Boras’ Aspiration: $750 Million For Juan Soto – Boras Aspira a $750 Millones Por Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has said it with remarkable enthusiasm:

“Our plans are for Juan Soto to play with us for the rest of his life. We will sign him for 10 or 15 campaigns.”

The current contract of the 25-year-old native of the capital would allow him to declare himself a free agent in October. The only way the Yankees can avoid it is to achieve a negotiation before the season ends.

For this reason, agent Scot Boras and Steinbrenner spent most of their time over the weekend discussing the future of the the young man.

With these discussions, they try to reach a huge negotiation, of no less than 500 million dollars for 10 years and possibly up to $750 million for 15 seasons, which would eclipse, at least in money, the record of $700 million of Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Of course, Juan will start earning much more money starting in 2025, than what he is paid now. And the reference for current discussions is the history of Japanese.

The young Soto was already a millionaire through baseball, before becoming a big leaguer, since the Washington club gave him a bonus of a million and a half.

In Juan’s trade, from the Nationals to the Padres and from the Padres to the Yankees, 12 players were involved.

When Juan reached the Major Leagues with the Nationals in 2020, they paid him the minimum salary at that time, $578,300. This year he receives $31 million from the Yankees and in his career he has earned $80,178,300.

Hal Steinbrenner said:

“Juan Soto transmits a kind of winning attitude, he returns to our group very happy, and then he goes to home plate, swings and hits the ball out. For us, what has come to us, has not only been a good player, but also a figure who has transformed the roster.

That permanent smile, his natural, youthful movements, invite us to win games. Yes, Juan is going to be hired by us until he retires.”

The Yankees are the winningest team in the American League 32-15; and yesterday afternoon, they beat the White Sox 6-1.

And this time Juan would turn his 26th in the middle of the postseason, on October 25.

By the way, he already participated in a World Series winning team, when the Nationals beat the Astros in 2019, in seven games. He then hit .333, three home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base.

(En Español)

$750 Millones Aspira Boras Por Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El propietario de los Yankees, Hal Steinbrenner, lo ha dicho con notable entusiasmo:

“Nuestros planes son que Juan Soto juegue con nosotros por el resto de su vida. Lo firmaremos por 10 o por 15 campañas”.

El actual contrato del quisqueyano capitalino, de 25 años de edad, le permitiría declararse agente libre en octubre. La única manera como pueden evitarlo los Yankees, es logrando una renegociación antes que termine la temporada.

Por eso, el agente Scot Boras y Steinbrenner, dedicaron la mayor parte del tiempo durante el fin de semana, a discutir el futuro del trabajo por el mozo.

Con estas discusiones, tratan de llegar a una enorme negociación, de no menos de 500 millones por 10 años y posiblemente hasta de $750 millones por 15 temporadas, lo que eclipsaría, al menos en dinero, el récord de $700 millones de Shohei Ohtani y los Dodgers.

Por supuesto que Juan ha de cobrar a partir de 2025, mucho más de lo que le pagan ahora. Y la referencia para las discusiones actuales es la historia del japonés.

El joven Soto ya era millonario vía beisbol, antes de uniformarse de bigleaguer, puesto que el club de Washington le dio un bono de millón y medio.

En los cambios de Juan, de Nationals a Padres y de Padres a Yankees, se vieron involucrados 12 peloteros.

Cuando en 2020, Juan llegó a Grandes Ligas con los Nationals, le pagaron el salario mínimo de entonces, 578.300 dólares. Este año recibe de los Yankees $31 millones y en su carrera ha acumulado honorarios por 80 millones 178 mil 300 dólares.

Hal Steinbrenner ha dicho:

“Juan Soto transmite una especie de fluido ganador, vuelve a nuestro grupo muy feliz, y después va al home plate, hace swing y saca la bola. Para nosotros, lo que nos ha llegado, no ha sido solamente un buen pelotero, sino también una figura que ha transformado el roster.

Esa sonrisa permanente, sus movimientos naturales, juveniles, invitan a ganar juegos. Sí, Juan va a ser contratado por nosotros hasta que se retire”.

Los Yankees son el equipo más ganador en la Liga Americana 32-15; y ayer tarde, les ganaron a los Medias Blancas 6-1.

Y esta vez Juan cumpliría sus 26 en plena postemporada, el 25 de octubre.

Por cierto, él ya participó en un equipo ganador de la Serie Mundial, cuando los Nationals se impusieron a los Astros en 2019, en siete fechas. Entonces bateó para .333, tres jonrones, siete impulsadas y una base robada.

