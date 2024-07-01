Letters from Beyond: From Willie Mays To the World of Baseball – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Willie Mays Para el Mundo del Beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dear World of Baseball:

I find myself sincerely overwhelmed by so many kindnesses expressed and published on the occasion of having traveled to this Hereafter that you call Beyond.

And, like one of those pleasant facts that arise unexpectedly, I find that the Mets remember me along with Jerry Grote, one of the most notable catchers in history, the one who has catched the most Mets games, 1,348; and also one of the characters most beloved by New York fans, thanks to his aggressiveness, his permanent smile and his wisdom in baseball, enough to welcome him to the wonders that that team has had as pitchers.

The Mets now play with two patches on their sleeve, one with the numbers 3 and 15, worn by Jerry on his uniform, and the 24 that I wore.

The owners, Steve and Alex Cohen, plus the manager, Carlos Mendoza, have been very gracious in the delicate way they presented that idea.

As you may remember, I came to the Mets at the end of my career. I had played with the Giants, New York and San Francisco for 21 seasons, when in 1971 the Mets hired me, I think as a tribute to my past, instead of thinking that I could help them win.

In one of the games at Shea Stadium, I hit a line drive into the outfield, good for two bases, but after three or four steps off the plate, I fell to my knees on the field and couldn’t get up. I couldn’t until after they threw the ball and tagged me out.

I felt embarrassed. But the crowd, what a nice Mets crowd! applauded. Shame completely overwhelmed me and I felt pain all over my body.

It was one of the unforgettable events of my long time in the Major Leagues.

I also remember with deep love the 1954 World Series, of our Giants, still from New York, against the Indians. Firstly, because it was my catch deep in centerfield, with a happy throw for a double play.

And because I met the Mexican named Beto Ávila. He had been batting champion in the American League, with .341 and I was champion in the National League, with .345.

In addition to having a good bat, that guy was very funny and very gentle. I wanted to make him a joke, asking him how he managed to hit so many hits. And he made the joke to me, when he responded:

“Well, I dedicate myself to watching you bat, maestro.”

Beto invited me to visit his land, Veracruz. He wanted to take me to breakfast at a certain place in his city, where he said, every visitor has to go. He always wanted to become Mexican in the heart of Veracruz. But I was never able to make the trip.

Hugs for all. I love you so much…

Willie.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Willie Mays Para el Mundo del Beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Querido mundo del beisbol:

Me encuentro sinceramente avasallado, por tantas amabilidades expresadas y publicadas con motivo de haber viajado hasta este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Y, como uno de esos agradables hechos que surgen sin ser esperados, me encuentro con que los Mets me recuerdan junto a Jerry Grote, uno de los más notables receptores en la historia, el que ha recibido más juegos de los Mets, mil 348; y también de los personajes más queridos por los fanáticos de Nueva York, gracias a su agresividad, su permanente sonrisa y su sapiencia en el beisbol, suficiente para recibirle a las maravillas que ha tenido ese equipo como lanzadores.

Los Mets juegan ahora con dos parches en la manga, uno con los números 3 y 15, usados por Jerry en su uniforme y el 24 que llevé yo.

Los propietarios, Steve y Alex Cohen, más el mánager, Carlos Mendoza, han sido muy gentiles en la forma tan delicada como presentaron esa idea.

Como ustedes recordarán, llegué a los Mets al final de mi carrera. Había jugado con los Gigantes, de Nueva York y de San Francisco durante 21 temporadas, cuando en 1971 me contrataron los Mets, pienso que como un homenaje a mi pasado, en vez de pensar que yo pudiera ayudarlos a ganar.

En uno de los juegos en Shea Stadium, conecté una línea al outfield, buena para alcanzar dos bases, pero después de tres o cuatro pasos saliendo del home, caí de rodillas en el terreno y no podía ponerme de pie. No pude hasta después que tiraron la pelota y me tocaron out.

Me sentí avergonzado. Pero el público, ¡lindo público el de los Mets! aplaudía. La vergüenza me embargaba totalmente y sentía dolores en todo el cuerpo.

Fue uno de los hechos inolvidables de mi larga época en Grandes Ligas.

También recuerdo con profundo amor la Serie Mundial de 1954, de nuestros Gigantes, aún de Nueva York, frente a los Indios. Primeramente, porque fue la de mi atrapada en lo profundo del centerfield, con tiro feliz para double play.

Y porque conocí al mexicano llamado Beto Ávila. Él había sido campeón de bateo en la Americana, con .341 y yo campeón en la Nacional, con .345.

Además de buen bate, ese muchacho era muy gracioso y muy gentil. Quise hacerle una broma, preguntándole cómo hacía para batear tantos hits. Y el chiste me lo hizo él, al responderme:

“Pues, me dedico a verlo batear a usted, maestro”.

Beto me invitó a visitar su tierra, Veracruz. Quería llevarme a desayunar en cierto lugar de su ciudad, donde decía, todo visitante tiene que ir. Siempre quise mexicanizarme en pleno Veracruz. Pero nunca pude hacer el viaje.

Abrazos para todos. Los quiero mucho…

Willie.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5