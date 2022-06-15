400 years ago they pitch, bat and fielded in the USA – Hace 400 años lanzan, batean y fildean en USA

“Kindness is loving your neighbor more than he deserves”… Joseph Joubert.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Dozens of friendly readers advocate that I publish my book, “93 Years Old, 75 in Journalism and 62 in Baseball.” It was what I wanted and what I worked for for years. 532 pages of pure love for people, for life and for the profession. Several of those friends inform me that adding a name index, however long it may be, does not take “more than a year”, but only hours, because there are programs to do it.

I appreciate the concern of so many, but I am very affected, discouraged, sick with disenchantment, I suffer from what happened with those 12 pages of pure errors. Things must be done as well as possible. And especially if it is a child or a book. Thanks guys, but no. Will be another day.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks…: “Is it true what I have read about baseball, that when it appeared, it almost immediately became the favorite sport of Americans, because until then the most popular for them was cricket? . It makes sense, because they are very similar sports.”

Friend Fael…: But it didn’t happen that way. The ship “Mayflower”, of course, a sailing ship, arrived at the northeastern shores of our Continent, on November 11, 1620, with the first Anglo-Saxon pilgrims, more than 100, fleeing religious persecution. The main entertainment in the social clubs of England was cricket, so arriving in new territory, they wanted to play it.

In cricket they throw, bat, run and field, with only two bases, home and first, and the only one who wears a glove is the catcher.

They wanted to play it, but since they didn’t have the necessary equipment, nor the appropriate courts, they improvised. Starting in 1622, 400 years ago, there were more than 30 games based on throwing, hitting, running and fielding, one of those, the rounder, or round, or round or the burned, is the most similar to baseball.

Since the Mayflower arrived in that port, such games became popular in the East. There were more and more participants, so they organized teams, such as the New York Nine and the Knickerbockers.

Since there were no Rules, they wasted a lot of time before each game to improvise them. That is why Alexander Cartwright, a Knickerbockers player, wrote the first ones, which were approved by many teams, and released on June 19, 1846.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————-Español—————————————-

Hace 400 años lanzan, batean y fildean en USA

“Bondad es amar al prójimo más de lo que merece”… Joseph Joubert.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Docenas de lectores amigos, abogan para que publique mi libro, “93 Años de Edad, 75 en el Periodismo y 62 en el Beisbol”. Era lo que deseaba y por lo que trabajé durante años. 532 páginas de puro amor por la gente, por la vida y por la profesión. Varios de esos amigos me informan que aditar un índice onomástico, por muy largo que sea, no toma “más de un año”, sino sólo horas, porque hay programas para hacerlo.

Agradezco esa preocupación de tantos, pero estoy muy afectado, sin ánimo, enfermo por el desencanto, sufro por lo ocurrido con esas 12 páginas de puros errores. Se deben hacer las cosas lo mejor posible. Y especialmente si se trata de un hijo o un libro. ¡Gracias, muchachones!, pero no. Será otro día.

Rafael Hernández, de Naguanagua, pregunta…: “¿Es cierto lo que he leído acerca del beisbol, que cuando apareció, casi de inmediato se convirtió en el deporte preferido de los estadounidense, porque hasta entonces el más popular para ellos era el cricket?. Tiene sentido, porque son deportes muy parecidos”.

Amigo Fael…: Pero no ocurrió así. El buque “Mayflower”, por supuesto, un velero, llegó a las costas nororientales de nuestro Continente, el 11 de noviembre de 1620, con los primeros peregrinos anglosajones, más de 100, que huían de las persecuciones religiosas. El principal entretenimiento en los clubes sociales de Inglaterra era el cricket, por lo que al llegar a nuevo territorio, querían jugarlo.

En el cricket lanzan, batean, corren y fildean, con solo dos bases, home y primera, y el único que usa guante es el cátcher.

Querían jugarlo, pero como no tenían los implementos necesarios, ni las canchas del caso, improvisaban. A partir de 1622, hace 400 años, surgieron más de 30 juegos basados en lanzar, batear, correr y fildear, uno de esos, el rounder, o rondá, o rondada o la quemada, es el más parecido al beisbol.

Como el Mayflower llegó a ese puerto, tales juegos se popularizaron en el este. Cada vez hubo más participantes, por lo que organizaron equipos, como los New York Nine y los Knickerbockers.

Al no haber Reglas, perdían mucho tiempo antes de cada juego para improvisarlas. Por eso, Alexánder Cartwright, jugador de los Knickerbockers, escribió las primeras, que fueron aprobadas por muchos equipos, y estrenadas el 19 de junio de 1846.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

