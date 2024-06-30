Juan Soto Dominates the Strike Zone Like No One – Juan Soto Domina la Zona de Strikes Como Nadie

“Happiness is a journey, not a destination”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The most notable thing about the Dominican Juan Soto, is that he has almost absolute control of the strike zone, which is why he makes more contact than most home run hitters.

In his seventh season, he is batting .302, with 88 hits in 291 at-bats, 20 home runs. And not only is he the leader in walks received, with 69, but last year he received more bases than everyone in the American League, with 132; He was also the leader in 2021, with 145 and in 2022, with 135.

The Yankees have been transformed since Soto appears in the lineup. Before yesterday’s game, they had 53 wins and 31 losses. Shohei’s Dodgers, 52-32.

Juan Soto is one of the lowest paid big leaguers, with $31 million for this campaign.

But in October he can declare himself a free agent, if the Yankees do not sign him for the $700 million for 10 years that his agent, Scott Boras, aspires to.

Ohtani and his business with the Dodgers have been a huge help for agent Boras’s. The issue of comparisons comes to play.

Hey! Giants, Rangers and Red Sox have interest in Soto.

The advent of the American League in 1901 encouraged comparisons between ballplayers, especially power hitters, as the man who changed the game of baseball, George Herman (Babe) Ruth, emerged.

The pitcher known as Babe Ruth, fresh out of the Baltimore orphanage, and after a short period in the minor leagues with the Orioles, reached the Majors, via the Boston team, in 1914, at 19 years of age.

In 1901 it had been scandalous that Nap Lajoie of the A’s hit 14 home runs. But in 1919, Ruth made himself noticed with 29. And with the Yankees, in 1920, without having to pitch, he connected 54 balls over the fences, which then seemed like a dream, so they said he was out of this world. But then, in 1921, he increased the dose to 59 and then, in 1927, to 60.

It was when the Babe’s comparisons with Rogers Hornsby began, who in the National League was crowned with 42 home runs.

And Ruth was often compared to his teammate, Lou Gehrig. Just like later Hank Aaron with Mickey Mantle and Mantle himself with Roger Maris. Also Harmon Killebrew with another, also from the Twins, Tony Oliva.

Recently, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire.

And we will continue comparing.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Juan Soto Cuida su Zona Como Bateador de Contacto

“La felicidad es un trayecto, no un destino”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo más notable del quisqueyano Juan Soto, es que tiene un dominio casi absoluto de la zona de strike, por lo que hace más contacto que la mayoría de los jonroneros.

En su séptima campaña, batea para .302, con 88 hits en 291 turnos, 20 jonrones. Y no solo es líder en bases por bolas recibidas, con 69, sino que el año pasado recibió más bases que todos en la Liga Americana, con 132; también fue líder en 2021, con 145 y en 2022, con 135.

Los Yankees se han transformado desde que Soto aparece en esa alineación. Antes del juego de ayer, estaban con 53 ganados y 31 derrotas. Los Dodgers de Shohei, 52-32.

Juan Soto es uno de los bigleaguers peor pagados, con $31 millones por esta campaña.

Pero en octubre puede declararse agente libre, si los Yankees no lo firman por los 700 millones para 10 años que aspira su agente, Scott Boras.

Ohtani y su negocio con los Dodgers, han sido una cooperación enorme para las labores del agente Boras. Cuestión de comparaciones.

¡Ey! Gigantes, Rangers y Medias Rojas, tienen interés en Soto.

El advenimiento de la Liga Americana en 1901 animó a las comparaciones entre peloteros, especialmente bateadores de poder, ya que surgía entonces el hombre que cambió el juego de pelota, George Herman (Babe) Ruth.

El pitcher conocido como Babe Ruth, recién salido del orfanato de Baltimore, y tras un corto período de ligas menores con los Orioles, llegó a las Mayores, vía equipo de Boston, en 1914, a los 19 años de edad.

En 1901 había sido escandaloso que Nap Lajoie, de los Atléticos, despachara 14 jonrones. Pero en 1919, Ruth se hizo notar con 29. Y ya con los Yankees, en 1920, sin tener que lanzar, disparó 54, lo que entonces parecía un sueño, por lo que dijeron que era sobre natural. Pero entonces, en 1921, aumentó la dosis a 59 y después, en 1927, a 60.

Fue cuando comenzaron las comparaciones del Babe con Rogers Hornsby, quien en la Nacional se coronaba con 42 jonrones.

Y mucho se comparó a Ruth con su compañero de equipo, Lou Gehrig. Igual que después a Hank Aaron con Mickey Mantle y al mismo Mantle con Roger Maris. También a Harmon Killebrew con otro, igualmente de los Twins, Tony Oliva.

Recientemente, a Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire.

Y seguiremos comparando.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5