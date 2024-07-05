Japanese Sensibility by Roberts and Ohtani – Sensatez Japonesa de Roberts y de Ohtani

“The two most important things in this life are good friends and a good bullpen”… Bob Lemon, when he was manager of the Yankees.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, son of an American father and Japanese mother, managed to convince his pupil Shohei Ohtani not to participate in the Home Run Derby on Tuesday the 16th, with a single sentence. And it was this: “Please apply Japanese common sense.” Shohei just announced that he will not take part in the unnecessary and dangerous show…

** Another who has refused to participate in the Derby is Aaron Judge. And at this point, only one has announced that he will be present at that, Gunnar Henderson, of the Orioles…

** The Rangers released Petromacorisano (D.R.) pitcher Johnny Cueto, 38, after pitching in 16 seasons with a record of 144-111, 3.50. He only had one 20-win season (20-9 in 2014, when he played for the Reds). He earned 22 million dollars in one season, but it dropped to six million…

“We are only sure of two things… that we were already born and that we are going to die”… Dick Secades.

** The Mets without Pete Alonso?! That’s like Paris without the Eiffel Tower. Well, when I write this, I have been hearing for more than 24 hours that they want to get out of it. In any case, Pete will be able to declare free agency in October. This year he charges 20 million 500 thousand dollars. Starting in 2025, he aims for $50 million…

** A spectator at the Texas stadium made the best catch in history, by a non-player, as my friends at Larry Brown Sport informed me. And they add that they have seen many sensational ones.

The Rangers trailed 6-4 in the first inning of the eighth inning, when outfielder Jurickson Profar fouled out toward the visitors’ dugout for third base. Through the crowd, a gentleman seemed to rise, beer in hand, who, running, reached the roof of the dugout, caught the ball with his unoccupied hand, lost a few drops of his beverage, slipped, but stayed up and returned to his seat, with a tremendous applause by the crowd.

The good thing was that, they applauded him because he didn’t fall into the dugout and that he held the beer in one hand and the ball in the other. But the bad thing was that two security agents ordered him to leave the stadium. However, they didn’t take the beer or the ball from him… It’s something!…

“I’m worried that my laptop has much more memory than me”… Lucho Muga.

“Marry only once in a while”… Yogi Berra.

Thanks to the life that you have given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sensatez Japonesa de Roberts y de Ohtani

“Las dos cosas más importantes en esta vida son, buenos amigos y un buen bullpen”… Bob Lemon, cuando era mánager de los Yankees.

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, hijo de padre estadounidense y madre japonesa, logró convencer a su pupilo Shohei Ohtani, de que no participe en el Jonrón Derby del martes 16, con una sola frase. Y fue esta: “Por favor, aplica la sensatez japonesa”. Shohei acaba de anunciar que no tomará parte en el innecesario y peligroso espectáculo…

** Otro que se ha negado a participar en el Derby, es Aaron Judge. Y a estas alturas, solamente uno ha anunciado que estará presente en eso, Gunnar Henderson, de los Orioles…

** Los Rangers dejaron libre al lanzador petromacorisano Johnny Cueto, de 38 años, y tras lanzar en 16 temporadas con récord de 144-111, 3.50. Solo tuvo una campaña de 20 victorias (20-9 en 2014, cuando jugaba para los Rojos). Llegó a cobrar 22 millones de dólares en una temporada, pero bajó a seis millones…

“Solo dos cosas tenemos bien seguras… que ya nacimos y que vamos a morir”… Dick Secades.

** ¡¿Los Mets sin Pete Alonso?! Eso es como París sin la Torre Eiffel. Pues, cuando esto escribo, llevo más de 24 horas oyendo que quieren salir de él. De todas maneras, Pete podrá declararse agente libre en octubre. Este año cobra, 20 millones 500 mil dólares. A partir de 2025, aspira $50 millones…

** Un espectador en el estadio de Texas, hizo la mejor atrapada en la historia, por alguien no pelotero, según me informan mis amigos de Larry Brown Sport” Y agregan ellos que han visto muchas sensacionales.

Los Rangers perdían 6-4 en la primera entrada del octavo inning, cuando el outfielder, Jurickson Profar elevó foul hacia el dugout de los visitantes, por tercera base. Por entre la multitud, pareció elevarse un caballero, cerveza en mano, quien corriendo, llegó al techo del dugout, capturó la bola con la mano desocupada, perdió algunas gotas de su licor, resbaló, pero se mantuvo arriba y volvió a su asiento, oyendo tremenda ovación.

Lo bueno fue eso, que lo ovacionaron que no cayó a dugout y que en una mano mantenía la cerveza y en otra la pelota. Pero lo malo fue que dos agentes de seguridad le ordenaron abandonar el estadio. Sin embargo, no le quitaron la cerveza, ni la pelota… ¡Algo es algo!…

“Me preocupa que mi laptop tenga mucha más memoria que yo”… Lucho Muga.

“Cásate solo de vez en cuando”… Yogi Berra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5