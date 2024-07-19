From Winning the World Series to Batting Just .119 – De Ganar la Serie Mundial a Batear Apenas Para .119

“All my photos are old… not me”… Barbarita.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A World full of surprises! The Puerto Rican catcher, Martín Maldonado, 37, has become in just two seasons, from a regular for the Houston champions, winners of the World Series against the Phillies, to designated for negotiations by the worst of the current teams, the White Sox, who until yesterday had an insulting record of 27-71.

Maldonado, who loves to dye his hair blue, was with them for only 48 games. And hopes now that one of those fighting to play in the postseason, needs a catcher for the final outs.

Maybe they won’t let him consume a single at-bat, because this year he is hitting .119 and in his career, of 14 seasons, he is hitting .203.

** Kissimmee, Florida native catcher Ethan Salas, who is in his third year of minor leagues, still in Class A, has accumulated a batting average of .222, 10 home runs and 67 RBIs. And in the current campaign, .197, one home run, 26 RBIs. He’s good defensively, but they haven’t been able to improve him offensively. He still pretty green though, because he just turned 18 last month…

“The most brilliant wise men and the most ignorant fools are incomprehensible”… Confucius,

that is, Kung Fu Tzu.

** Since yesterday, Thursday, there is a lot of activity among the teams wityh good chances to qualify. Of course, they are trying to get those who could help them get into the postseason. Numerous negotiations are expected. Dodgers and Orioles are the most active…

** Mexico has had 25 big leaguers this year, divided into 16 teams. The Rays have been the roster with the most Mexicans, Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Jonathan Aranda and Manuel Rodríguez…

** Tomorrow, Saturday, it will be 137 years since Adrián (Cap) Anson, manager of the Chicago team, refused to play in an exhibition with the Newark team, because the starting pitcher was going to be black, the left-handed George Stovey. Anson ended up imposing discrimination 10 years later, in 1897, and it lasted until 1947…

Why were none of the Apostles black?…

“Painter born in my land… With the foreign brush… Painter who follows the path of so many old painters…”

From Andrés Eloy Blanco, who loved black people, even though his skin was white, and his last name was Blanco (White).

“That they also go to Heaven… All the good blacks”…

Well, it seems that painters have always painted without love.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

