425 million Soto will receive from the Nationals – 425 millones cobrará Soto de los Nationals

“In boxing nobody wins. Only one loses less and the other loses more”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Nationals will make outfielder Juan Soto the second highest-paid bigleaguer in history, behind Mike Trout. They have offered him a contract for 13 years, starting in 2023, for 425 million, equal to 32 million 70 thousand per season. Soto, 23, hits 224, 14 home runs, 32 RBIs and could be a free agent in 2025… ** More than four months after his suicide, doctors have revealed the reason why Jéremy Giamby, 47, , shot himself in the head, last February 9th. He was a team coach in 2021, when he was hit in the head by a ball, and the injury left him with consequences. Jéremy was Jason’s younger brother and they both played in the majors… ** Mark Appel needed nine years of wandering around the minors before pitching in the big leagues this year. But at 30 years old, in his debut, with the Phillies this week, against the Braves, he painted a zero in the ninth inning… ** The Puerto Rican from Bayamón, Javier Báez, enjoyed the Major Leagues in Arizona, for where their visiting Tigers were. He had to bat with three on base and a fan in the first row of the stands yelled some impertinence at him. All Javy did was hit a 459-foot, left-center drive at 111 miles per hour, and as he began the home run jog toward first base, he pointed the bat at the howler and yelled… “Dedicated to you!”…

-o-o-o-o-

“No corpse more pitiable than that of dead hope”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

** The only book about the life of Babe Ruth, originally written in Spanish, is the work of a native Venezuelan author, Professor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor. The play, backed by numerous photographs, chronicles the remarkable character from birth to death… ** Good news for the Mets…: Max Scherzer will return to action next week in Cincinnati; and Jacob deGrom, pitches this weekend in the minors, already in full rehabilitation… ** The reappearance of Cuban Aroldis Chapman, who has been out of the game for a month, was expected yesterday, Friday. With Clay Holmes closer, the Yankees have gone 4-0 and the 29-year-old has saved 13 games…

-o-o-o-

“Some philanthropists give away in public part of what they have stolen secretly”… Joey Adams.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————Español————————————

425 millones cobrará Soto de los Nationals

“En el boxeo nadie gana. Sólo que uno pierde menos y el otro pierde más”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Nationals convertirán al outfielder quisqueyano, Juan Soto, en el segundo bigleaguer mejor pagado en la historia, tras de Mike Trout. Le han ofrecido contrato para 13 años, a partir de 2023, por 425 millones, igual a 32 millones 70 mil por temporada. Soto, de 23 años, batea para 224, 14 jonrones, 32 impulsadas y podía ser agente libre en 2025… ** Después de más de cuatro meses de su suicidio, los médicos han revelado la causa por la cual Jéremy Giamby, de 47 años, se disparó un tiro en la cabeza, el nueve de febrero pasado. Él era coach de un equipo en 2021, cuando recibió un pelotazo en la cabeza, y la lesión le dejó consecuencias. Jéremy era hermano menor de Jasón y ambos jugaron en las Mayores… ** Mark Appel necesitó nueve años de deambular por las menores, antes de lanzar este año en Grandes Ligas. Pero a los 30 de edad, en su debut, con los Phillies esta semana, frente a los Bravos, pintó un cero en el noveno inning… ** El boricua de Bayamón, Javier Báez, se dio gusto de Grandes Ligas en Arizona, por donde estaban sus Tigres de visita. Le tocó batear con tres en bases y un fanático en las primeras fila de la tribuna, le gritó algunas impertinencias. Todo lo que hizo Javy, fue disparar un batazo de 459 pies, ruta left-center a 111 millas por hora y, cuando iniciaba el trote de jonronero hacia primera base, apuntó al vociferador con el bate y le gritó…: “¡Dedicado a tí!”…

-o-o-o-o-

“Ningún cadáver más lamentable, que el de la esperanza muerta”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

** El único libro acerca de la vida de Babe Ruth, escrito originalmente en castellano, es obra de un autor nativo de Venezuela, el profesor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor. La obra, respaldada por numerosas fotografías, relata lo que fue el notable personaje desde su nacimiento hasta la muerte… ** Buenas nuevas para los Mets…: Max Scherzer regresará a la acción la próxima semana, en Cincinnati; y Jacob deGrom, lanza este fin de semana en las menores, ya en plena rehabilitación… ** Se esperaba ayer viernes, la reaparición el cubano Aroldis Chapman, quien ha estado fuera de juego durante un mes. Con Clay Holmes de cerrador, los Yankees han tenido record de 4-0 y el muchacho, de 29 años, ha salvado 13 juegos…

-o-o-o-

“Algunos filántropos regalan en público parte de lo que han robado a escondidas”… Joey Adams.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5