46 times they have hit 50 home runs – 46 veces han sacado 50 cuadrangulares

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: What did the following pitchers, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Jim (Catfish) Húnter, Moe Drabowsky, Jim Abbott, have in common?

The Answer…: None of those five played in the minors. They went straight to the Major Leagues.

46 times with 50 or more. Aaron Judge is about to hit 50-plus home runs in a season for the second time. Until now in 46 opportunities the half hundred has been registered by a batter.

My friends at Yardbarker have sent me that list of power, in which Sammy Sosa appears four times. Babe Ruth was the first, with 54 in 1920; and the last one, Pete Alonso, 53 in 2019. Here are the 46 feats…:

Barry Bonds, 73 in 2001; Mark McGwire, 70, 1998; Sammy Sosa, 55, 1998; McGwire, 65, 1999; Soda, 64, 2001; Soda, 63, 1999; Roger Maris, 61, 1961; Babe Ruth, 60, 1927; Ruth, 59, 1921; Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017; Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932; Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938; Ryan Howard, 58, 2006; McGwire, 58, 1997.

Luis Gonzalez, 57, 2001; Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002; Hack Wilson, 56, 1930; Ken Griffey Jr., 56, 1997; Griffey Jr., 56, 1998; Ruth, 54, 1920; Ruth, 54, 1928; Ralph Kinner, 54, 1949; Mickey Mantle, 54, 1961; David Ortiz, 54, 2006; Alex Rodriguez, 54, 2007; Jose Bautista, 54, 2010; Chris Davis, 53, 2013; Pete Alonso, 53, 2019.

Mickey Mantle, 52, 1956; Willie Mays, 52, 1965; George Foster, 52, 1977; McGwire, 52, 1996; A Rod, 52, 2001; Jim Thorn, 52, 2002; Aaron Judge, 52, 2017; Johnny Mize, 51, 1947; Kiner, 51, 1947; Mays, 51, 1955; Cecil Fielder, 51, 1990; Andrew Jones, 51, 2005; Fox, 50, 1938; Brady Anderson, 50, 1996; Albert Belle, 50, 1996; Greg Vaughn, 50, 2000; Soda, 50, 2000; Prince Fielder, 50, 2007.

46 veces han sacado 50 cuadrangulares

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿Qué tuvieron en común los siguientes lanzadores, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller, Jim (Catfish) Húnter, Moe Drabowsky, Jim Abbott,

La Respuesta…: Ninguno de esos cinco jugó en las menores. Llegaron directos a las Grandes Ligas.

46 veces con 50 o más. Aaron Judge está por despachar 50 y más jonrones en una temporada por segunda vez. Hasta ahora en 46 oportunidades se ha registrado el medio centenar por un bateador.

Mis amigos de Yardbarker me han enviado esa lista del poder, en la cual Sammy Sosa aparece cuatro veces. Babe Ruth fue el primero, con 54 en 1920; y el último, Pete Alonso, 53 en 2019. He aquí las 46 hazañas…:

Barry Bonds, 73 en 2001; Mark McGwire, 70, 1998; Sammy Sosa, 55, 1998; McGwire, 65, 1999; Sosa, 64, 2001; Sosa, 63, 1999; Roger Maris, 61, 1961; Babe Ruth, 60, 1927; Ruth, 59, 1921; Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017; Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932; Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938; Ryan Howard, 58, 2006; McGwire, 58, 1997.

Luis González, 57, 2001; Alex Rodríguez, 57, 2002; Hack Wilson, 56, 1930; Ken Griffey hijo, 56, 1997; Griffey hijo, 56, 1998; Ruth, 54, 1920; Ruth, 54, 1928; Ralph Kiner, 54, 1949; Mickey Mantle, 54, 1961; David Ortiz, 54, 2006; Alex Rodríguez, 54, 2007; José Bautista, 54, 2010; Chris Davis, 53, 2013; Pete Alonso, 53, 2019.

Mickey Mantle, 52, 1956; Willie Mays, 52, 1965; George Foster, 52, 1977; McGwire, 52, 1996; A-Rod, 52, 2001; Jim Thome, 52, 2002; Aaron Judge, 52, 2017; Johnny Mize, 51, 1947; Kiner, 51, 1947; Mays, 51, 1955; Cecil Fielder, 51, 1990; Andruw Jones, 51, 2005; Fox, 50, 1938; Brady Ánderson, 50, 1996; Albert Belle, 50, 1996; Greg Vaughn, 50, 2000; Sosa, 50, 2000; Prince Fielder, 50, 2007.

