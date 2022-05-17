45 Germans have played in MLB – 45 alemanes han jugado en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-“That gambler was sure the number five was his lucky number. Therefore, on date five, he bet five thousand dollars on horse number five… And he came in fifth”… Dick Secades.-

-o-o-o-

Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Ramón A. López B. from Hermosillo, asks…: “How many natives of Germany have played in the Major Leagues? because I just saw Brendan Donovan.”

Friend Moncho…: Yes, Brendan is a native of Wurzburg, 25 years old. He has been the 45th German to play in the Majors. And the first from Germany, who played up here, was Donald Lutz, since April 2013, with the Reds.

Jaime Meléndez R. from Tarragona, Spain, comments…: “Regarding your column on Willie Mays’ home runs, I remember that after that one, which he connected to Ramón Monzant, he had ten hits in the next twelve turns. Venezuelans, in their usual good humor, coined the expression “Don’t play Willie Mays!” when someone was playing dumb, noting, of course, that Mays had done it that way before the home run.”

Julio Pabón, from the Bronx, asks…: “Do they impose any sanction if an umpire pronounces the opposite of what he has actually been?”.

Friend JotaPé…: No. If that were the case, Jim Joyce, due to Armando Galarraga’s imperfect game, would have been sentenced to death.

Eduardo E. Espadas P. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “Was there a manager who directed without wearing a uniform, who was the last manager-player in the big leagues, it is true that in 2023 it will be possible to put advertisements on the uniforms of Major League Baseball?”

Amigo Lalo…: 1).- There was, Connie Mack, Phildephia Athletics, for 50 years, 1901-1950… 2).- Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds… 3) There is already an advertisement on all the uniforms, with the “Nike” logo, that tail on the right side of the shirts.

Ruber Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks…: “Has the Caribbean Series lost a lot as a show?”

Amigo Rubo…: The first 12 Caribbean Series were the best of Caribbean baseball in history. Today, the Caribbean Series is the biggest embarrassment in all of baseball. The so-called “commissioner,” Juan Puello, has been saying for decades that he adds countries. He did it with Cuba, Panama, Colombia and now he announces Curaçao. More equipment is not needed, but a better show.

With Puello and his current minions, there will never be a better Caribbean Series.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————————-Español——————————————–

45 alemanes han jugad o en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Aquel apostador estaba seguro de que el número cinco era el de su buena suerte. Por eso, en fecha cinco, apostó cinco mil dólares al caballo número cinco… Y Llegó quinto”… Dick Secades.-

-o-o-o-

Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Ramón A. López B. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuántos nativos de Alemania han jugado en Grandes Ligas? porque acabo de ver a Brendan Dónovan”.

Amigo Moncho…: Sí, Brendan es nativo de Wurzburg, de 25 años. Él ha sido el alemán número 45 en jugar en las Mayores. Y el primero de Alemania, que jugó aquí arriba, fue Donald Lutz, desde abril de 2013, con los Rojos.

Jaime Meléndez R. de Tarragona, España, comenta…: “Acerca de su columna sobre los jonrones de Willie Mays, recuerdo que después de ese, que le conectó a Ramón Monzant, disparó diez hits en los siguientes doce turnos. Los venezolanos, con el buen humor de siempre, acuñaron la expresión “¡No te hagas el Willie Mays!”, cuando alguien se hacía el tonto, señalando, por supuesto, que Mays lo había hecho así antes del jonrón”.

Julio Pabón, de El Bronx, pregunta…: “¿Imponen alguna sanción si un umpire sentencia lo contrario a lo que en realidad ha sido?”.

Amigo JotaPé…: No. Si fuera así, a Jim Joyce, por el juego imperfecto de Armando Galarraga, lo habrían sentenciado a muerte.

Eduardo E. Espadas P. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Hubo algún mánager que dirigiera sin vestir uniforme, quién fue el último manager-jugador en las grandes ligas, es verdad que ya en 2023 se podrán poner anuncios en los uniformes de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Lalo…: 1).- Sí hubo, Connie Mack, Atléticos de Phildephia, durante 50 años, 1901-1950… 2).- Pete Rose, Rojos de Cincinnati… 3) Ya en todos los uniformes hay un anuncio, con el logo de “Nike”, ese rabito al lado derecho de las camisas.

Ruber Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Ha perdido mucho la Serie del Caribe como espectáculo?”.

Amigo Rubo..: Las primeras 12 Series del Caribe fueron lo mejor del beisbol del Caribe en la historia. Hoy día, la Serie del Caribe es el bochorno mayor de todo el beisbol. El llamado “comisionado”, Juan Puello, tiene décadas diciendo que agrega países. Lo hizo con Cuba, Panamá, Colombia y ahora anuncia a Curazao. No hacen falta más equipos, sino mejor espectáculo.

Con Puello y sus adláteres actuales, jamás habrá mejor Serie del Caribe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5