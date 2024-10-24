Valenzuela Doesn’t Deserve the HOF – Fernando Valenzuela No Merece el HOF

If you really look like your passport photo, you’re not fit to travel… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: During the 23 years of this 21st Century, there have been World Series; and in 2024, it seems that they will also play it. But in the 20th Century there were four Octobers without that classic. Why?

The Answer: In 1901 and 1902, because it had not been created. In 1904, because the manager of the Giants, champions of the National League, John McGraw, hated the president of the American League, Ban Johnson, and refused to play it. And in 1994, there was no World Series due to the players’ strike.

Fernando and the Hall of Fame

Fernando Valenzuela died in Los Angeles at the age of 63, a victim of liver cancer. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family be with him.

Just after his last breath, two or three people appeared protesting that the left-hander has not been elevated to the Hall of Fame. Nor will he be, because he does not deserve it.

These assholes agree in pointing to Fernandomania as a reason for deserving Cooperstown. Give me a break!

Did that serve to win games or to lower the bloated effectiveness of the left-hander from Etchahuaquila?

On the contrary, Fernando’s only good year, 1986, 21-11, 3.98, produced the use of the term, which was not original at all, but a crude copy of many other cases of the past.

In only four other seasons did Fernando win 15 or more games. In 1997 his record was 0-4, 5.56. And since 1995, his least bad years were just two, 1995, 8-3 and 1996, 13-8.

And his final record, 173-153, 3.54, nothing remarkable.

I remind the assholes and company that, not a single brilliant year, nor death, takes anyone to Cooperstown. Not even Fernando Valenzuela.

-o-o-0-

Those who believe that money can do everything, end up doing everything for money… Voltaire.

-o-o-o-

Nice Memories of Russell Gutiérrez

From Mérida, Yucatán, Julián Loeza reminds me that Monday marked seven years since the death of fellow journalist, Rusell Gutiérrez. He was a brilliant figure, both in print and spoken journalism.

I have very fond memories of Rusell as a student, because when he was starting out in the profession, I went to Mérida to teach a journalism course, invited by Jorge Menéndez Torre, and he was very enthusiastic and concerned about learning everything and well. He also radiated contagious joy.

-o-o-o-

Greatness does not consist in receiving honors, but in deserving them… Aristotle.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Fernando Valenzuela No Merece el HOF

“Si realmente eres como tu foto del pasaporte, no estás en condiciones de viajar”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Durante los 23 años de este Siglo XX1, ha habido Series Mundiales; y en este 2024, parece que también la jugarán. Pero en el Siglo XX hubo cuatro octubres sin ese clásico. ¿Por qué?

La Respuesta: En 1901 y 1902, porque no se había creado. El 1904, porque el mánager de los Gigantes, campeones de la Liga Nacional, John McGraw, odiaba al presidente de la Americana, Ban Johnson, y se negó a jugarla. Y en 1994, no la hubo por la huelga de los peloteros.

Fernando y el Hall de la Fama

A los 63 años de edad, víctima de cáncer en el hígado, murió Fernando Valenzuela, en Los Ángeles. Paz a sus restos, condolencia a sus deudos.

Apenas tras el último suspiro, aparecieron dos o tres protestando porque el zurdo no ha sido elevado al Hall de la Fama. Ni lo será, porque no lo merece.

Coinciden esos culopicosos en señalar la Fernandomanía como un motivo para merecer Cooperstown. ¡Hágame usted el favor!

¿Sirvió eso para ganar juegos o para bajar la abultada efectividad del zurdo de Etchahuaquila?

Al contrario, el único año bueno de Fernando, 1986, 21-11, 3.98, produjo el uso del término, que era nada original, sino copia burda de muchos otro casos del pasado.

En solo otras cuatro temporadas ganó Fernando 15 o más juegos. En 1997 su marca fue de 0-4, 5.56. Y desde 1995, sus años menos malos fueron apenas dos, 1995, 8-3 y 1996, 13-8.

Y su récord final, 173-153, 3.54, nada notable.

Recuerdo a los culopicosos y compañía que, ni un solo año brillante, ni la muerte, llevan a nadie a Cooperstown. Tampoco a Fernando Valenzuela.

-o-o-0-

Quienes creen que el dinero lo puede todo, terminan haciéndolo todo por el dinero… Voltaire.

-o-o-o-

Lindos Recuerdos Russell Gutiérrez

Desde Mérida, Yucatán, Julián Loeza me recuerda que el lunes se cumplieron siete años de la muerte del compañero periodista, Rusell Gutiérrez. Fue brillante figura, tanto en las letras impresas como del periodismo hablado.

Tengo muy gratos recuerdos de Rusell como alumno, porque cuando él se iniciaba en la profesión, fui a Mérida a dictar un curso de periodismo, invitado por Jorge Menéndez Torre, y fue muy entusiasta y preocupado por aprenderlo todo y bien. Además irradiaba una contagiosa alegría.

–o-o-o-

Lo grande no consiste en recibir honores, sino en merecerlos… Aristóteles.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com