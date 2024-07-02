There Is No Perfect Game If the Final Score is 3-1 – No Hay Juego Perfecto Si la Pizarra Final es 3-1

“Every time I make a mistake, I realize that I am doing something”… Enrique Jardiel Poncella.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Mea Culpa

I made a mistake that totally embarrasses me, because it makes me look crazy or irresponsible.

I published the note of the first perfect game in the 20th Century, by Cy Young, stating that the final score was 3-1. Impossible. If there is a run there is no perfection. The score was 3-0. And those nine zeroes were part of the 45 consecutive innings that he pitched without allowing a run.

Young, with the Boston American, threw that game, against the A’s, at Boston stadium, on May 5, 1904, when he had turned 37… I present my excuses, if such carelessness can be forgiven.

Editor’s note: (And I present my sincere apologies to Juan and the readers, for not saving the game, being the closer.)

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks: How to explain that Orlando Cepeda, convicted of drug trafficking, has been excommunicated to the Hall of Fame and Pete Rose is execrated. Different criteria by journalists and the veterans committee?”

Dear friend Eddy: Also occupying niches in Cooperstown are Ferguson Jenkins, who was imprisoned in Canada, as a big leaguer, for drug trafficking; Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, who sold out to punters. It is human imperfection.

Críspulo Otis, from Mexico City, asks: “What was the batting average of the great hitter, Rogers Hornsby, 100 years ago, in 1924?

Dear friend Pulo: He was the highest in the 20th century and so far in the 21st, .424, but his team, the Cardinals, finished sixth in the National League, which was eight teams.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “How does one become a writer or columnist for a team, that is, narrate all the incidents and anecdotes for a specific audience about everything done or experienced by this team since its creation?

Dear friend Endo: Journalist, narrator or historian; Or all at once?

Néstor Zambrano, from Maracaibo, asks: “How many home runs did Babe Ruth hit with the ball bouncing in the outfield before going over the fence, since that Rule existed until 1930?”

Dear friend Nes: There were 41.

Agustín Castillo, from Los Mochis, asks: “Is it true that a pitcher won World Series games in three decades?”

Dear friend Tino: It is true. Jim Palmer, in 1966, 1970 and 1971, plus 1983… Furthermore, in the 70s, Palmer was the leader in shutouts, with 44.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

