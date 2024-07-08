Letters from Beyond: From Esteban Bellán to Charlie Condón – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Esteban Bellán para Charlie Condón

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Charlie:

I sincerely believe, that the last name Condón is more elegant than mine… What does Bellán mean? Well, I have read that the meaning is to roar, to roar.

But neither Bellán nor Condón are the ugliest surnames in Spanish. Logically, the ugliest of our surnames is Feo (Ugly).

What happens is that there are many people with the last name Feo, who have carried it with pride and respect. It has become common for many to have it.

Oh, well! Charlie, allow me to inform you, that I was the first from Latin America to play in the Major Leagues, starting in 1871, with the National Association.

Knowing what the Major Leagues are, and what it is to be a professional baseball player, I must congratulate you for the hitting skills you were born with.

You are as good at making contact as you are hitting the ball out. Very few big leaguers have had that double faculty. And it’s a huge advantage for the team who is able to line you up in the batting order.

Imagine how valuable you are, you must have already seen what was published by Baseball America. They say that this is something “rarely seen” in Major Leagues.

In College, you hit for an amazing .433, and also connected 37 home runs, which amazed even the most veteran scouts, because those are not many home runs in the Major Leagues, but they are in college baseball.

Now, that does not matter if one look at all your numbers, because you hit even for the outrageous average of .549.

Of course, if I own a team, the only thing I would ask is, “How much does that guy want to get paid?” And I don’t care if his last name is Condón (Condom).

The Condón thing depends on how you see things. It seems to me that a condom, inside its plastic envelope, is something beautiful, clean.

Now, if we are going to imagine it after being used, whether it has been broken or not, of course it is horrible (and here comes that last name), ugly, disgusting to the ear.

In my big leaguer days I met a journalist in Philadelphia with a certain alarming last name. It was Jason Steculopoulos. And yes, the Spanish speakers commented on it and laughed. But I don’t think Jason even knew it.

Friend Charlie, I believe that in a few days playing in the Major Leagues, you are going to be so famous that everyone will forget what the word condom means in Spanish. And Condón as a last name will talk about one of the best baseball players in history. That’s what it will be like.

My dear Charlie: you probably already know this, but I remind you, the best remedy against ridicule is indifference. That is, acute anti parabolism.

A huge hug. May you soon reach the Major Leagues.

Esteban.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Esteban Bellán para Charlie Condón

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Sinceramente creo, mi querido Charlie, que el apellido Condón es más elegante que el mío… ¿Qué significa Bellán? Pues, he leído que el significado es rugir, bramar.

Pero ni Bellán ni Condón son los apellidos más feos en castellano. Lógicamente, el más feo de nuestros apellidos es Feo.

Lo que ocurre es que hay mucha gente de apellido Feo, quienes lo han llevado con orgullo y respeto. Se ha hecho común que muchos lo lleven.

¡Ah, bueno!, Charlie, te informo que fui el primero de América Latina que jugó en Grandes Ligas, a partir de 1871, cuando la National Association.

Conociendo lo que son las Grandes Ligas y lo que es ser jugador de beisbol profesional, tengo que felicitarte por las habilidades que traes de nacimiento para batear.

Eres tan bueno haciendo contacto, como también sacando la bola. Esa doble facultad la han tenido muy pocos bigleagers. Y es una ventaja enorme para el equipo que pueda alinearte en el orden al bate.

Imagínate cómo eres de valioso, que ya debes haber visto lo publicado por Baseball América. Dicen que eso es algo rarely seen, o sea, algo raramente visto.

En College, bateaste para .433 de promedio y además disparaste 37 jonrones, con lo que asombraste hasta a los scouts más veteranos, porque esos no son muchos jonrones en Grandes Ligas, pero sí en la pelota de los estudiantes universitarios.

Ahora, eso es tanto si se revisan todos tus números, porque llegaste a batear hasta para el escandaloso promedio de .549.

Desde luego, si soy propietario de un equipo, lo único que preguntaría es, “¿cuánto quiere cobrar ese muchacho?”, y nada me importa que su apellido sea Condón.

Lo de Condón, depende de cómo se vea a cosa. A mí me parece que un condón, dentro de su sobre de plástico, es algo bello, limpio.

Ahora, si vamos a imaginarlo después de usado, se haya roto o no, por supuesto que es horrible (y aquí viene el apellido aquel), feo, repugnante al oído.

En mis días de bigleaguer conocí en Philadelphia, a un periodista con cierto apellido de alarma. Era Jason Steculopoulos. Y sí, los de habla hispana comentaban la cosa y reían. Pero creo que Jason ni se enteraba.

Amigo Charlie, considero que en pocos días jugando en Grandes Ligas, vas a ser tan famoso, que todos olvidarán lo que significa la palabra condón en castellano. Y Condón como apellido, hablará de uno de los mejores jugadores de beisbol en la historia. Así será.

Mi apreciado Charlie: posiblemente ya lo sabes, pero te lo recuerdo, el mejor remedio contra las burlas es la indiferencia. Es decir, el antiparabolismo agudo.

Un inmenso abrazo. Que pronto llegues a Grandes Ligas.

Esteban.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5