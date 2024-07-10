Record of Straight Hits, Achieved Four Times – Cuatro Empates en un Récord de Bateo 

“Our world will be much better, when the power of love replaces love with power”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The director of the sports section of a newspaper and that same newspaper convinced the team owners that the All-Star Game should be held in 1933. Do you remember who Was it that journalist and what was that newspaper?

The Answer: Arch Ward and the Chicago Tribune.

-o-o-o-

Managers of the Year

My friend, Jimmy Shapiro, president of BetOnline, informs that to date the Manager of the Year in the American League is the Indians, Stephen Vogt; in the National, Pat Murphy, of the Brewers. He places Carlos Mendoza of the Mets in fifth place.

String of 12 Hits, Achieved Four Times

That record was set in 1902 by Johnny Kling of the Cubs and tied by Pinky Higgins of the Red Sox in 1938; and also by Walt Dropo, of the Tigres, in 1952. Now the Puerto Rican from Manatí, José Miranda, became the fourth player to tied the record.

This is 12 hits in a row in 12 at-bats. Miranda, 26, is a third baseman for the Twins and completed his record with the victory over the Astros, 9-3.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

Earned $66 million and stole $6 million

The most alarming thing about Raúl Mondesí’s criminal case, is not precisely that he robbed the public treasury of his hometown of San Cristóbal, in the Dominican Republic, while he was mayor. But he misappropriated $6 million from there, when he had earned $66,470,000 as a baseball player.

For what and why did he need six million?

Mondesí, now 53 years old, played in the Major Leagues for 13 seasons with seven teams, until 2005, as an outfielder. He had one of the best arms of his time.

Third Time in History

Arlington, Texas, is already a baseball party town. Next Tuesday the stars will play their annual meeting, but the activities at full speed last more than a week.

By the way, it will be only the third time that the winning team of the last World Series has organized the event. The other two instances, Giants in 1934, at the Polo Grounds, and Yankees in 1939, at Yankee Stadium.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cuatro Empates en un Récord de Bateo

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El director de la sección deportiva de un diario y ese mismo periódico, convencieron a los propietarios de equipo de que debía celebrarse El Juego de Estrellas en 1933. ¿Recuerdas quién fue ese periodista y cuál fue ese diario?

La Respuesta: Arch Ward y el Chicago Tribune.

-o-o-o-

Los Managers del Año

Me informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, presidente de BetOnline, que hasta hoy El Mánager del Año en la Americana es el de los Indios, Stephen Vogt; en la Nacional, Pat Murphy, de los Cerveceros. A Carlos Mendoza, de los Mets, lo ubica en quinto lugar.

Cadena de 12 Hits, Lograda Cuatro Veces

Ese récord fue impuesto en 1902, por Johnny Kling, de los Cachorros y empatado por Pinky Higgins, de los Medias Rojas, en 1938; y también por Walt Dropo, de los Tigres, en 1952. Ahora lo alcanzó el puertorriqueño de Manatí, José Miranda.

Se trata de 12 incogibles en fila en 12 turnos al bate. Miranda, de 26 años, es tercera base de los Twins y culminó su marca con el triunfo sobre los Astros, 9-3.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

Cobró $66 Millones y Se Roba $6 Millones

Lo más alarmante del caso criminal de Raúl Mondesí, no es precisamente que haya robado al erario público de su pueblo natal San Cristóbal, en Dominicana, mientras fue alcalde. Sino que se mal cargó de allá $6 millones, cuando había cobrado 66 millones 470 mil dólares como pelotero.

¿Para qué y por qué necesitaba seis milloncitos?

Mondesí, ahora con 53 años de edad, jugó en Grandes Ligas durante 13 temporadas con siete equipos, hasta el 2005, como outfielder. Tenía uno de los mejores brazos de su época.

Tercera Vez en la Historia

Arlington, Texas, ya es una ciudad totalmente de fiesta por el beisbol. El martes jugarán las estrellas su encuentro anual, pero las actividades a toda máquina, duran más de una semana.

Por cierto, será solo la tercera vez que el equipo ganador de la última Serie Mundial, organice el evento. Los otros dos casos, Gigantes en 1934, en el Polo Grounds, y Yankees en 1939, en Yankee Stadium.

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5