás en el Jonrón Derby, por peligroso, cuando estás recuperándote de la operación del codo derecho. No es lo mismo hacer diez o doce swings en las dos horas y media o tres horas de un juego, que 150 swings en 15 minutos”.

Prohibición así, tipo militar, podría provocar hoy día esta respuesta:

“¡¿Y quién es usted para impedírmelo?!”

Porque ahora los bigleaguers, y más uno que cobra 70 millones de dólares por temporada, tienen que ser tratados con tantos cuidados y cariños especiales, como las alumnas ricas de un colegio manejado por monjas pobres.

En la mayoría de los casos, no ocurre nada desagradable a quienes toman parte en ese evento, que por cierto, no sirve para la clasificación del equipo ni para el récord del pelotero. Pero sí se han registrado lesiones serias durante el esfuerzo.

No obstante la disciplina habitual de los japoneses, Ohtani ha dicho públicamente, que sí quiere tomar parte en el show del poder antes del Juego de Estrellas del martes 16 de julio, en Texas.

Entre tanto, Robert ha logrado que Ohtani acepte poner el asunto en manos de médicos y trainers, quienes lo examinarán detenidamente y determinarán si podrá o no hacer swings durante el Derby.

En todo caso la pregunta es otra pregunta: ¿Respetará Shohei Ohtani lo que ordenen médicos y trainers, si la decisión es contraria?… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

“Acogeré lo que ellos dispongan”, dijo el mánager.

Ohtani no lo dice públicamente, pero es posible que quiera la revancha, porque en 2021, Juan Soto lo eliminó en cuartos de final, 31-28, en lo que han calificado de “memorable duelo”. Esa vez, en el estadio de Denver, ganó finalmente Pete Alonso, en lucha final con Trey Manzini, 23-22.

El Jonrón Derby divierte más a los peloteros participantes que al público. Y no es mal espectáculo. Pero tampoco es lo más saludable para el beisbol.

Al Juego de Estrellas van los más notables de cada equipo y al Derby, los de mayor poder. Cualquiera que se lesione resultaría una pérdida grande, no solo para su equipo, sino para todo el beisbol.

Si alguno se lesiona durante un juego de la temporada, ocurre en la lucha por la clasificación. Pero, ¿en busca de qué se daña quien resulte inutilizado por un tiempo, en una competencia que no sirve para nada a las posiciones del standing?

