“I feel richer than Bill Gates’ heirs”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: In a few days, on Tuesday the 16th, the 94th All-Star Game will be held in Texas. The first Latin American in these events emerged at the same meeting where there were later two more Spanish speakers. Do you remember who the three were, when and where?

The Answer: On July 10, 1951, at Briggs Stadium in Detroit, the Venezuelan Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, appeared in manager Casey Stengel’s starting lineup, as the American League shortstop, the first of ours in the history of the All-Star Games. In that same Game and also for the American League, outfielder Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso and pitcher Conrado Marrero, both Cubans, came out to play in the final innings.

Future With Mets: At 22, Guatire’s Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, who is hitting .306, has impressed his manager Carlos Mendoza. “He has an immense future, as a good catcher, notable hitter and very well-trained athlete,” said Mendoza…

Promotes Baseball: Shohei Ohtani considers himself indebted to baseball. Referring to the 60,000 gloves he donated to Japanese schools, he said: “I try to encourage the youth of my homeland to play and love this sport, the most beautiful in the history of humanity.”

-o-o-o-

“Husbands pay $10 for each serving of Viagra… Wives pay $100”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Injustice Against Altuve: José Altuve has never looked as angry as he did in the recent Astros-Mets game at Citi Field. It happened that, losing 2-4 in the seventh inning, with runners on second and third and two outs, a ball hit by Altuve hit his left foot, which is always in foul territory while the batter bats. Therefore, it was a foul-ball.

But the umpires declared it fair and, as the ball rolled from Altuve’s shoe towards third, they picked it up there, threw to first and called it out. The third out!

Altuve was expelled for protesting, while even the Mets players commented: “That was foul.”

Griffey Jr. Still Getting Payments: The Reds have just deposited $3,593,750 into Ken Griffey Jr.’s bank account, the team’s last payment for his services, which ended in 2010.

On July 1 of each year since he stopped playing, Griffey received that sum, in accordance with his contract. He played 22 years in the Majors, but the last 10 without the quality he had before. He finished with three seasons between the White Sox and Mariners, his initial team.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Los Umpires Injustos Contra José Altuve

“Me siento más rico que los herederos de Bill Gates”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Dentro de unos días, el martes 16, se celebrará El Juego de Estrellas número 94 en Texas. El primer latinoamericano en estos eventos surgió en el mismo encuentro donde hubo después dos más de habla hispana. ¿Recuerdas quiénes fueron los tres, cuándo y dónde?

La Respuesta: El 10 de julio de 1951, en el Briggs Stadium de Detroit, apareció el venezolano, Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel, en la alineación inicial del mánager Casey Stengel, como el shortstop de la Liga Americana, primero de los nuestros en la historia de los Juegos de Estrellas. En ese mismo Juego y también por la Americana, salieron a jugar en los innings finales, el outfielder Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso y el pitcher Conrado Marrero, ambos cubanos.

Futuro Mets: A los 22 años, el receptor de Guatire, Francisco Álvarez, de los Mets, quien batea para .306, ha impresionado a su mánager Carlos Mendoza. “Tiene un porvenir inmenso, por buen catcher, notable bateador y atleta muy bien formado”, dijo Mendoza…

Promueve el Beisbol: Shohei Ohtani se considera en deuda con el beisbol. Al referirse a los 60 mil guantes que donó a escuelas japonesas, dijo: “Trato de animar a la juventud de mi patria para que jueguen y amen a este deporte, el más bello en la historia de la humanidad”.

-o-o-o-

“Los esposos pagan 10 dólares por cada ración de viagra… Las esposas 100 dólares”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Injusticia Contra Altuve: Nunca José Altuve se vio tan enojado como en el reciente juego Astros-Mets en Citi Field. Ocurrió que perdiendo 2-4 en el séptimo inning, con corredores en segunda y tercera y dos outs, una pelota bateada por Altuve le pegó en el pie izquierdo, que siempre está, mientras se batea, en territorio foul. Por lo tanto, fue un foul.

Pero los umpires decretaron fair y, como del zapato de Altuve la bola rodó hacia tercera, allí la recogieron, tiraron a primera y sentenciaron out. ¡El tercer out!

Altuve fue expulsado por protestar, mientras, hasta los peloteros de los Mets, comentaban: “Eso fue foul”.

Hasta Ahora Cobró Griffey Hijo: Los Rojos acaban de depositar en la cuenta bancaria de Ken Griffey hijo, tres millones 593 mil 750 dólares, último pago del equipo por sus servicios, que terminaron en 2010.

El primero de julio de cada año, desde que dejó de jugar, Griffey recibía tal suma, de acuerdo con su contrato. Jugó 22 años en las Mayores, pero los últimos 10 sin la calidad de antes. Terminó con tres temporadas entre Medias Blancas y Marineros, su equipo inicial.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5