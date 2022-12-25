50 years of our first – 50 años del primero nuestro

Clemente, in the Hall of Fame

The natives of Latin America in the Hall of Fame are 18, since the elevation of Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente, in 1973, will soon be 50 years, half a century.

The Panamanian, Mariano Rivera, in 2019, has been the first in the history of the 87 years of elections for Cooperstown, elected unanimously. In addition, he was elevated in the company of the Puerto Rican, Edgar Martínez.

And in 1977 Martín Dihigo arrived, in 1983, Juan Marichal, in 1984, Luis Aparicio, Rod Carew in 1991, Orlando Cepeda in 1999, Tany Pérez in 2000 and in 2006, José de la Caridad (El Diamante Negro) Méndez and Cristóbal Torriente .

Since 2011, in addition to Rivera and Martínez, Roberto Alomar 2011, Pedro Martínez 2015, Iván Rodríguez 2017, Vladimir Guerrero 2018; and in 2022, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz.

we have not been perfect

but we are very close

In more than eight decades, we have elevated only four that were not supposed to come to Cooperstown.

Two that were sold to gamblers, and there are letters signed by them that co-sign it; another, twice convicted, jailed, for drug trafficking; and one more, owner of suspicious nightclubs, allegedly involved with criminals who shot him, and shortly after killed the perpetrator of that attack. Such a drama has never been cleared up.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Clemente, en el Hall de le Fama

Los nativos de Latinoamérica en el Hall de Fama son 18, desde la elevación del puertorriqueño Roberto Clemente, en 1973, hará pronto 50 años, medio siglo.

El panameño, Mariano Rivera, en 2019, ha sido el primero en la historia de los 87 años de elecciones para Cooperstown, elegido por unanimidad. Además, fue elevado en compañía del boricua, Edgar Martínez.

Y en 1977 llegó Martín Dihigo, en 1983, Juan Marichal, en 1984, Luis Aparicio, Rod Carew en 1991, Orlando Cepeda en 1999, Tany Pérez en 2000 y en 2006, José de la Caridad (El Diamante Negro) Méndez y Cristóbal Torriente.

Desde 2011, además de Rivera y Martínez, han sido elevados Roberto Alomar 2011, Pedro Martínez 2015, Iván Rodríguez 2017, Vladimir Guerrero 2018; y en 2022, Orestes (Minnie) Miñoso, Tony Oliva y David Ortiz.

No hemos sido perfetos

pero estamos muy cerca

En más de ocho décadas, hemos elevado solamente a cuatro que no debían llegar a Cooperstown.

Dos que se vendieron a los apostadores, y hay cartas firmadas por ellos que lo cofirman; otro, dos veces convicto, encarcelado, por tráfico de drogas; y uno más, propietario de sospechosas discotecas, presuntamente complicado con delincuentes que lo hirieron a tiros, y poco después mataron al autor de esa agresión. Nunca se ha aclarado tal drama.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

