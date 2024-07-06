What If Your Last Name Was “Condom” – Qué Si Tú Apellido Fuese “Condón”

“The habit does not make the monk, nor does the name make the person”… Pedro Beroes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Imagine the play-by-play commentator saying: Condom is the next batter.

And that will happen soon, because a young outfielder, a 21-year-old native of Atlanta, is going to be signed among the first in the draft, his name is Charlie Condón (Condom in English).

He is such a good hitter that he is setting new records, both for contact and power.

I asked my wife, Barbarita, if she had married someone with the last name Condón, and she burst out laughing. She said…: “Yes, I would have married him, but on the condition that he changed the “Condón” or allowed me to keep my last name, Hernández.”

Ana María Roque: Another one who, before answering, was laughing for a few seconds, before saying: “I would change it, adding an r, to make it Cordón. I would become Ana María de Cordón.”

Fellow journalist, Alexis Ortiz, responded: “I would quickly drop Condom and instead use Ortiz.”

Abel Ibarra, language teacher and novelist…: “Wow! Knowing that my last name is Condom I would be head-butting the first wall I found.”

Luis Muga, computer engineer: “I wouldn’t take my Condom off. I would keep it on for the rest of my life.”

Germán Carías Jr., journalist: “I would quickly change the Condón for Preservativo (another Spanish word for condom) . In other words, I would become Germán Preservativo.”

Juan Iturriaga, merchant: “Simple, I would add a period to the Condom and thus turn it into C. Ondom.”

Gustavo Hernández, electrical engineer: “I would keep Condom on forever. I would never change it. “I would tolerate bullying, which I imagine would be for a lifetime.”

Hugo Chávez González, journalist: “I would not change my last name, whatever it is. In this case, of course, I would have to endure the mockery of my friends, which would be cruel and endless.”

Graciela García, doctor: “Whoever drops their condom should put it on. And that last name is not ugly at all. The only ugly thing is what bad thinkers or bad thinkers imagine. I would leave my condom on forever.”

In English, Condón is pronounced more like Condone and thus, it does not mean the same thing as in Spanish. In English, Condone is to accept wrong behavior or excuse it; In Spanish, condonar is to forgive, pardon, exempt… What we know as a Condón in our language, would be Condom in English.

That’s why Charlie, Atlanta’s sensational prospect, has never been mocked for his last name. But, when he gets to the Major Leagues, where there is a tremendous Spanish-speaking environment, it will likely be quite different.

Many times it will be heard, in numerous radio and television broadcasts…: “Condón coming to bat.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Qué, Si Tu Apellido Fuera “Condón”

“El hábito no hace al monje, ni el nombre hace a la persona”… Pedro Beroes.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Imagínate que un narrador transmita: “Condón al bate”.

Y eso ocurrirá pronto, porque un joven outfielder, nativo de Atlanta, de 21 años, va a ser firmado entre los primeros del draft, su nombre es Charlie Condón.

Es tan buen bateador que está dejando nuevos récords, tanto de contacto como de poder.

Le pregunté a mi esposa Barbarita, si se hubiera casado con alguien de apellido Condón, y estalló en una carcajada. Dijo…: “Sí me hubiera casado con él, pero con la condición de que se cambiara el Condón o me dejara a mí seguir con mi apellido, Hernández”.

Ana María Roque: Otra que, antes de contestar, estuvo riéndose unos segundos. Dijo: “Lo cambiaría, agregándole una ere, para que fuera Cordón. Yo vendría a ser Ana María de Cordón”.

El compañero periodista, Alexis Ortiz, respondió: “Rápidamente me quitaría el Condón y me pondría el Ortiz”.

Abel Ibarra, profesor de idiomas y novelista…: “¡Caray! Al saber que mi apellido es Condón, le caería a cabezazos a la primera pared que encontrara”.

Luis Muga, ingeniero de computación: “Yo no me quitaría mi condón. Me lo dejaría puesto, toda la vida”.

Germán Carías hijo, periodista: “Rápidamente me cambiaría el condón por el preservativo. O sea, me convertiría en Germán Preservativo”.

Juan Iturriaga, comerciante: “Sencillo, le agregaría un punto al condón y así lo convertiría en C. Ondón”.

Gustavo Hernández, ingeniero electricista: “Yo me dejaría mi Condón para siempre. Nunca me lo cambiaría. Toleraría el bullying, que me imagino sería durante toda la vida”.

Hugo Chávez González, periodista: “Yo no me cambiaría mi apellido, sea el que sea. En este caso, desde luego, tendría que soportar las burlas de los amigos, que serían crueles e interminables”.

Graciela García, médica: “Al que le caiga su condón, que se lo ponga. Y ese apellido no es nada feo. Lo único feo es lo que se imaginan los mal pensados o malos pensadores. Yo me dejaría mi Condón para siempre”.

En inglés, condón no quiere decir lo mismo que en castellano. Condón en inglés (Condone) es aceptar un comportamiento erróneo o excusar; en castellano condonar es perdonar, indultar, eximir… Lo que conocemos como condón en nuestro idioma, sería Condom en inglés.

Por eso Charlie, el sensacional prospecto de Atlanta, nunca ha sufrido burlas por su apellido. Pero, cuando llegue a las Grandes Ligas, donde hay un tremendo ambiente de habla hispana, posiblemente sea muy diferente.

Muchas veces habrá de oírse entonces, en numerosas transmisiones de radio y televisión…: “Condón al bate”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com