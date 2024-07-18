Ridiculousness of Fox-TV Interviewer with Jeter – Entrevistador de Fox-TV Mete las Patas con Jeter

“In baseball, when you try not to put pressure on yourself, you put a lot of pressure on yourself”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

The Question of the Week: How many non-American and how many Venezuelan players are participating in the current Major League season?

The Answer: There are 264 players not born in the United States, from 19 countries. The natives of Venezuela, 60.

-o-o-o-

The Ignorant From Fox-TV

Fox-TV interviewer Colin Cowherd blew up the audience while interviewing none other than Derek Jeter.

My friends at Larry Brown Sports informed me that in the middle of an interview, with pretenses of being well-informed, Cowherd told Jeter:

“Obviously, you were from the Nolan Ryan era.”

Jeter exclaimed surprised:

“No no no no no no!” six times no, “I never faced Nolan. “I got to the Major Leagues after Nolan.”

Of course; Ryan ended his 27-season career in 1993, while Jeter debuted in 1995.

This comic (ridiculousness) has gone around the baseball world several times, with video and audio of the clueless Cowherd and his victim Jeter.

Hey, prepared yourself before interviewing someone, especially someone like Derek Jeter.

-o-o-o-

Aaron Judge Admires Gunnar Henderson

Since slugger Aaron Judge joined the Yankees in 2016, he has been the delight of reporters who cover the team. He is always willing to talk and often increases and improves, with his comments, the topics they discuss.

He has now said that one of his favorite players is Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. And he commented that the Orioles has remained in first place in the Eastern Division due to Gunnar’s high performance and total dedication in each game.

-o-o-o-

“Love is a lack of freedom… but living alone is very boring”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Insurance for the World Series

Dodgers and Orioles, candidates for the World Series this year, are after Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal.

The record of this 27-year-old young man encourages anyone in pursuit of the Fall Classic, with 10-3, 2.41. Logically, a solid candidate to win the Cy Young.

Skubal will be able to be an agent in 2026, so it is expected that other teams will also be interested in negotiating him.

The Dodgers have quality in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will soon return to action; Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw. Plus two in a bad year, Walker Buehlere and Bobby Miller.

The Orioles are missing the injured Kyle Bradish and John Means; and they use the help of Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodríguez.

-o-o-o-

“Geriatrics is the most necessary of the postgraduate degrees, because all of us old people are sick”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Entrevistador de FOX-TV en Gran Comicota con Jeter

“En el beisbol, cuando uno trata de no presionarse, se presiona uno mucho”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Cuántos peloteros no estadounidenses y cuántos venezolanos, participan en la actual temporada de Grandes Ligas?

La Respuesta: Los no nacidos en Estados Unidos son 264, de 19 países. Los nativos de Venezuela, 60.

-o-o-o-

El Ignorante de Fox-TV

El entrevistador de Fox-TV, Colin Cowherd, reventó la audiencia mientras entrevistaba, nada menos que, a Derek Jeter.

Mis amigos de Larry Brown Sports me informan que en plena entrevista, con hechuras de bien informado, Cowherd le dijo a Jeter:

“Obviamente, fuiste de la era de Nolan Ryan”.

Lo que hizo estallar a Jeter:

“¡No, no, no, no, no, no!” seis veces no, “yo nunca enfrenté a Nolan. Yo llegué a Grandes Ligas después de Nolan”.

Por supuesto, Ryan terminó su carrera de 27 temporadas, en 1993, mientras que Jeter debutó en 1995.

Esta comicota (ridiculez) le ha dado la vuelta al mundo del beisbol varias veces, con video y audio del despistado Cowherd y su víctima Jeter.

¡Óyeme!, prepárate antes de entrevistar a alguien, especialmente si se trata de un personaje como Derek Jeter.

Aaron Judge Admira a Gunnar Henderson

Desde que el slugger Aaron Judge llegó a los Yankees en 2016, ha sido la delicia de los reporteros que cubren el equipo. Siempre está dispuesto y conversar y a menudo aumenta y mejora, con sus comentarios, los temas que tratan.

Ahora ha dicho que uno de sus peloteros favoritos es el shortstop de los Orioles, Gunnar Henderson. Y comentó que ese equipo se ha mantenido en primer lugar de la División del Este por su alto rendimiento y entrega total en cada juego.

-o-o-o-

“El amor es falta de libertad… pero vivir sola es muy aburrido”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Seguro Para la Serie Mundial

Dodgers y Orioles, candidatos para la Serie Mundial este año, andan tras el lanzador de los Tigres, Tarik Skubal.

El récord de este mozo, de 27 años, anima a cualquiera en pos del Clásico del Otoño, con 10-3, 2.41. Lógicamente, sólido candidato a ganar el Cy Young.

Skubal podrá ser agente en 2026, por lo que se espera que otros equipos también se interesen en negociarlo.

Los Dodgers tienen calidad en Yoshinobu Yamamoto, quien pronto volverá a la acción; Tyler Glasnow y Clayton Kershaw. Más dos en mal año, Walker Buehlere y Bobby Miller.

Los Orioles sufren la ausencia de los lesionados, Kyle Bradish y John Means; y utilizan los auxilios de Corbin Burnes y Grayson Rodríguez.

-o-o-o-

“La geriatría es el más necesario de los posgrados, porque todos los viejos estamos enfermos”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com