Franklin Del-Ano Roosevelt Among Names That… – Franklin Del-Ano Roosevelt Entre Nombres Que…

“A moment of happiness is worth more than a thousand years of celebrity”… Voltaire.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing. Thank you.

Circo Ricardi, from Cancún, says: “I have been interested and excited by the work you do about strange, ugly, funny or consequential names and surnames. Because calling me Circo (Circus), I was inundated with bullying during my primary, secondary, and university years. You can imagine!

And now I find that the 32nd President of the United States was called Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Del Ano (Of The Anus, in Spanish), instead of Delano, the harassing Latin American students would have written. They would not have forgiven that Del Anus passed through there. But he was safe, because he was educated in the United States.

I quite enjoyed reading about the surnames Condón, Feo, Steculopoulos, Bellán.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Who has participated in the most consecutive All-Star Games and who has been the Most Valuable Player in that Classic the most times?”

Dear friend Rubo: Hank Aaron is the player with the most appearances in the All-Star Game, 21 in his 23 years as a big leaguer, 1954-1976; and all in consecutive years, 1955-1975. Most Valuable times, Barry Bonds with seven, 1990, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004.

Amisis Cortés, from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true that Major League players have lovers in every city where they go to play?”

Dear friend Ami: “The baseball players” are a lot of people. If we multiply by the roster of 40, there are 1,200.

The Major Leagues are a human conglomerate, like any town or city. There is everything, from the best to the worst. And some, yes, they have been and others are, womanizers. But I think most people save their love for the love ones when they return home. Now, it is not forbidden to have a lover in every place.

Manuel R. Lares, of Billings, Montana, asks: “What are the requirements for obtaining a Major League Baseball franchise?”

Dear friend Manolo: The main thing is that the city and surroundings can support the team. Not only buying tickets, but also contributing money through radio and television advertisements.

They also ask that the local government support the club’s business in every way, especially by building an appropriate stadium for this level of baseball.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Franklin Del-Ano Roosevelt Entre Nombres Que, Ya Sabes

“Un instante de felicidad vale más que mil años de celebridad”… Voltaire.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Circo Ricardi, de Cancún, dice: “Me ha interesado y entusiasmado el trabajo que haces acerca de los nombres y apellidos extraños, feos, graciosos o con consecuencias. Porque a mi, llamándome Circo, me inundaron de burlas en mis años de primaria, secundaria y Universidad. ¡Ya te imaginarás!

Y ahora encuentro que el Presidente 32 de Estados Unidos, fue llamado Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Del Ano, en vez de Delano, hubieran escrito los hostigadores estudiantes latinoamericanos. No hubieran perdonado ese Ano atravesado por ahí. Pero él se salvó, porque le tocó estudiar siempre en Estados Unidos.

Me he deleitado con los llamados Condón, Feo, Steculopoulos, Bellán.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Quién ha participado en más Juegos de Estrellas consecutivos y quién ha sido más veces El Más Valioso en ese Clásico?”

Amigo Rubo: Hank Aaron es el pelotero con más apariciones en el Juego de Estrellas, 21 en sus 23 años de bigleaguer, 1954-1976; y todas consecutivas, 1955-1975. Más veces Más Valioso, ha sido Barry Bonds, siete, 1990, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004.

Amisis Cortés, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que los peloteros de Grandes Ligas tienen una amante en cada ciudad donde van a jugar?”

Amiga Ami: “Los peloteros” es mucha gente. Si multiplicamos por el roster de los 40, son 1,200.

Las Grandes Ligas son un conglomerado humano, como cualquier población o ciudad. Hay de todo, desde lo mejor hasta lo peor. Y algunos, sí han sido y otros son, súper mujeriegos. Pero creo que la mayoría conserva el amor para cuando se regresa a la casa. Ahora, no está prohibido tener una amante en cada sitio.

Manuel R. Lares, de Billings, Montana, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son las condiciones para obtener una sede de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Manolo: La principal es que la ciudad y alrededores puedan mantener al equipo. Ya no solo comprando boletos, sino también aportando dinero a través de anuncios en la radio y la televisión.

También exigen que el gobierno local apoye en todo sentido a la empresa del club, especialmente construyendo un estadio apropiado para esas alturas del espectáculo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

